ALL of Canada Has Joined The Convoy, Except Trudeau. Accuses Freedom Convoy 2022 of Propagating Hatred, Racism and Violence

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, February 08, 2022

Yesterday I stood with friends and colleagues at one of the many highway overpasses in Toronto as we watched a truly historic moment unfold before our tear-filled eyes. Thousands of liberty-loving Canadians from all walks of life were gathered there—as they were throughout the country—in the freezing cold, holding aloft flags and signs to show support for hundreds of courageous transport truck drivers as they passed by us in the Freedom Convoy on the way to our nation’s capital. — David Skripac, renowned author and pilot who served as a Captain in the Royal Canadian Air Force

According to Justin Trudeau:

the protesters “have expressed hateful rhetoric and violence towards their fellow citizens.”

“So to those responsible for this behaviour — it needs to stop, …

Canadians at home are watching in disgust and disbelief at this behaviour, wondering how this could have happened in our nation’s capital. …

Trudeau says that no one has a right “to abuse, intimidate and harass … fellow citizens.”

“Disgust and Disbelief” according to Trudeau.

Millions of Canadians from coast to coast have supported and continue to support the Freedom Convoy 2022.

Statement of Prime Minster Trudeau on February 2, 2022

Are the protesters really what he claims them to be?

The Vaccine Is Safe According to Trudeau

NONSENSE!

Trudeau claims without evidence that the vaccine is safe. We do not support disinformation and conspiracy theories, he says.

He attacks Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservative Party. He calls on politicians to think very carefully who they are supporting.

He calls upon politicians to “respect science”.

Science and Facts

Trudeau calls for “trust in science, trust in facts”.

The official science and facts reports of the EU, US and UK pertaining to reported, recorded and registered vaccine-related deaths and adverse events are available.

Bear in mind: Most deaths and adverse events are not reported.

These are official figures. They are facts.

TOTAL for EU/UK/USA – 61,654 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 9,755,085 injuries reported as at 28 January 2022.

Health Canada has compiled the data on mortality and morbidity. But this information has not been made public.

Health Canada does not inform Canadians on the deaths and adverse events pertaining to Covid-19 vaccine.

See Trudeau’s Statement followed by Press Conference

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says “hate speech and racist symbols must not be tolerated in Canada.” 1:46

See video below.

This is what is happening. And Trudeau calls it a “fringe minority”.

Video: ALL of Canada Has Joined The Convoy, Except Trudeau

Swastikas

Trudeau referred to swastikas intimating that the organizers are supportive of Neo-Nazi symbols. (There was one swastika event in Ottawa coupled with a Confederate flag, confirmed by the Times of Israel).

What Trudeau, however, fails to mention is that his government is supporting Ukraine’s National Guard which is controlled by Neo-Nazi elements.

According to the Ottawa Citizen (November 9, 2021)

“Canadian officials who met with members of a Ukrainian battalion linked to neo-Nazis didn’t denounce the unit, but were instead concerned the media would expose details of the get-together, according to newly released documents.

The Canadians met with and were briefed by leaders from the Azov Battalion in June 2018. The officers and diplomats did not object to the meeting and instead allowed themselves to be photographed with battalion officials despite previous warnings that the unit saw itself as pro-Nazi. The Azov Battalion then used those photos for its online propaganda, pointing out the Canadian delegation expressed “hopes for further fruitful co-operation.”

There is ample evidence of Canadian and US support to Neo-Nazis in Ukraine going back to the 2014 Euromaidan:

Andriy Parubiy co-founder of the Neo-Nazi Social-National Party of Ukraine (subsequently renamed Svoboda) was appointed [in 2014] Secretary of the National Security and National Defense Committee (RNBOU). (Рада національної безпеки і оборони України), a key position which overseas the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement, National Security and Intelligence.

Andriy Parubiy together with party leader Oleh Tyahnybok remains a follower of Ukrainian Nazi Stepan Bandera, who collaborated in the mass murderer of Jews and Poles during World War II. (Michel Chossudovsky, 2014)

Neo-Nazi Leader Andriy Parubiy Invited by Trudeau to Ottawa

Upon the formation of a new government in 2014, Neo-Nazi leader Andriy Parubiy became an Member of Parliament. He was then appointed Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament of Ukraine).

In 2016 Nazi leader Andreiy Parubiy was invited to Ottawa to meet the Prime Minister of Canada.

Deputy Chairman of Ukraine’s Parliament, Andriy Parubiy, visited Ottawa in February 2016, meeting with the prime minister. At that meeting (from left) are Ukraine’s Ambassador to Canada Andriy Shevchenko, Verkhovna Rada Deputy Chairman Andriy Parubiy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Member of Parliament Borys Wrzesnewskyj.

