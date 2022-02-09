The Truckers Take Abuse in Ottawa: COVID Crimes Committed Behind the Cover of “Emergency Measures”

By Prof. Anthony J. Hall

Global Research, February 09, 2022

In the name of a supposed health emergency, governments have assigned to themselves all sorts of new powers. This state of emergency was deemed to be a necessary requirement to facilitate the fight against the spread of the supposedly new coronavirus. To this day the government claims the existence of a dire health emergency on the basis of alleged evidence that has never been subjected to a thoroughgoing judicial evaluation in court. See this.

These claims of emergency have never been seriously spelled out, let alone proven, in front of judges. Hence our judges have shown themselves to be unequal to the responsibilities of defending the rule of law when it is most subject to severe attack. Just when we needed fair and balanced arbitration the most, judges in many jurisdictions backed away from testing the rigged data put in front of them by the very governments that gave them their judicial appointments.

Now Ottawa is the site of yet another government claim that another emergency measure is warranted.

This time the real reason for the claim that added government powers are needed, is to facilitate the criminalization, harassment, and ejection of a group of justice-promoting truckers seeking an audience with our national government in Canada’s national capital. The goal is to politicize the work of the Ottawa police force and put the agency at the disposal of the minority Liberal government led by a mentally unstable Justin Trudeau.

Ottawa police have already been declared exempt from vaccine mandates. This happened in the wake of Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly admitting that his staff had played a role in persuading GoFundMe to hold back $10 million in public donations. These donations were meant to facilitate the travels and political actions of the Truckers Freedom Convoy. See this.

While the members of the Ottawa police force have been granted freedom from jobs-for-jabs tradeoffs, the same is not true of truckers. According to the dictates of the Trudeau and Biden regimes, truckers cannot pass back and forth across the Canada-US borders without being jabbed.

The current fiasco unfolding in Ottawa shows that the criminal justice system is no more independent than the biased legacy media. The people directing the corrupt media venues have chosen to make themselves political instruments of the ruthless lobby pushing the fear mongering.

The 24/7 media instigation of public hysteria, panic, and social division remains the principal force driving the manufactured COVID crisis.

Now one more emergency measure is being added to a long chain of emergency measures. This extension of actions that empower government by disempowering citizens is making our degraded political culture even more insidious. This time the object of adding more power to a government is helping the Ottawa Police Force to become a political instrument of the minority Liberal government led by the psychologically unbalanced Justin Trudeau.

Part of the process of transforming the Ottawa police officers into armed instruments of Trudeau’s political control, was to exempt Ottawa cops from vaccine mandates.

The observation is not made lightly that Trudeau seems to have come unhinged in his lunatic obsession to only talk about, rather than with, the representatives of the Canadian Truckers’ Convoy. The truckers are holding their ground in Ottawa until they are invited to negotiate terms with Canada’s national government.

In his currently crazed condition, Justin Trudeau makes no allowance for the fact that the truckers have attracted large and enthusiastic support when they wheeled across the country. In doing so they became envoys of a demonstrable popular upsurge felt by many Canadians. Hundreds of thousands of them went out into the mid-winter cold of northern North America to stand on guard for thee along the Trans-Canada Highway.

This popular demonstration of love of country combined with a growth of hostility to Canadian governments has made a big impact. It became more concrete with the arrival of the truckers’ convoy in Ottawa on January 29.

Canadians responded to the passage of the truckers through their communities by seeking help from convoy members in sending messages to the coddled class of politicians and civil servants who set the pace in our national capital. Some Ottawa residents and their municipal representatives have failed to recognize the special responsibilities that fall on their shoulders.

Ottawa residents should blame Trudeau, not the truckers, who are holding their ground until Justin comes out of hiding and acts like a Prime Minister rather than a fugitive.

A large mass of Canadians is being insulted because the cowardly Trudeau would rather send the nation’s envoys packing without providing the truckers a positive forum to hear their grievances. All kinds of political strings are being pulled to protect a dysfunctional political leader presently doing massive damage to Canada, to Parliament, to the Liberal Party, and to himself as well as to his seemingly estranged family.

