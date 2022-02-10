DHS: Here Is a List of Top COVID Misinformation Spreaders You Should Investigate ASAP

DHS is now going after COVID misinformation spreaders considering them terrorist threats. Here’s my list of people I think they should be investigating.

By Steve Kirsch

Global Research, February 10, 2022

Steve Kirsch’s Newsletter 9 February 2022

Summary

DHS is getting tough on COVID misinformation spreaders, i.e., people who spread information that “undermines public trust in government institutions.”

Since DHS has finite resources to pursue all these perpetrators, as a public service, I have created a list of what I believe are some of the country’s top misinformation spreaders.

I sincerely hope that the DHS will focus their efforts on these individuals since they have made statements and/or taken actions (or refused to take action) that result in the undermining of public trust in US government institutions.

It is extremely easy to tell who is telling the truth here: it’s the people who are not afraid of debate. The one thing everyone on our list has in common is that they will never agree to debate anyone with opposing views.

These people need to be stopped now and I’m grateful that DHS is finally taking this seriously as innocent lives are being lost.

The DHS memo

Read this memo issued yesterday, Feb 7, entitled Summary of Terrorism Threat to the U.S. Homeland.

In particular, check this out this section:

Hmmm…I couldn’t come up with any “violent extremist attacks during 2021” that were inspired by this alleged COVID-19 misinformation. Can you?

To make their job easier to pursue these spreaders of COVID-19 misinformation, I’ve compiled a list of the Disinformation Dozen, the top spreaders of COVID disinformation that are literally killing people through spreading misinformation about COVID.

My Disinformation Dozen list

I believe that all of these people are involved in “The proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions” and have collectively led to the tragic death of over 1M Americans.

All of these people should be detained for questioning.

I’ve also provided a handy list of questions that none of them will be able to answer with satisfactory answers.

Note that the list is subjective. Different people will likely have different lists but most people would agree on the top five.

President Joe Biden

Told the public the vaccines were safe and effective even though the data said the opposite. Wore ineffective face masks in order to mislead the public into thinking these masks could protect them. Refused to meet with any qualified scientist or doctor with opposing viewpoints before and after mandating the vaccines. Deliberately refuses to meet with scientists with opposing viewpoints so continues to spread misinformation today. He tried to scare the unvaccinated by claiming the unvaccinated would experience a winter of severe illness and death. Continues to erode public trust in the office of the President with approval ratings that are at all time lows: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky

Told people the vaccines are safe and effective and that masks work. Withheld information about early treatment protocols. NIAID Director Anthony Fauci

Funded the virus, covered it up, knowingly spread misinformation about the source of the virus, lied about it all in Congress when questioned by Senator Rand Paul, and told Cliff Lane to not approve any early treatments in the Guidelines. US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy

Told people the vaccines are safe and effective and that masks work and said nothing about effective early treatment protocols. Compounded the error by labeling people trying to spread life-saving information as “disinformation” spreaders. Bill Gates

Funded the misinformation campaigns (the fact checkers) including GAVI. FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock

Said she would investigate the Maddie de Garay case that proved fraud in the Pfizer trial and then did nothing. The FDA also denied the EUA application on fluvoxamine, a drug later proven to reduce mortality by 12X in a large Phase 3 trial. COVID-19 Guidelines Chairman Cliff Lane

Discredited every single working COVID early treatment including fluvoxamine which has a 12X reduction in fatalities. Ignored all COVID-19 early treatments that work. Tom Shimabukuro (CDC vaccine expert)

Never mentioned the VAERS URF which underplayed the danger of the vaccines by at least 41x and deliberately misled people about causality and VAERS by claiming you can’t determine causality. Ignored all the safety signals in VAERS on all but a few symptoms. Ignored the death safety signal. Ignored every safety signal in DMED. John Su (CDC, VAERS expert)

See Tom Shimabukuro Steven A. Anderson (FDA), the top vaccine safety official at the FDA

Deliberately ignored all the VAERS and DMED safety signals and ignored all attempts to meet about the safety signals. Gavin Newsom, Governor of California

Mandated vaccination in California even though he was injured by the COVID vaccine. Will not vaccinate his own kids. He knows the vaccines are dangerous from first-hand experience and deliberately misleads the people of California by claiming they are safe. Richard Pan, California State Senator

Introduced legislation in the California legislature to close the Personal Exemption Loophole for COVID-19 School Vaccinations which will lead to the death of an unknown number of children. All done with no scientific evidence.

Top corporate spreaders of misinformation

These companies refuse to censor doctors and scientists who claim that the vaccines are safe and effective and masks work. Instead they actually compound the problem censor people who are telling the truth. Net result: hundreds of thousands of deaths caused by censoring the wrong people.

YouTube Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Medium Nextdoor Wikipedia (they mislabel people telling the truth as misinformation spreaders and people believe it) All “fact checker” organizations

The actions of the Disinformation Dozen cost lives

Collectively, these people are responsible for the deaths of over 1M Americans.

