February 10, 2022

Video: CBC Cameramen in Ottawa Confronted for Disinformation, Smearing and Libel

By Marcel Irnie

Global Research, February 10, 2022

Marcel Irnie 9 February 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @globalresearch_crg.

***

The role of the Canadian media in this crisis. How it destroys people’s lives.

Kristen Nagle shames CBC workers in the streets of Ottawa.

CBC people have no heart.

This is a must watch.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @globalresearch_crg. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

The original source of this article is Marcel Irnie

Copyright © Marcel IrnieMarcel Irnie, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-cbc-workers-ottawa-must-watch/5769993

Posted by on February 10, 2022 in Uncategorized and tagged , , .

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.