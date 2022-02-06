By Michael J. Talmo

Global Research, February 05, 2022

First published by Global Research on December 13, 2021

***

When it comes to resisting any form of tyranny, a common assertion is that if you make any comparisons to Nazi Germany you lose the argument. Really? Consider this:

On August 25, 2021 “We For Humanity,” an international association of doctors, scientists, lawyers, journalists, and other professionals, wrote a letter to government agencies in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada condemning COVID-19 mass vaccination programs on behalf of Holocaust survivors, their children, and grandchildren.

This is part of what the letter says:

“We, the survivors of the atrocities committed against humanity during the Second World War, feel bound to follow our conscience and write this letter. It is obvious to us that another holocaust of greater magnitude is taking place before our eyes. The majority of the world’s populace do not yet realize what is happening, for magnitude of an organized crime such as this is beyond their scope of experience. We, however, know. We remember…We call upon you to stop this ungodly medical experiment on humankind immediately.”

The letter goes on to point out that the vaccines have proven to be “more dangerous” than COVID-19, denounces them as “a blasphemic encroachment into nature,” denounces “ostracism of the unvaccinated” as the Jews “were demonized as spreaders of infectious diseases” and goes on to say:

“Never before has immunization of the entire planet been accomplished by delivering a synthetic mRNA into the human body. It is a medical experiment to which the Nuremberg Code must be applied …Allegedly around 52% of the world population has received at least one shot. Honest disclosure of the true number of “vaccine” injured, terminally injured as well as deceased worldwide is long overdue…Provide us with the true numbers of Covid vaccine casualties now.”

The letter concludes:

“How many will be enough to awaken your conscience?”

Apparently, not enough yet. On September 15, 2021 the EMA (European Medicines Agency) which is part of the EU(European Union) replied:

“As an introductory remark EMA finds the comparisons you make both inaccurate and inappropriate. Indeed, it might be perceived as demeaning the suffering and dignity of those who experienced the terrible events of the holocaust…For a medicine to be authorized in the EU through EMA, the Agency’s human medicines committee (CHMP), composed of scientific experts from all EU member states, must conclude that the medicine’s quality, safety and efficacy are properly and sufficiently demonstrated.”

Can you believe the arrogance and hubris of the EMA? They are actually telling people who lived through the Holocaust that they are demeaning the suffering and dignity of people who were in the Holocaust. Can it get any more ridiculous than that?

The EMA is also overlooking the fact that governments throughout history have engaged in mass murder.

In Nazi Germany it was the government and other institutions of official authority who promoted the race theory and authorized the mass murder of people in hospitals and Concentration Camps.

Throughout the Middle Ages and beyond governments and churches were authorized to burn people at the stake for heresy and witchcraft usually after severely torturing them. Naturally, these sadistic idiots thought what they were doing was virtuous and necessary. Just because official government authority and experts authorize something doesn’t make it holy, right, or true.

Is there really any difference?

It can happen here

On November 21, 1945 the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg Germany began. Surviving German leaders and other prominent Nazis including doctors who carried out inhumane experiments on innocent people were put on trial for the Holocaust and other war crimes. U.S. Supreme Court Justice

Robert H. Jackson (1892-1954), one of the four Chief Prosecutors, made this opening statement:

“The privilege of opening the first trial in history for crimes against the peace of the world imposes a grave responsibility. The wrongs we seek to condemn and punish have been so calculated, so malignant, and so devastating, that civilization cannot tolerate their being ignored, because it cannot survive their being repeated.”

So, Justice Jackson knew that Nazi atrocities could happen again.

Dr. Wilhelm Reich MD (1897-1957) also knew and stated it very clearly in his Book “The Mass Psychology of Fascism.”

Page 320:

“As bitter as it may be, the fact remains: It is the irresponsibleness of masses of people that lies at the basis of Fascism of all countries, nations, and races, etc…It is not a character trait that is confined specifically to the Germans or Italians. It is manifest in every single individual of the world.”

What Reich and Jackson said doesn’t necessarily mean that some country will adopt the swastika, have their soldiers do the old goose step, and declare Adolph Hitler (1889-1945) their patron saint. It means that the same genocidal and propaganda tactics that the Nazis used can be used again. It doesn’t matter what form this kind of evil takes or how it’s packaged so heed their words because it is happening now. And it is happening all over the world. This is why in 1947 the Nuremberg Code was created.

In a 1997 article, the New England Journal of Medicine explained that “The Nuremberg Code’ is the most important document in the history of the ethics of medical research.”