For example, they have done things such as:

Encouraging and/or mandating people to take “vaccines” that data shows are more likely to kill them than to save them. And even when people aren’t killed, the scientific evidence shows that these vaccines are making people more likely to be infected from the latest variant. This has led to the untimely death of an estimated 400,000 Americans and to the permanent disablement of a roughly equivalent number. Telling people to wear masks when they know full well that all of the randomized trials showed that masks were ineffective. By misleading people to think they were protected, people then ventured into dangerous situations believing they were protected when they were in fact not protected at all. Masks are not harmless interventions. IQ has dropped dramatically (22 points) due to this “harmless” intervention. DHS needs to stop these terrorists now inside the CDC who are promoting this. Ignoring all attempts to challenge them on their views by refusing to debate qualified scientists and doctors Spreading misinformation about the VAERS system by deliberately not calculating the underreporting factor using their own methodology and then not applying that in public statements, thus misleading the CDC and FDA outside committees into making erroneous decisions. Also ignoring all the safety data in the VAERS database and refusing to take any meetings to discuss it. Deliberately trying to censor doctors and scientists from spreading the truth that will save lives through intimidation tactics and directing social networks to cancel their accounts Sandbagging early treatment drugs that have been shown in clinical trials to save lives. They literally told people not to use these life-saving protocols leading to the unnecessary death of close to 900,000 people.

See Incriminating Evidence for details on all of the above points.

I believe they need to be silenced immediately before more harm is done.

See this article for more details but here’s the summary:

Follow advice based on science: < 7,500 dead

Follow the advice of the Disinformation Dozen: > 1.3M dead

Toby’s list

This list was created by Dr. Toby Rogers.

The corporate kingpins trial docket

Bill Gates (Gates Foundation) Julie Gerberding (Merck) Albert Bourla (Pfizer) Alex Gorsky (J&J) Stéphane Bancel (Moderna) Pascal Soriot (AstraZeneca) Kenneth Frazier (Merck) Emma Walmsley (GSK) Paul Hudson (Sanofi)

The institutional trial docket

Tony Fauci (NIAID) Francis Collins (NIH) Peter Hotez (Baylor) Paul Offit (UPenn) Tedros Adhanom (WHO) Rochelle Walensky (CDC) Frank DeStefano (CDC) Tom Shimabukuro (CDC) Ezekiel Emanuel (UPenn) Michael Osterholm (Univ. MN) Neil Ferguson (Imperial College London) Dorit Reiss (UC)

The political trial docket

Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) Phil Murphy (D-NJ) Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) Ned Lamont (D-CT) Gavin Newsom (D-CA) Thomas Frieden (D-NY) Tom Wolf (D-PA) Jay Inslee (D-WA) Kate Brown (D-OR) Janet Mills (D-ME) Tim Walz (D-MN) Ralph Northam (D-VA) Jared Polis (D-CO) Richard Pan (D-CA) Lorena Gonzales (D-CA) Brad Hoylman (D-NY) Kyle Mullica (D-CO) Justin Trudeau (Liberal Party, Canada)

The media trial docket

Susan Wojcicki (YouTube) Sundar Pichai (Google) Mark Zuckerberg (Meta, Facebook, Instagram) Jack Dorsey (Twitter) Lisa Sherman (The Ad Council) Sanjay Gupta (CNN) Anderson Cooper (D-CNN) Rachel Maddow (MSNBC) Leana Wen (Wapo/CNN) Imran Ahmed (CCDH) Joe Smyser (Project VCTR) Brandy Zadrozny (NBC)

Honorable mention (inside US)

Not included in the lists above, but worthy of investigation. Not in any particular order.