Even with the propaganda onslaughts of a biased, bought-and-paid-for media, the truckers register way higher on the popularity scale than Justin Trudeau and his scandal-ridden and ineffective Liberal Party. If the “Trudeau Team” of Liberals ever attempted a cross-Canada convoy, how many Canadians would stand in the cold by the roadside just to witness a bunch of political gangsters drive by?

Under these circumstances there is plenty of evidence to suggest that Trudeau’s neurological system has been injured by his three injections with lethal and injurious COVID injections. The issue of degenerate neurological inflictions being inculcated by the gene-modifying COVID injections has come into focus with the release of some previously hidden data.

At a recent Washington DC hearing led by US Senator Ron Johnson, the issue of high numbers of neurological injuries from the COVID injections came up. Among members of US Armed Forces, neurological ailments went up in 2021 by nine times from 100,000 to 900,000.

It turns out that the Pentagon has built up and preserved one of the most comprehensive databases that highlight the range and intensity of serious health problems generated by the COVID-19 jabs.

Here is a list of increases in patterns of infection, disability and illness plaguing US soldiers.

1. Hypertension – 2,081% increase

2. Diseases of the nervous system – 948% increase

3. Malignant neoplasms of esophagus – 794% increase

4. Multiple sclerosis – 580% increase

5. Malignant neoplasms of digestive organs – 524% increase

6. Guillain-Barre syndrome – 451% increase

7. Breast cancer – 387% increase

8. Demyelinating – 387% increase

9. Neoplasms of thyroid and other endocrine glands – 374% increase

10. Female infertility – 372% increase

11. Pulmonary embolism – 368% increase

12. Migraines – 352% increase

13. Ovarian dysfunction – 337% increase

14. Testicular cancer – 269% increase

15. Tachycardia – 202% increase

See this.

There is no reason to imagine that the percentage increase in ailments suffered by jabbed soldiers is any different than the outcomes for jabbed people in general.

Accordingly, there is no reason to dismiss the possibility that Justin Trudeau’s incoherence is part of a trend of dramatic increases in neurological ailments brought on by the COVID injections. Our Prime Minister incessantly pushes these injections with the intensity of an undercover nark.

Trudeau is presenting himself as an embittered raving madman. He seems to think that his unrelenting and unsupported defamation of a group of Canadian truckers and their supporters, is somehow consistent with his own self-delusion that he is a champion of national unity and inclusion. I don’t see how he can ever put behind him the fool he has made of himself during the last few days.

In crossing Canada, the Canadian truckers and their wide array of allies and supporters kept in the forefront the illogical, unscientific and tyranny-based character of the injection mandates and of the segregationist vaccine passports.

As the days went by and thousands of miles passed in the Freedom Convoys‘ journeys, the truckers clearly took on board the sentiments they absorbed from the crowds that greeted them, fed them, and cheered them onwards.

In their engagement with the salt-of-the earth Canadian people along the Trans-Canada Highway, the truckers became sounding boards for many well-justified popular resentments.

The sense of popular betrayal was directed against the frauds and malfeasance heaped on us by many governing authorities. Attention was drawn to the excesses of often pointless or health-destroying restrictions. Emphasis was put on the endless stream of lies, exaggerations, and deceptions from our governments and their media propagandists.

With the much-anticipated arrival of the truckers in Ottawa, it seemed that many Canadians who have been badly let down by our governments, our media, our universities and our courts, had found a credible mouthpiece. It seemed that finally a credible group had stepped forward to convey a very popular insistence that enough is enough when it comes to this scamdemic.

The failure of the federal government even at this late date to negotiate with envoys of the Canadian people does not bode well for the future. The evidence grows that we need a thoroughgoing remaking of our institutions to make sure that our society is never again engulfed in such a monstrous plot to impose medicalized tyranny or any other kind of tyranny for that matter. We need changes that point away from, rather than towards, the Great financial Reset being promoted by the likes of Trudeau, Horgan, Legault, Schwab, Soros, Drosten, Newsom and Gates. See this.

Rights and Freedoms Not Protected When We Need Them the Most

The disastrous lockdowns are among the most consequential restrictions forced on populations by the puppet dictators that appear to be in charge of many of the world’s governments. The pervasive imposition of a new form of universalized house arrest was justified on the basis of government lies. These lies conveyed fake news of vastly inflated numbers of “COVID cases” and unsubstantiated voodoo science deployed to present fiction as fact concerning “asymptomatic” COVID carriers. These lies discredited real natural remedies and lauded COVID jabs as if they were safe and effective.