The article goes on to explain that “Informed consent, the core of the Nuremberg Code, has rightly been viewed as the protection of subjects’ human rights” and that “the subject” has “as much authority as the physician-researcher to end the experiment before its conclusion.”

Unfortunately, the article points out that “The Nuremberg Code has not been officially adopted in its entirety as law by any nation or as ethics by any major medical association” and that attempting to do so will be a “critical challenge.” But in spite of this, “it’s basic requirement of informed consent, for example, has been universally accepted and is articulated in international law in Article 7″ of the United Nations International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. This covenant has been binding on my country, the US, via ratified treaty since 1992 which under Article VI of our Constitution makes it, like all ratified treaties,“the supreme Law of the Land.”

The article also makes the following crucial statement:

“…researchers must refuse to conduct experiments on human beings when ordered by the state in order ‘to save lives, because in such cases subjects would not be volunteers…there is no justification in killing five people in order to save the lives of five hundred.”

Principle 1 of the Nuremberg Code states that “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential…without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, over-reaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion.”

This clearly and emphatically shows that all forms of forced vaccinations over the years, not just for COVID-19, are unethical, immoral, and illegal. It doesn’t matter whether or not they are fully approved because forcing any kind of medication on people–especially if they aren’t even sick is experimenting on them.

The FDA website declares that “no medical product is 100 percent safe or effective” while the CDC website says that “Any vaccine can cause side effects” and repeatedly states when clicking on the side effects under Regularly Recommended Vaccines: “As with any medicine, there is a very remote chance of a vaccine causing a severe allergic reaction, other serious injury, or death.”

This CDC web page lists some of the dangerous side effects that COVID-19 vaccines can cause: anaphlaxis, a severe allergic reaction that can cause shock, and in some cases death; TTS (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome) which causes blood clots along with serious long-term disability and death; Guillain-Barre syndrom causes the body’s immune system to attack the nerves and could eventually paralyze the whole body; myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle which can lead to heart attack and stroke.

In addition to insisting that adverse vaccine events are very rare, The CDC along with other COVID apologists try to downplay the 19,886 US COVID-19 vaccination deaths and 32,644 permanently disabled listed on the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) website as of December 3, 2021. This in spite of the fact that a 2007-2010 study by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institue showed that vaccine injuries and deaths are grossly under-reported.

But even if severe vaccine injuries and deaths were rare, which they aren’t (see interview with Physicians Assistant Deborah Conrad), the lets vaccinate everybody fanatics argument that sacrificing a few to save the many is justified is still wrong as stated in the 1997 New England Journal of Medicine article that I quoted previously.

Naturally, governments and other supporters of forced vaccination are denying that they are violating the Nuremberg Code. A common assertion in my country is that once a vaccine is under an EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) it’s no longer experimental as asserted in an August 2021 USA Today article:

“The code does not apply to COVID-19 vaccines because they are not ‘experimental.’ All COVID-19 vaccines have gone through clinical trials and emergency use authorization process.”

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and NIH (National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases) on their own websites clearly show that this is a blatant bold-faced lie.

FDA website: “An investigational drug can also be called an experimental drug and is being studied to see if your disease or medical condition improves while taking it.”

NIH website: “The issuance of an EUA is different than an FDA approval (licensure) of a vaccine. A vaccine available under emergency use authorization is still considered investigational.” (click on Will placebo-controlled trials of other COVID-19 candidates continue once the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines receive EUA? Will new placebo-controlled trials begin?).

So, USA Today indirectly admitted that COVID-19 vaccine mandates are violating the Nuremberg Code because the vaccines are indeed experimental. “Investigational,” as stated on the FDA website, is another word for “experimental.” The FDA website also states that under an EUA people “have the option to accept or refuse the vaccine.” And under the Nuremberg Code refuse without fear of any kind of punishment or discrimination.

Holocaust survivor and medical patients’ rights activist Vera Sharav issued this warning:

“As a child survivor of the Nazi reign of terror I learned indelible lessons about the nature of evil…

Academic science, the military, industry, and clinical medicine were tightly interwoven as they are now. The Nazi system destroyed a social conscience in the name of public health…Nazi propaganda used fear of infectious epidemics to demonize Jews as spreaders of disease, as a menace to public health…Medical mandates today are a major step backward toward a fascist dictatorship and genocide… these undermine our dignity as well as our freedom. First it was vaccination mandates for children. Now it’s for adults. The stark lesson of the Holocaust is that whenever doctors join forces with government and deviate from their personal professional clinical commitment to do no harm to the individual, medicine can then be perverted from a healing humanitarian profession to a murderous apparatus…What sets the Holocaust apart from all other other mass genocides is the pivotal role played by the medical establishment…Medical doctors and prestigious medical societies and institutions lent the veneer of legitimacy to infanticide, mass murder of civilians.”

