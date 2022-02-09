US Lawmakers Want Washington to Prioritize Domestic Security Over Ukraine￼

By Lucas Leiroz de Almeida

InfoBrics

A group of Republican lawmakers has introduced a bill to ban US arms shipments to Ukraine while there are unresolved security issues at the southern border. The attitude is a direct consequence of Republicans’ dissatisfaction with the mismanagement of border problems, which has already become a hallmark of Joe Biden. Illegal immigration, drug trafficking and armed militias significantly affect the country’s domestic security, but the White House insists on prioritizing foreign incursions, which do nothing to benefit the American people.

In a recent official Republican statement, it is possible to read: “Today, Representative Rosendale introduced the Secure America’s Borders First Act. This bill would prohibit the US government from providing military and security assistance to Ukraine until the border wall system on the southern border is completed, and operational control of the southern border is achieved”. The bill aims to stop the Biden administration’s lack of priority for US domestic security issues.

As is well known, in recent months Washington has been making Ukraine its main political agenda. The Biden administration continually spreads the fallacious narrative about the existence of a “Russian invasion plan” and states that there is a “need” to strengthen protective measures for Kiev within the NATO framework – despite Moscow constantly making it clear that there is no possibility of such an invasion plan to exist, and that its troops are only deployed within the country’s own territorial limits.

In response to this scenario, Washington frequently approves military aid packages to Kiev, sending money, weapons, military equipment, and soldiers to help the country deal with such alleged Russian threat. In addition, Washington also encourages other countries to do the same, especially the UK and Baltic states, which increasingly send weapons to Kiev. But, while the White House worries about spending large sums to help another country in a non-existent conflict in Eastern Europe, the US’ own internal security deteriorates day after day, with countless problems on the southern border.

One of the biggest criticisms by Republicans against the Biden administration since its inauguration has been precisely the terrible management of the border problems. Since Biden came to power, illegal immigration has become commonplace in the southern region, with entire caravans of irregular migrants crossing the border every day, without the authorities being able to exercise any kind of control. There is no police contingent or sufficient equipment to contain the transit of immigrants, due to the dwindling government funding for border security.

The Democrat president simply ignores the criticism received. For him, there is no problem with the issue of border security, simply because he agrees with the absence of rules for immigration. This is part of Biden’s liberal and humanitarian ideology, which values ​​unrestricted immigration as a “human right”, regardless of the consequences for national security.

In fact, many criminals are taking advantage of Democrat’s humanitarianism and sending drug dealers, terrorists and vandals amid the caravans. Undoubtedly, there is a humanitarian issue, as most immigrants are ordinary people in search of better living conditions, but it is wrong to ignore the profit that criminal networks have made of this type of situation. Some sort of control is needed.

Some months ago, a CIA consultant stated that the US is close to civil war due to its social and security problems. There are still other intelligence reports and analysis that point something in this direction. The problem arising from uncontrolled illegal immigration goes far beyond the security crisis as an extreme opposite pole is also created, with radical political groups demanding the automatic expulsion of immigrants and acting with violence in the streets – generally affecting normal and innocent people.

All these factors make the issue of the southern border the main contemporary American problem. The country faces a challenge of national integrity and emergency measures must be taken by the government in order to prevent further polarization and complete social chaos. But this will not be possible as long as the American priority is to encourage war plans on another continent.

It is necessary to remember that, encouraged by the US and NATO, the Ukrainian government has significantly advanced in its incursions against Russian-speaking populations in the Donbass region in recent weeks. The attacks and bombings have escalated, and, with that, the separatist militias are forced to also react more incisively. American weapons (tanks, rocket launchers, planes, among others) have been used on a large scale by Ukrainians to pursue a policy of ethnic extermination that is currently the topic of a lawsuit in the European Court of Human Rights. So, wouldn’t this be something much more incongruous with Biden’s humanitarianism than a legality control on migrations?

In fact, it urges Washington to review its priorities, or it will risk facing an irreversible scenario of civil conflict.

Lucas Leiroz is a researcher in Social Sciences at the Rural Federal University of Rio de Janeiro; geopolitical consultant.