The lockdowns were weaponized to attack our ability to put up organized resistance against the onslaughts of illegal government incursions to block the exercise of our rights and freedoms. The lockdowns were used by governments intent on misleading us into thinking we had already become wards of governments. Since the spring of 2020 these governments began to stray far outside the realm of existing laws and far outside the many social contracts governments have historically negotiated with their constituents. This abandonment of rules extended to the abandonment of most precautionary measures in the development of the contents of the COVID injections.

Lockdowns were deployed to attack our morale and obliterate what remained of our social harmony. They were seized upon as a means of diminishing our physical, mental and domestic health. The lockdowns began the process of stripping down average people through a host of economic assaults.

These economic assaults multiplied unemployment and undermined the viability of small businesses, the middle class, and supply chains. The lockdowns were part of the process of discontinuing many forms of recreation, entertainment, travel, sports, and culture. This list is far from complete.

The lockdowns are responsible for elevating rates of suicide, depression, addictions, domestic violence and unnecessary deaths from the cancellation of needed medical procedures including surgery.

The lies and crimes of the protagonists behind the manufactured COVID crisis have subjected millions of injected people around the world to plagues of mortality and injury whose full extent is still being kept hidden from the public. The restrictions and mandates have also pre-empted scores of constitutionally-guaranteed human rights and freedoms. The government violations include blocks on freedom of movement, freedom of assembly, as well as the freedom of expression, conscience, movement, travel, religion, and bodily autonomy.

In Canada the Charter of Rights and Freedoms should have protected Canadians. We should not have been subjected to the restrictions and mandates put in place by all levels of government in the name of fighting COVID-19.

Justin Trudeau has consistently argued that politicians are entitled to downgrade and disregard the Charter if they think it is “reasonable” to do so. Unfortunately those Canada’s judges who all gave green lights to the COVID restrictions, went along with Trudeau’s very political determination that the Charter, part of Canada’s “supreme law,” did not apply to the COVID lunacies.

Trudeau’s strategic insistence that, as Prime Minister of Canada, he is entitled to override the rights and freedoms of Canadians has caused much consternation. An influential critic of Trudeau and a champion of the Charter is Brian Peckford, Premier of Newfoundland from 1979 to 1989. Peckford helped draft and enact the Canadian Charter of Right and Freedoms in 1981 and 1982. Peckford’s stance coincides with that of many Canadians including most of the truckers in Ottawa.

Peckford has been an integral part of the contingent that has induced an eruption of public hostility against the manufactured nature of the COVID crisis. On January 29, the day the truckers rolled into Ottawa, Peckford addressed a huge gathering at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria.

There Peckford announced he is taking the Canadian government to court for violating the free travel provisions of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. He makes a compelling case addressing the need for the Canadian government to conduct its affairs within the framework of the Canadian nation’s supreme law.

Criminality in Statecraft

What is to be said of the Ottawa government’s effort to invoke yet another round of emergency powers in the effort to shut down demonstrations by the truckers highlighting two years of repeated government malfeasance?

This pattern of repeating mistakes in the misguided quest to fix old mistakes seems to be a continuing feature of government activity throughout the COVID hoax so far. For instance, it makes no sense to respond to COVID injections that have not worked to prevent infection and transmission by advising people to take more unsafe, ineffective and sometimes lethal booster shots. It makes no sense to repeat old strategies that do not work.

Like most of the world’s governments, the governments of Canada and its provinces have gone on an emergency-measure binge to which they are now obviously addicted. The government of Ottawa is acting pretty much like the governments of many cities during the Occupy Wall Street movement of 2011. Occupy Wall Street emerged first in New York as a kind of variation on the demonstrations earlier in 2011 at Tahrir Square in Cairo Egypt.

I took part in the Occupy Wall Street movement in many locations including in London England, Oakland California, and Calgary Alberta. In all these places the organizers eschewed short demonstrations. They emphasized, rather, setting up tent villages devoted to prolonged discussions, negotiation and enactments aimed at trying to identify and fix underlying problems driving the political economy of oppression.