A 2018 article in the American Journal of Public Health echoed Vera Sharav’s words:

“Physicians became Nazified more thoroughly and much sooner than any other profession, and as Nazis they did more in service of the nefarious regime than any of their extraprofessional peers.”

The I’m Not a Nazi Polka

Make no mistake. Those who are going along with this horrible COVID-19 agenda get red hot flaming mad when they are compared to Nazis. It sticks in their craw and they will immediately start doing the I’m Not a Nazi Polka, a dance of deceit that attempts to provide all sorts of rationalizations and excuses as to why what’s going on today shouldn’t be compared to what the Nazis did. And they will lash out and attack with a vengeance anyone who dares to make such comparisons as these articles show here and here. But the truth must be told no matter how unpleasant and no matter how much it hurts.

Please understand, I’m not saying to call every person you encounter who tries to enforce a mask or a vaccine mandate a Nazi. Especially don’t use it to shut down a conversation in the same way someone might try to shut down a conversation by calling you an antivaxxer or a conspiracy theorist. You want to be able to discuss things with people calmly and rationally. In some cases a hardline approach is warranted. In some cases it’s appropriate to say to doctors and nurses who are administering COVID vaccines that they are participating in murder. But do it calmly and firmly. Don’t act like a raving lunatic. But how you approach a given person or act will depend on the situation and the decision will be yours. My advice is when in doubt be nice. But never lose sight of the evil you are up against.

What really irks me is that while some Holocaust survivors are trying to warn the world that oppressive COVID-19 policies is Nazi history repeating itself, other Holocaust survivors and Jewish groups are angry and deeply offended by such comparisons as this March 2021 article in the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle demonstrates:

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt: “To compare COVID-19 rules to the slaughter of millions in the Holocaust is disgusting, wrong and has no place in our society.”

Last July, ABC News reported how offended Holocaust survivors and government officials in France were because people in the massive protests against masks, vaccine passports, and other repressive COVID-19 measures that have been taking place there wore yellow stars and made comparisons to Concentration Camps like Auschwitz.

The article quoted the International League against Racism and Anti-Semitism who accused the protesters of “mocking victims of the ‘Holocaust’ and minimizing crimes against humanity committed during World War II.”

The fact that some people can be so blind is truly astounding. But it’s human nature. Some people just can’t see patterns and connections. Or as the old saying goes, they can’t see the forest through the trees. In their minds if tyrants don’t call themselves Nazis and if they denounce Nazis then they can’t be committing atrocities similar to what the Nazis did.

Two quotes from the ABC news article says it all.

Former Nazi hunter Serge Klarsfeld:

“the yellow star was a symbol of death that excluded Jews from society and marked them for extermination, while vaccines, on the other hand, save lives.’ To equate the two, he told the associated press, is an ‘odious’ comparison that serves to trivialize the yellow star.”

Klarsfeld went on to demean the protester’s demands for “liberty” and their statements that France’s health measures were dictatorial asserting that dictatorships act in their own selfish interests while republics act for the good of all. “What freedom is it they seek? The freedom to be contagious?”

In other words, it’s okay for governments to rob us of our freedom and oppress us because, after all, we’re in a pandemic. Utter that magic word and we’re all supposed to go brain-dead stupid. All rational and critical thinking must cease.

What naive people like Klarsfeld fail to realize is that their underlying premises are false. The corruption of governments and medical science by corporate interests and the wealthy has been well documented in the scientific literature for years as shown here and here and there is no COVID-19 pandemic. Those are the plain facts.

Consider this:

On average, 56 million people die every year worldwide. The first COVID-19 cases were reported in December 2019. In just under two years out of a global population of over 7.9 billion a little over 5 million people worldwide have died of COVID-19. A nothing amount. Where’s the pandemic? And let’s not forget, the CDC'(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) website (see Comorbidities and other conditions) reports that less than 6% of all deaths were due to COVID-19 alone. All the others had multiple comorbidities—other diseases that killed them. So that pathetically small five million death number is grossly exaggerated. Again, where I ask is the pandemic?

Oh, I forgot. The WHO (World Health Organization) changed the definition of pandemic back in 2009. Originally, a pandemic was defined as “…several simultaneous epidemics worldwide with enormous numbers of deaths and illness.” But the deaths and illness parts are no longer there and since 2010 the WHO website declares that “A pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease.”

