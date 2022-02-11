Jaime C.

Video: Whistleblower Canadian Army Major Breaks Ranks and Spills the Truth on Covid-19 Mandates

By Major Stephen Chledowski

Major Stephen Chledowski has served the Canadian Air Forces for 20+ years. He has held several army command positions.

He has an urgent message for all Canadians.

He noted that the government has been using “tactics of fear, intimidation, coercion and financial and physical violence” against the people to “gain compliance for certain repeated medical procedures.”

“They have knowingly and repeatedly violated the highest laws of the land, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

Watch the video below.

https://brandnewtube.com/embed/h67SYxWARXBQBbW