All state medical boards who investigated any physician for issuing waivers, speaking out against the vaccines or masks, or mandates, or prescribing live-saving drugs AMA IDSA Biden White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients and Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain Rick Bright, former head of BARDA who didn’t fund early treatment and sabotaged HCQ Robert Redfield, former CDC director Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Chris Cuomo, Jeff Zucker and everyone else at CNN, ESPN, MSNBC CNN’s Jake Tapper who accuses RFK Jr of being a grifter, but will not accept an open debate. Seriously? Jen Psaki Sonia Sotomayor, US Supreme Court Kathy Hochul, Governor of NY Eric Topol (Scripps) Zubin Damania (aka Zdoggmd) Monica Gandhi (UCSF) “Ed” (if you read the comments to my posts, you’ll know who I’m talking about) Donald Trump (although he’s more recently spoken out against mandates, he has not spoken out against the vaccines themselves) Mike Pence Deborah Brix Vinay Prasad (even though he’s right on masks and calling out the misinformation on myocarditis, he’s wrong on vaccines and is costing lives) Nancy Pelosi Anna Eshoo Big Bird Other members of Congress (with the notable exception of Senator Ron Johnson who is heroic) Ralph Baric, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Peter Daszak, EcoHealth Alliance, without whom we wouldn’t have a pandemic Jens Kuhn and Sina Bavari Most local officials within our towns/cities/municipalities who supported vaccine/mask mandates School Boards who supported vaccine/mask mandates Teachers unions Medical doctors who recommended the vaccines/masks, especially for kids and who ignored early treatment for their patients Hospitals who took the grift and complied with CDC directives and forbade the use of ivermectin and other life saving treatments Businesses who fired people who didn’t comply with vaccine mandates Churches who tell people to get vaccinated Governor Eric Holcomb (Indiana) as well as other governors pushing the narrative (Notable exception: Ron DeSantis) Mike DeWine (R – governor of Ohio). Multiple times said that vaccines were “100% effective.” His current health director minion has flat out lied multiple times about the safety and efficacy of vaccines, particularly their safety data in kids. JB Pritzker, Governor of Illinois and Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (Chicago) The Economist, Forbes, Reuters, Kamala Harris, NPR All legacy media (previously known as “mainstream media”) London Breed, Mayor of San Francisco Eric Feigl-Ding aka Dr. Dingleberry Federation of State Medical Boards who wrote to state medical boards and physicians saying that doctors who spread misinformation should have action taken against their licenses. Every hospital corporation CEO, COO, CFO and Administrator in the US and anywhere that there is $ incentive to eliminate patients for profit bonuses. Any doctors, nurses , and technicians who also gain under the table by murdering patients. American Academy of Pediatrics. They lobbied DC Council members to pass the DC Minor Consent Bill – before Covid so that 11 year olds could get GARDASIL without parental knowledge or permission – and are pushing Covid vaccines for kids Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and Sharon Stone for spreading misinformation about vaccine safety, choosing censorship over scientific debate, and attempting to use intimidation tactics to silence Joe Rogan’s guests Spotify’s new “fact-based” COVID-19 hub Sara Cody and Bonnie Maldonado, Teachers’ Union in California, Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors who let Dr. Cody act dictatorially, All FDA and CDC outside committee members Admiral Rachel L. Levine, MD, Assistant Secretary for Health (ASH) LA Mayor Eric Garcetti The medical licensing board of Maine, who declared that Meryl Nass must undergo a psychiatric evaluation for prescribing IVM and HCQ, and if she doesn’t it’s “an admission of guilt.” This is so fascistic and out of control it is jaw dropping. Joy Reid MSNBC & the “ladies” of the View Jerome Adams, former US Surgeon General Rob Davis, the current CEO of Merck Google (for skewing the search results, especially on “mass formation psychosis” which I caught on video) Fact checkers who work for legacy media company or standalone fact checker organizations (pretty much without exception. I have yet to run across an honest fact checker that works for legacy media.) All Hollywood types that did vaccine and booster commercials. Chelsea Clinton (who is on a mission to stamp out correct information about COVID-19). Here’s an excerpt from the article: Clinton emphasizes that parents who are wondering if they should vaccinate their kids need to be “trusting science and scientists and listening to your local pediatrician.” Wow. Forget about the evidence. Do whatever the “experts” say. Chelsea is a huge part of the problem. All the people mentioned in RFK’s book who helped Fauci Katelyn Jetelina aka Your Local Epidemiologist Jessica Malaty Rivera (who claims to want to stop COVID misinformation but refuses to debate them) Rockefeller Foundation (for supporting people like Jessica Malaty Rivera who spread misinformation) Oregon Health Authority…and all hospital administrators

Honorable mention (outside US)

Klaus Schwab Pope Francis (who called for wide scale vaccination) Canada Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Medical officer

Bonny Henry, British Columbia’s “Top Doc”,

Eileen DeVilla, Medical Officer of Health for the City of Toronto

All the public health officers in the provincial and municipal governments, plus all the federal and provincial ministers of health in Canada

All of the Canadian legacy media, especially CBC

All lawmakers wearing masks

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand Germany Angela Merkel,

Olaf Scholz,

Karl Lauterbach,

Christian Drosten Zhengli Shi New Zealand Ashley Bloomfield (Director General of Health – NZ),

Chris Hipkins (Covid Response Minister – NZ Labour Party) Sebastian Kurz, former Chancellor of Austria People in Australia: Scott Morrison (PM)

Daniel Andrews (Victoria Premier)

Annastacia Pałaszczuk (QLD Premier)

Gladys Berejiklian (former NSW Premier)

Kerry Chant (NSW Chief Health Officer)

Brad Hazzard (NSW Minister of Health)

Mark McGowan (WA Premier) [check out West Australia Nazi-Like Police State Run By A Thug Named Mark McGowan]

Michael Gunner (Chief Minister of the Northern Territory) WHO doctors who approved the vaccines

All images in this article are from the author