A May 2009 CNN article summed it up quite nicely:

“The word pandemic refers to how widely dispersed a disease is, not to how severe the disease is…you can have a pandemic without a large number of deaths.”

Simple common sense folks, what’s the point in declaring a pandemic without enormous numbers of illness and death? It’s like diving into a pool without any water in it and claim that you went swimming.

COVID-19 isn’t a disease or a pandemic. It is a mass delusion, a sick twisted insanity that has gripped the whole planet. Even Noam Chomsky, great intellectual that he is, has gone COVID goofy. He recently called for segregation of the unvaccinated, saying they should have “the decency to remove themselves from the community” and how they will manage to get food is “their problem.”

This is the kind of hatred and bigotry that Nazi Germany ginned up against the Jewish people. This is why the Nazi comparison is the argument that must be made. It must be the Mark of Cain upon the forehead of any government official, medical professional, or business owner who supports medical genocide.

Your papers please

Naomi Wolf, author, tech company CEO, and former political consultant to the election campaigns of Bill Clinton and Al Gore has been speaking out against COVID-19 policies.

Do you really want to live like this?

In a recent Fox News interview she explained how dangerous vaccine passports are:

“I cannot say this forcefully enough: this is literally the end of human liberty in the West…’Vaccine passport’ sounds like a fine thing if you don’t understand what these platforms can do…It is not about the vaccine or the virus, it is about your data…any other functionality can be loaded onto that platform…it geolocates you wherever you go. All of your medical history can be included—this has already happened in Israel. And six months later, we’re hearing from activists that it is a two-tiered society and basically activists are ostracized and surveiled continually. It is the end of civil society and they are trying to roll it out around the world. It is absolutely so much more than a vaccine pass…it has the power to turn off your life, or to turn on your life, to let you engage in society or be marginalized.”

In another video Naomi Wolf further explained:

“The vaccine passport platform is the same platform as a social credit system like in China…it means that when you act like a good citizen you get a boost and when you act like a bad citizen opportunities get closed to you. Maybe your child doesn’t get into college or get into prep school. Maybe you don’t get that job, you don’t get that promotion. The vaccine passport that is being proposed in the rest of the West is the same platform…There’s no coming back from this…There won’t be capitalism, there won’t be free assembly, there won’t be privacy, there won’t be choice in anything you want to do in your life, and there will be no escape.”

Business Insider ran a May 2021 article describing the nightmarish social credit system in China: “Like private credit scores, a person’s social score can move up or down depending on their behavior” resulting in punishments like “travel bans, slow internet, and being banned from higher education.” Missing out on good jobs, not only for the offender, but for their children as well even if they did nothing wrong, not being able to obtain credit cards or stay in the best hotels, and public shaming are among some of the other punishments. Good behavior, on the other hand, is rewarded with discounts on energy bills, better interest rates at banks, profile boosts on dating sites, and overall better service.

Behavior that can lower your social credit score is a laundry list of petty nonsense that includes frivolous purchases, buying too many video games, spending too long playing video games, posting fake news online, posting on social media, loitering, not paying bills on time just to name some.

Even dog owners can get their pets taken away from them for not having them on a leash or if they cause too much of a public disturbance. To get them back they “had to take a test on regulations required for pet ownership.”

And even though Human Rights Watch called the Chinese social credit system “chilling,” Sadly, not to mention stupidly, a percentage of the population has no problem with this fascist baloney—asserting that “it’s making them better people already,” and that “people’s behavior has gotten better and better” and that at first they were worried about “losing points, but now we got used to it.”

Is this the kind of world you want to live in folks? I sure don’t.

What we’re up against

There are 195 countries in the world today. 193 of those countries are member states of the United Nations and 194 are members of the WHO (World Health Organization). None of these countries could ever agree on anything. Yet all of them marched in lockstep to the COVID-19 fear narrative. This means that there are two possibilities: either COVID-19 is a real and deadly pandemic or they are under the control of some outside force and COVID-19 is a gigantic colossal lie. The only way to know for sure is to look at the science–the actual research, the hard evidence, not what people in white lab coats, government officials, and talking heads on TV are saying, and see if there is any truth to the claims being made.

After spending a couple of thousand hours looking at the actual science as well as the massive corruption, I have come to the inescapable conclusion that we are being lied to. A global coup has taken place by a small cabal of billionaires and corporations. I don’t know exactly what it is and who or what runs it—maybe no one does. But one thing is certain: it’s real, it’s ugly, it’s evil, and it is hell-bent on destroying and enslaving all of us.