In the effort to blot out the Occupy Movement, governments went to court seeking to eject the occupants of tent villages. By and large this strategy “worked.” Key phrases in domestic constitutions and international conventions dealing with the need to protect human freedoms were preempted by mere municipal bylaws and such. The same scenario seems to be currently playing out in Ottawa.

The menace to society is great when governments enact all kinds of unnecessary and unjustified emergency measures. This process of societal degradation took place in spades after the 9/11 false flag event. In the responding to a concocted interpretation of what transpired, the Global War on Terror was declared. It involved outright invasions of many Muslim-majority countries.

The post-9/11 violations of many rights and freedoms effectively undermined basic safeguards like the need to prove guilt in court before punishment is imposed. This tended to translate into incarcerating mostly innocent Muslims who were often tortured in US black sites. The resulting attack on the rule of law has been augmented again and again especially over the last two years of the engineered COVID panic.

In 2011 and in 2020-2022 it happened that the constitutional provisions that exist supposedly to protect us were simply suspended when put to the test. The system is so rigged that it most often protects the criminality of elites, a pattern as true in Ottawa as in Washington DC or in London England.

Meanwhile, too often the law is deployed as a means of controlling regular citizens in the quest to hold them back from impinging on the self-interested imperatives of elites. This pattern is well demonstrated by Ottawa Police Chief Peter Stoly being assigned to perform political dirty work for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Criminalizing the Innocent to Protect the Guilty

The effort by a coalition of the powerful to smear, criminalize, harass and eject the truckers gathered in Ottawa is reflective of the impoverishment of the rule of law these days. Efforts are made to discredit the political representations of working people through media smear campaigns sometimes combined with the effort of law enforcement officials to criminalize and harass those that offend the interests of power.

On the other hand serious allegations, like those advanced by David E. Martin in describing Justin Trudeau’s mishandling of the manufactured COVID crisis, are conspicuously disregarded by legacy media. Martin explained a number of alleged felonies by Trudeau involving racketeering, collusion, illegal restrictions on trade, and anti-trust violations. Martin entitled his spoken word essay, “On Canada’s Role in Producing the Weaponized “Covid” Injections Which Have Seriously Harmed and Killed Many.”

See this.

The petty complaints directed at the truckers in Ottawa pale in comparison to the major charges being pressed in courts against some of the leading figures of COVID Officialdom including Justin Trudeau. Excerpts from the much reproduced essay by Joachim Hagopian indicate the breakthroughs being made in pressing charges on the likes of Justin Trudeau, Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates. Hagopian explains, for instance

Not only is Britain’s largest police force now actively involved in the probe, but the Hammersmith Police alongside the International Criminal Court at the Hague in the Netherlands are also working conjointly together in what’s being called the world’s largest international crime investigation ever.

Under the formal banner of the Hammersmith CID (Criminal Investigation Division) Police Station, Case Number 6029679/21, this landmark criminal case was lodged in conjunction with the International Criminal Court (ICC Case Number OTP-CR-473/21)….

Though these monumental legal cases in both the Hague and UK have been confirmed legitimate, neither has been publicized whatsoever by the corporate lamestream press for the very same reason that MSM has been the principal truth-suppressing co-conspirator throughout the pandemic. These two enormously important lawsuits filed a month ago, in UK spearheaded by Dr. Sam White, MD, retired constable Mark Sexton and attorneys Philip Hyland and Lois Bayliss, is receiving further support from such international notables as Robert Kennedy Jr (JFK nephew and bestselling author of The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health), German-American lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich and former Pfizer Vice President Dr Michael Yeadon, along with dozens of other professional experts and authorities. The crimes against humanity involve charges of malfeasance and misconduct in public office, gross negligence, manslaughter, corporate manslaughter, murder and conspiracy to commit murder and genocide. For our future, these two cases filed on behalf of humanity, kept under such close Deep State wraps by the criminals, are both huge.

See this.

The integrity of the rule of law cannot be sustained if the failure continues to hold top officials legally accountable for committing very high-level crimes.

Dr. Anthony Hall is editor in chief of the American Herald Tribune. He is currently Professor of Globalization Studies at University of Lethbridge in Alberta Canada. He has been a teacher in the Canadian university system since 1982. Dr. Hall, has recently finished a big two-volume publishing project at McGill-Queen’s University Press entitled “The Bowl with One Spoon”.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

