Video: Digital Tyranny and the Rockefeller-Gates WHO “Vaxx-Certificate Passport”: Towards a World War III Scenario

“You are not Alone”: Worldwide Resistance against the mRNA “Vaccine” and Covid Fraud

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, February 12, 2022

First published on September 13, 2021

This article is a followup on the Global Research’s 20th Anniversary webinar (September 09, 2021), focusing on Agenda ID2020 and its implications being rolled out in front of our eyes.

Yet, for most people the implications are not visible.

*

What is the Infamous Agenda ID2020?

Behind its development is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – with support of the Rockefeller Foundation – and others belonging to the sinister all-digitization, depopulation and eugenics agenda.

It is an alliance of public-private partners, including UN agencies and civil society.

It’s an electronic ID-program that uses generalized vaccination against Covid-19 as a platform for digital identity.

It is an all-electronic ID – linking everything to everything of each individual (records of health, criminal, banking, personal and private, etc.), being managed by a state agency or in extremis, by the private sector. – Imagine – an insurance company or bank handling your private records, converted into an electronic and eventually “chipped” ID.

Privatization of your personal records may sound far-fetched, but the Swiss government tried to get a privatized Agenda ID2020 quietly past the people. But the people found out and launched a referendum against Agenda ID2020. The idea was rejected with a margin of 2:1 in July 2021.

What will happen next? – Will the Swiss Government respect the vote of the people, or following the mandate from the Deep Dark State above?

Germany, Austria and France – and probably others, implemented ID2020 through Parliament or by decree – most people have no idea.

Implementation of Agenda ID2020 links into – or emerged from – Klaus Schwab’s (WEF) infamous “Covid-19 – The Great Reset”- which, by the way, is available from Amazon (or was, when I last checked). If it has been taken off and censored, perhaps by the very author – it would be no surprise.

Video: Towards Digital Tyranny with Peter Koenig

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/Ky9ItfvljJLE/

Click here to link to bitchute version

World War III Scenario

In the meantime, we live literally in a WWIII scenario, where countries’ Constitutions are either outlawed, or simply overrun by dictatorial measures that advance so fast that civil movements are in many cases too late to intervene – simply because civil society – even the alert ones – haven’t noticed.

It happens silently.

Either by decree, or by coopted and / or coerced Parliaments. A sort of Health Martial Law is being implemented basically everywhere in the world, with emphasis on the west.

And most of the public at large has no idea.

The Gates and Rockefeller Foundations are financing WHO’s guidelines for a digital international Vaccination Certificate, also called “Vaccination Passport”.

In the context of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the concept of Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates (DDCC) is proposed as a mechanism by which a person’s COVID-19-related health data can be digitally documented via an electronic certificate.

A digital vaccination certificate that documents a person’s current vaccination status to protect against COVID-19 can then be used for continuity of care or as proof of vaccination for purposes other than health care. The resulting artefact of this approach is referred to as the Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates: Vaccination Status (DDCC:VS). (WHO, Executive Summary, emphasis added)

Surprisingly or perhaps not so surprisingly, the international “Vaxx-certificate / passport” is not funded by WHO’s member countries, as one might expect, but by Gates and Rockefeller. That’s significant.

WHO has published and distributed to all member countries on 27 August 2021 the guidelines for the introduction of an international digital “Vaccination Certificate / Passport” – as well as Implementation Guidelines.

As an apparent consequence, the Biden Administration issued an all-vaxx mandate – requesting all enterprises with 100 or more employees, to demand tat their employees be vaccinated, or else. For non-compliance, huge fines are threatened. The same for the two million-plus government employees. In total, some 100 million Americans are affected by this draconian mandate. Biden follows the orders of Rockefeller et al.

This requirement will apply to over 80 million workers in private sector businesses, the White House said. …

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will require COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in most healthcare facilities … This requirement will impact over 17 million healthcare workers at hospitals and other facilities that take these patients. …

The administration will require that teachers and staff in Head Start Programs, Department of Defense schools, and Bureau of Indian Education-operated schools be vaccinated.

Biden will also call on all states to adopt vaccine requirements for all school employees.

Biden’s plan calls on entertainment venues like sports arenas, large concert halls, and others where large groups of people gather to require that patrons be vaccinated or show a negative coronavirus test in order to enter. (Reuters, emphasis added)

The European Union (EU) and Switzerland

The Swiss and other EU countries also as a result of the WHO-issued vaxx-certificate / passport, mandate banning access to most indoor activities – including restaurants, gyms and cinemas – as of 13 September, without a vaxx-certificate.

This is totally against the Nuremberg Code (animal testing of drugs and vaccines before applying on humans) and contradicts all democratic Constitutions. Countries’ Constitutions worldwide are overrun and “disabled” by a tyranny that functions with enormous power – deadly threats and possibly highly seductive and corruptive rewards.

Never in memory of human history has such a worldwide dictatorship existed. It emerged in less than 12 months and has subjugated – I repeat myself – all 193 UN member countries, including the entire UN system at once.

The Vaccination Certificate / Passport may eventually be chipped into people’s bodies (Klaus Schwab, WEF, in a 2016 interview with Swiss TV Geneva – recently “erased” from internet). See this: Dr. Astrid Stueckelberger, former WHO: You are Being Chipped.

The Vaxx-certificate may form the basis for a worldwide digital identity registration.

As a parenthesis, both WHO vaxx-certificate financing foundations are headed by currently the world’s most visible eugenists – Gates and Rockefeller, using WHO to further their agenda.

Most of the WHO member states are not directly involved.

