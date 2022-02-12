Will the Canadian State Cancel the Right of Protest? Freedom Convoy No More?

By Michael Welch, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, and Dr. Paul Elias Alexander

Global Research, February 12, 2022

“The divide is not the truckers didn’t have an accurate common sense in stating that these mandates must fall.

It’s not just Hodkinson and myself as academic scientists and clinicians who are saying that these mandates must fall and have no scientific basis. We have thousands of scientists but they are afraid! And the time has come that you must become brave and stand up to the Colleges and stand up to the government and say ENOUGH!”

– Dr Paul Alexander (February 11, 2022) [1]

The Freedom Convoy made up of truckers and their allies and supporters are as of Saturday February 12th into their sixteenth day in the city of Ottawa. This action which has inspired similar actions across Canada and around the world is leading the charge in its call to end vaccine mandates and other COVID restrictions choking our collective breath since the first lockdown was introduced almost 2 years ago.

But critical questions have begun to surface as the leading convoy in Ottawa is being struck by suspect moves on the part of the federal, provincial, and municipal governments.

Last weekend, for example, the city of Ottawa declared a state of emergency. This allows the government to reflect on “the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government.” Currently supporters bringing gasoline and other material to the truckers can be placed under arrest.

Now, the government of Ontario has similarly declared a state of emergency for the entire province. Consequently, the Ottawa police force will increase “boots on the ground” as the numbers of protesters rises on the weekend AND under the state of emergency see the power of the forces expanded. Stiffer fines and penalties are being invoked for the protesters’ non-compliance, with a maximum penalty of $100,000 and a year in prison.

The Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the protest as “illegal” and that “everything” short of military intervention is on the table.

And the Mainstream or “legacy” media in the country are certainly playing the role of exaggerating the crimes of the demonstrators as noisy, violent, and racist right wing thugs, thereby helping the political leaders with their character assassination of the truckers from across Canada.

The major organizers seem to have indicated some concern that these measures could enable a horrendous and epic crackdown in the days ahead. The protesters and the lawyers who represent them claim the protest is peaceful and therefore legal under our charter. Once another emergency situation is invoked it could set the stage for a number of new governmental measures to suppress dissent.

Remember the January 6th riot?

On this week’s Global Research News Hour, we will explore further the efforts by the trucking brigade to prevail in their determination to be free of the COVID measures which have caused so much damage to a number of people across the country and around the world.

In our first interview, Allison Pejovic joins us to tell us about the laws defending the organizers’ right to their protest and the possible injustice on the part of governmental authorities to upset the demonstration.

Then we hear from Tom Marazzio, a lead organizer of Freedom Convoy, clarifying the role of his group and the hazards ahead. Finally, we hear from Dr Roger Hodkinson and Dr Paul Alexander about the failed science of the standard approach to treating COVID-19 and about their support for the truckers.

Allison Pejovic is a barrister and solicitor with Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms which is providing services and representation for the lead organizers of the Freedom Convoy.

Tom Marrazio is an organizer and spokesperson for the Freedom Convoy.

Dr Roger Hodkinson is a retired pathologist and general practitioner. He was also an assistant professor at the University of Alberta and the CEO of the large commercial laboratory called MedMalDoctors.

Dr Paul Alexander is a COVID-19 Consultant Researcher in Evidence-Based Medicine (EMB), research methodology, and clinical epidemiology. He has also informally provided support to some members of the US Congress.

(Global Research News Hour Episode 343)

Notes:

