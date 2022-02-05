Freedom Convoy 2022: The Rising of Unity and International Solidarity

By Michael Welch

Global Research, February 05, 2022

These of the words of a duly elected head of government, who claims to represent Canadians:

“The small fringe minority who are on their way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views that they’re expressing do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other, who know that following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values as a country.”

– Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Jan 26, 2022) [1]

ENOUGH!!

Starting on January 22, one week after the mandates were implemented, the first stage of a convoy of truck departed Prince Rupert, British Columbia. It travelled down the Trans-Canada Highway until finally reaching the nation’s capital – Ottawa.

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1209563230&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

Click to download the audio (MP3 format)

A few weeks ago, the mood of many Canadians was very low.

With the arrival of Omicron, deaths, hospitalization and misery were back on the rise. Which means we were once again approaching lockdown…

And we were seeing increasing tendencies to institute even more vaccine mandates.

Finally, on January 15, the requirement for truck drivers to vaccinate if they want to enter and return from the United States or else be prepared to quarantine for 14 days was put into effect.

Vaccine mandates have been applied to students and professors in universities, and to federal government employees. And to people employed at personal care homes, private and community service providers, fire departments, arenas, gyms, fitness studios, dance studios, restaurants, cinemas, bingo halls, personal services establishments, ….

But when it came time for the truck drivers turn to ante up, a number of them finally decided they and the people of Canada had had enough.

ENOUGH!!

Starting on January 22, one week after the mandates were implemented, the first stage of a convoy of truck departed Prince Rupert, British Columbia. It travelled down the Trans-Canada Highway until finally reaching the nation’s capital – Ottawa.

As of January 29, the Convoy had planted their vehicles on the streets as close as possible to Parliament Hill. They will stay in place until the prime minister ends all mandates and restrictions relating to COVID-19.

The Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has no intention of ending or reversing the vaccine mandates, referring to the Convoy of truckers as a “fringe minority” with “unacceptable views.” Several of the thousands of visitors from across the country intend to dig in their heels and hang in there no matter what the cost.

This historic event demonstrating the full POWER of the truckers once their patience has run out is instructive. And galvanizing! As written in The Toronto Star, the famous Canadian road trip is “forming the template for an international populist movement against COVID-19 restrictions… from Cyprus to Argentina to New Zealand.”

This week’s episode of the Global Research News Hour will be examining in more detail this true episode of populism in action. It will re-examine the stories of “racism” and “White Supremacy” dominating media narratives of this event (so far) and come to terms with what actually is occurring on the ground there and where it is likely to lead.

In this episode we hear brief clips by Justice, Freedom Convoy head organizer Tamara Lich, Clay Farnsworth of Police On Guard, Ethics Professor Julie Ponesse and on the ground truckers and activists of “Team Vegan!”

(Global Research News Hour Episode 342)

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1209563230&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

Click to download the audio (MP3 format)

The Global Research News Hour airs every Friday at 1pm CT on CKUW 95.9FM out of the University of Winnipeg. The programme is also podcast at globalresearch.ca .

Other stations airing the show:

CIXX 106.9 FM, broadcasting from Fanshawe College in London, Ontario. It airs Sundays at 6am.

WZBC 90.3 FM in Newton Massachusetts is Boston College Radio and broadcasts to the greater Boston area. The Global Research News Hour airs during Truth and Justice Radio which starts Sunday at 6am.

Campus and community radio CFMH 107.3fm in Saint John, N.B. airs the Global Research News Hour Fridays at 7pm.

CJMP 90.1 FM, Powell River Community Radio, airs the Global Research News Hour every Saturday at 8am.

Caper Radio CJBU 107.3FM in Sydney, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia airs the Global Research News Hour starting Wednesday afternoon from 3-4pm.

Cowichan Valley Community Radio CICV 98.7 FM serving the Cowichan Lake area of Vancouver Island, BC airs the program Thursdays at 9am pacific time.

Notes:

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Michael Welch, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/freedom-convoy-2022-the-rising-of-unity-and-international-solidarity/5769417