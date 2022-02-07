Video: Freedom Convoy Address to the Nation. “State of Emergency Update”. Movement Spreads Across Canada

By Marcel Irnie

Global Research, February 07, 2022

IrnieracingNews

***

In latest developments, the Movement is Spreading Across Canada,

Demonstrations in solidarity with the “Freedom Convoy” have unfolded across Canada, in Toronto, Quebec City and Vancouver.

The Trudeau Government does not have a leg to Stand On. “Indefinite Quarantine for Justice Trudeau”. It’s a Big Lie.

All Covid Mandates must be be immediately suspended.

The evidence is overwhelming.

Our thoughts today are with The Truckers of Freedom Convoy 2022

M. Ch. Global Research, February 7, 2022

***

Freedom Convoy Leadership Update – Address to the Nation at 7:00pm on February 6, 2020.

Ottawa Mayor declared a state of emergency. How Ottawa Police taking the convoy fuel and occupying the convoy tents does not impact the Freedom Convoy logistics.