A major player in this global shadow government appears to be The WEF (Word Economic Forum) also referred to as Davos. In reality, Davos is the Alpine resort town in Switzerland where the WEF holds its annual meetings. World leaders, billionaires, and other elites flock there to make speeches, hobnob, and who knows what else.

WEF was founded in 1971 by Klaus Schwab. Ironically, Schwab was born in Nazi Germany in 1938. Obviously: not a crime, place of birth isn’t his fault. But it is nonetheless ironic because he appears to be, in my opinion, among those very responsible for the COVID mess we are in today.

And as this video shows, they are determined to make sure that this nightmare will never end. In no uncertain terms the WEF and the WHO are telling us that there will be no return to normal.

The WEF’s COVID-19 agenda is stated on their website:

“The spread of COVID-19 demands global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community. This multistakeholder cooperation is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private cooperation.”

No matter how much they try to sugarcoat it, What they are advocating in my opinion is fascism as defined by Italian philosopher and politician Giovanni Gentile (1875-1944) and incorrectly attributed to Dictator Benito Mussolini (1883-1945):

“Fascism should more appropriately be called corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power.”

Two subgroups of the WEF is Global Leaders for Tomorrow created in 1993 and a group called The Forum of Young Global Leaders established in 2004. Their members include politicians, corporate CEOs, university professors, journalists, actors, etc.

Among the Young Global Leaders members are: Rajiv Shah, President of the Rockefeller Foundation, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Founders of Google, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, Gavin Newsom,Governor of California, Leana Wen, Sanjay Gupta, Pete Buttigieg, and Anderson Cooper.

The Young Global Leaders website describes its members as “a dynamic community of exceptional people with the vision, courage, and influence to drive positive change in the world…we seek to drive public-private co-operation in the global public interest.”

If “positive change in the world” means supporting lockdowns, wearing masks, and forced vaccinations then there is nothing positive about the Forum of Young Global Leaders. In reality, they are like Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character The Terminator. In the original 1984 film, Reese, played by Michael Biehn, explained that the Terminator is an “infiltration unit” (a robot that looks like a human being) and it’s sole purpose is to kill. In the same way, these characters infiltrate governments and other positions of power and work to terminate freedom and democracy. In other words, they are Manchurian candidates and the way I see it, “the global public interest” doesn’t mean we the public, but wealthy globalists.

What Globalists like the WEF appear to have created is a world empire that on the surface looks like the old Soviet Union, but is fascist rather than communist/socialist in nature. Like the old USSR, individual nations remain, but their governments are puppets who’s strings are pulled by a billionaire class of corporate elites rather than by an imperial government. What they are trying to take us back to is a medieval feudal system where we will own nothing and they will own everything.

And that’s not all. This will be a high-tech feudal system which has been called “The Great Reset” and “The Fourth Industrial Revolution.” I prefer to call it The Fourth Reich because Nazi Germany was called the Third Reich. Under this system, Schwab declared that it “will lead to a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities.” In another 2016 interview Schwab explained that in about 10 years chips will eventually be implanted in our brains or in our skin enabling direct communication between our brain and the digital world.

In other words, anything can be downloaded directly into your brain: feelings, thoughts even false memories. Hackers could also potentially do this. You will be in a computer-generated dream world from which you will never wake up. This cannot, this must not be allowed to happen. The people behind this vile agenda and the people who are supporting them are traitors and mass murders who must be brought to justice. Thesewhite collar terrorists must pay for the death and economic upheaval they are causing.

Honestly folks, do you really want to be on the side of history that did nothing? How can you live with yourselves? How can you look your children in the eye if you allow this to happen? Find the courage to stand up and resist if not for yourselves then for your families and for future generations.

The medical police state is here. And every police state gets progressively worse until the people have had enough. Have you had enough? Or are you willing to let them do whatever they like with your body? Will you just keep lining up like cattle for the next vaccine they roll out, and the next, and the next? Just remember that if you act like cattle then you will be treated like cattle. And do you know what eventually happens to cattle?

They get slaughtered and eaten.

*

Michael J Talmo has been a professional writer for over 40 years and is strongly committed to the protection of civil liberties. He also did three music videos on COVID-19. The Masker Mash, COVID Vaccine Man, and The Corona Globalists. He can be reached at michaeltalmo@aol.com

He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Michael J. Talmo, Global Research, 2022