It should also be mentioned that the creation of WHO in 1948 was Rockefeller’s idea, with all the money he had accumulated with his Standard Oil hydrocarbon (mostly petrol and gas) monopoly, the creation and subsequent integration of WHO into the UN system was relatively “easy” – with “easy” in quotes. Money buys also the UN.

With WHO as part of the UN, an official UN institution is in charge of the world’s health – or diseases – exactly what eugenists want.

The World Bank is also an important player in this colossal criminal plan – because it hast the power over the poorer so-called „developing countries“ – to pressure them with ‚conditionalities‘ in return for financial support. The usual. The same as the IMF – their roles are essentially interchangeable.

WW III Scenario without Bombs and Guns

In brief, we are indeed living in a WWIII scenario – without bombs and guns, directed against all Humanity

An invisible – and never isolated – virus: Propaganda, the Fear Campaign and the “Vaccine” are their Weapons of Mass Destruction – WMD.

What these measures do – “Vaccination Certificate / Passport” for the jabbed – is to separate society into the “good ones”, the “vaccinated” ones; and the “bad guys”, those who are not vaccinated, do not intend to get the deadly jab, and thus, do not deserve the vaxx-certificate / passport.

According to the lie-mongering governments – all 193 UN member countries whose governments have been coopeted in a long preparation period – would like you to believe that the non-vaccinated are a danger for society.

This is nonsense, because according to the CDC, and repeated by the same UN member countries, jabbed people also transmit the virus. – What virus?

Separating society is an age-old war strategy (at least back to the Roman Empire) : “Divide et Impera” – “Divide and conquer” – so that the people divide and fight each other, instead of their common enemy – which in this fake covid-case are our very governments, all 193 UN member governments – at once.

Agenda ID2020 is the chief instrument for implementing the WEF’s Great Reset

Implementation Progress is advancing fast.

This is how:

According to the Fifth Column’s Spanish Research Team, about 90% or more of the “vaxx-fluid” in the mRNA-formula consists of Graphene. – Graphene is the secret of the Agenda ID2020 – which was patented by Gates with a (luciferian) patent No. 666.

Triple-six, 666, is also the chemical formula of graphene itself — 6 molecules attached in a ring, attached to other such rings. The symbol they’re using is 3 attached rings.

Graphene inoculated by the mRNA-injection, forms immediately a neural net in the brain. It is a one molecule thick net that spontaneously grows around the brain from the graphene contained in the vaxx.

Electromagnetic waves emanating from the soon millions of 5G / 6G antennas around the world, are supposed to convert humans into “transhumans” (term used by Klaus Schwab, in his interview with the Swiss-French TV in 2016. The internet link to the interview has since been “fact-checked” out.

This may explain the enormous time-pressure behind the vaxx-drive; because once you are injected with the mRNA-concoction you are affected in one way or another. Either your health is endangered, or as outlined by Klaus Schwab (video below) you may become a “transhuman” which can be manipulated by robots and /or Artificial intelligence (AI).

A shorter version of the video is available here (click video screen below)

The Deep State

So, you may ask: “Genocide” or “Slavery”? What do the elites – the Deep State – plan for us?

The elites are members or associates and adherents to the WEF and the WEF’s philosophy, the banking and corporate elites.

The answer is both.

Mortality and morbidity resulting from the mRNA-jabs coupled with “enslavement” or “trans-humanization”, for the survivors.

It’s all well thought out. Since over 70 years.

We may just hope that we are not too late in stopping this massive onslaught of

genocide?

digital trans-humanization, and

transferring assets and capital from the lower and middle level of society to the top, by bankruptcies, joblessness, disease, and death by neglect and suicide. Already ongoing

“You are not Alone”

During the commenting and Q and A session of the Global Research webinar debate (September 9, 2021), involving 245 participants, there were several desperate and abandoned sounding voices – what to do?

They have nobody to talk to.

They do not want the jab.

They realize it can be harmful and deadly.

If its not immediately “deadly”, it may have innumerable serious “side-effects” – health defects that may never be cured – and foremost, the mRNA-experimental gene-modifying inoculation may render both women and men infertile. The latter coincides with the eugenists’ agenda.

You are not alone – about half of the population of the western world have not been vaccinated.

They know the risks; they fear the risk of the injection, but they do not fear getting sick with Covid-19, alias SARS-CoV-2 – which, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s own words in a peer-reviewed scientific paper, is about comparable to a common flu (“Covid-19 – Navigating the Uncharted”, New England Journal of Medicine – NEJM, 26 March 2020). They fear the deadliness of the mRNA-injection.

You are not alone – there are millions, tens of millions, out there who feel the same way.

Start communicating with each other.

What we need is to overcome this crime of biblical proportions,

What we need is to develop a worldwide people’s solidarity movement integrating all sectors of society (between the vaxxed and the non-vaxxed) with the support of real law enforcement (police) and members of the military.

Once law enforcement officials (police) as well as members of the military realize that they and their families are also threatened, they will exercise their true role, which consists in defending the interests of the people, rather than those of proxy politicians and “criminal governments”, which have solely one Globalist goal. The latter consists in converting sovereign countries into a One World Order, ruled by a small extremely wealthy elite to the detriment of the surviving people which this elite intends to manipulate and transform with electromagnetic waves and the injected graphene oxide into “transhumans”.

We have to prevent their war strategy of “Divide et Impera” – “Divide and Rule” from taking hold. Instead, those who are “vaccinated” should unite with the non-vaccinated in solidarity to fight the common enemy.

We don’t have much time, but we can do it.

We can obliterate the thrust of Agenda ID2020 in a state of awakened solidarity.

In an elevated mindset. Not one of submission to the elite’s “diabolical agenda”, but one of elation, one of hope and light.

We shall overcome.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020)

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/worldwide-resistance-against-vaccine-covid-fraud/5755538