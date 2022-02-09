Abandon Ship: Politicians Seek Clean Exit from Sunk Costs of COVID Mania

Midterms are right around the corner.

By Jordan Schachtel

Global Research, February 09, 2022

The Dossier 8 February 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @globalresearch_crg.

***

After two years of empowering every aspect of the authoritarian insanity that is COVID Mania, the American ruling class has started to awaken to the reality that citizens have had enough of the Safety Regime’s tyrannical edicts.

Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ) announced this morning that New Jersey (not exactly MAGA country) will no longer require children to wear masks in school. These barbaric mask policies, which remain entirely unsupported by actual scientific evidence, has been in place in much of Safety Regime-compliant America for almost two years.

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1490723235138318337&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fpoliticians-seek-clean-exit-from-sunk-costs-covid-mania%2F5769931&sessionId=61c2ea285e0c9e95a70572874f3f0053e8f77c95&theme=light&widgetsVersion=0a8eea3%3A1643743420422&width=500px

The new policy, and the governor’s sudden embrace of reality, is a vast departure from Murphy’s previous insistence that COVID must be entirely eliminated in order for society to return to normal.

In August of 2020, he stated that COVID deaths must go to zero in order for this “fight” against a virus to be over.

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1298671197752893440&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fpoliticians-seek-clean-exit-from-sunk-costs-covid-mania%2F5769931&sessionId=61c2ea285e0c9e95a70572874f3f0053e8f77c95&theme=light&widgetsVersion=0a8eea3%3A1643743420422&width=500px

Congressman Ted Lieu, who represents a 70/30 Democrat district in Los Angeles County, struck a similar tone in his messaging, going as far as to acknowledge natural immunity to COVID-19. Acknowledging natural was once a great sin, and it remains greatly upsetting to the Branch Covidians who remain true believers.

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-2&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1490738835998711810&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fpoliticians-seek-clean-exit-from-sunk-costs-covid-mania%2F5769931&sessionId=61c2ea285e0c9e95a70572874f3f0053e8f77c95&theme=light&widgetsVersion=0a8eea3%3A1643743420422&width=500px

The White House has mentioned that polling exists showing restrictions are becoming deeply unpopular. White House spox Jen Psaki said Monday that the polling shows “the public is tired of COVID.”

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-3&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1490766063583350788&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fpoliticians-seek-clean-exit-from-sunk-costs-covid-mania%2F5769931&sessionId=61c2ea285e0c9e95a70572874f3f0053e8f77c95&theme=light&widgetsVersion=0a8eea3%3A1643743420422&width=500px

Even noted COVID hysteric Leana Wen, who has routinely advocated for a two tiered segregation system that discriminates against the “unvaccinated”, has acknowledged that restrictions might need to come to an end.

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-4&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1490792142352142338&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fpoliticians-seek-clean-exit-from-sunk-costs-covid-mania%2F5769931&sessionId=61c2ea285e0c9e95a70572874f3f0053e8f77c95&theme=light&widgetsVersion=0a8eea3%3A1643743420422&width=500px

The pattern is obvious. The polling must be really bad for the restrictionists. This ruling class is indeed seeking the exits to protect their power, and they will attempt to do so without acknowledging that this two year campaign of destruction was all for nothing.

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-5&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1489621125806145539&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fpoliticians-seek-clean-exit-from-sunk-costs-covid-mania%2F5769931&sessionId=61c2ea285e0c9e95a70572874f3f0053e8f77c95&theme=light&widgetsVersion=0a8eea3%3A1643743420422&width=500px

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @globalresearch_crg. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Anti-Empire

The original source of this article is The Dossier

Copyright © Jordan Schachtel, The Dossier, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/politicians-seek-clean-exit-from-sunk-costs-covid-mania/5769931