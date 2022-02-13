Corrupt Judges and Elected Politicians in Lockstep with Covid Mandate. A Power-Grab at Levels Never Before Seen in the History of the World?

Part II

By Prof. Anthony J. Hall

Global Research, February 13, 2022

Different methods in choosing and employing judges form a possible factor in the contrasting judicial reception to schemes for mandatory injections in the United States and Canada.

The fact that some judges in the United States are elected, might make the US judicial system more prone to reflect political tensions like those that set state authorities against federal structures of power and influence.

In Canada too, judges tend to be creatures of politics but in ways less obvious than the elected judges of the United States. All Canadian judges derive their positions from selection processes led by elected officials. In the current climate, this process of judicial appointment seems to make the Canadian judiciary more prone to go along with government initiatives done in the name of fighting COVID-19.

For whatever reasons, judges have not been inclined to look diligently into the extensive data amassed by some litigants alleging that governments have misrepresented the true facts of the matter.

They have not seriously investigated the arguments that the aggressive restrictions on civil liberties have been completely disproportionate with the actual scale of the supposed medical emergency. Judges have not been diligent in following evidence-based science. Instead of doing due diligence, most judicial arbiters of the restrictions done in the name of emergency measures in Canada have been content to accept at face value government rationales for government policies and actions.

The fact that virtually all elected officials in the Canadian Parliament are virtually in lockstep on COVID policies, is increasing the pressure felt by magistrates to join the government consensus. This judicial failure of independent arbitration has added to the failure by leading figures in the media and academia to provide the necessary checks and balances to reign in government malfeasance just at the time when such correctives are needed the most.

It is fair to question what is going on behind-the-scenes when all of society’s most powerful agencies, including the Canadian judiciary, have coalesced so tightly in support of such a nonsensical agenda. In today’s world the evidence has become overwhelming that bribery, extortion and blackmail figure prominently in the exercise of power. This propensity is especially prominent in places where the concentration of influence and wealth is most pronounced.

The wheels of deception and repression are especially well greased in the manufacturing of this COVID crisis. The evidence is overwhelming that huge flows of black budget money have been circulating. It can easily be surmised that much of it is ending up in the pockets of politicians, public health officials, medical mafioso, union personnel, jurists, professors, and other so-called “public intellectuals.

The money is changing hands as payments for echoing and implementing the talking points stated by the likes of Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and their huge entourages of lawyers, fixers, enforcers, spin doctors, and creative accountants. The money is being used to mount the theatrics of political manipulation in venues that once upheld enlightened principles and practices of public health.

In concluding the essay where the co-authors outline some of the financial aspects of the COVID scam being pressed upon us, Dr. Elizabeth Vliet and Ali Shultz explain,

“Our formerly trusted medical community of hospitals and hospital-employed medical staff have effectively become “bounty hunters” for your life.”

The rigging of the system in Canada, the USA and the world is to usher in new ways of life and death in a polarized society of masters and slaves. The ultimate funders pushing this agenda are the world’s top echelon of private central bankers whose core institution is the Swiss-based Bank of International Settlements. These top bankers tend to see themselves as chosen ones who have acquired sovereign charters to make debt-laden money materialize out of thin air.

This tiny cabal of international financiers at the top of global organized crime have launched yet another coup. Their transhumanist reset is in part a war aimed especially at eliminating middle class people, including millions of small business owners. Small business owners and decently-paid professional people tend to retain some measure of financial independence.

This independence often translates into the ingredients of more self-determination in personal life and in procedures of governance. It is this form of individual and collective autonomy that a coalition of multi-billionaires and bankers are now trying to set aside altogether. This aim is ultimately to sabotage the little that remains of democracy and the fragile remnants of the rule of law.

A key to the viability of the rule of law lies in the integrity of the systems of checks and balances. The subjugation of checks and balances by the power of money, but especially by off-the-books-black-budget money, is now on public display for those with attentive eyes to see and sensitive ears to hear.

The refusal of several Canadian judges to find legal fault with the design and implementation of COVID policies, has repeatedly come down to the judiciary’s assertion that the adversaries of government actions have failed to prove “irreparable harm.” In a December 13 ruling on on a case brought against the government of Canada by an employee of a federal contractor, Justice Simon Fothergill ruled,

“Put simply, a vaccine mandate does not cause irreparable harm because it does not force vaccination… The loss of employment, while a significant and important consequence, is something that can be compensated in monetary damages.”

This strange ruling follows a prior decision in Saskatchewan that supports the vaccine mandates coercively imposed on employees of Crown corporations including SaskTel, SaskEnergy, and SaskPower. The presiding judge decided that the applicants for an injunction to block the mandated jabs, failed to prove “irreparable harm.”

The need in Canadian law to prove “irreparable harm” as a necessary condition for obtaining injunctions from the courts, goes back to a precedent set in 1994. The need for proof of irreparable harm was established in a tobacco case brought by RJR-Macdonald Inc. against the government of Canada.

It is ironic that the sanctioning of vaccine mandates in Canada depends on judicial rulings that highlight the supposed failure to prove “irreparable harm.” The evidence has become overwhelming that the COVID injections are significant sources of irreparable harm whether taken voluntarily or as a condition of either employment or access to education.

How much irreparable harm has already been inflicted by COVID jabs?

Systems of government record keeping on COVID injections have become so inept that they seem to have been purposely designed to undercount the real number of vaccine deaths and injuries.

This chicanery with numbers is a telling hallmark of those that have been busily manufacturing this COVID crisis. They have been fudging all sorts of counts including, for instance, those that vastly overstate the numbers of COVID “cases” and COVID deaths. At the same time they have been aggressively undercounting and covering up injection casualties.

Even within the framework of the COVID Officialdom’s unreliable and often dishonest system of keeping and reporting records, the published numbers in the USA, UK, and the EU combined, show many tens of thousands of vaccine mortalities as well as millions of adverse side effects.

Many of the so-called adverse events involve rare or unheard-of ailments new to medical science. How is it that the evidence of injection deaths and injuries was left unaddressed in Canadian judicial rulings arguing that the citizen litigants failed to prove irreparable harm? Why is the Canadian system of counting death and injuries even more sketchy than those in the US, the UK and the EU?

The evidence is overwhelming that significant portions of humanity subjected to mass vaccinations have been irreparably harmed? The jabs- for-jobs ultimatums kicked into high gear in the transition period from the summer to the fall of 2021. In the course of this transition the majority of doctors declined to uphold their Hippocratic Oaths.

Too many doctors reneged on their primary professional promise by participating in rolling out the irreparable harm wrought by COVID jabs causing such high rates of vaccine injury and death. Then when the news began to break in hospitals about the extent of the damage being wrought, many medical professionals chose to deny and cover up the phenomenon.

How many jabbed patients diagnosed with new cases of COVID-19 were really vaccine injuries being misrepresented?

The pathological secrecy and dishonesty of the statistical reporting can now be looked at in retrospect through a recent release of previously-hidden Pfizer documents. The documents were obtained through a successful Freedom of Information procedure. In an internal report intended exclusively for the eyes of Pfizer officials, it was recorded that Pfizer shots resulted in 1,200 reports of vaccine deaths and tens of thousands more of adverse events.

From the very beginning of this massive medical experiment on human subjects, then, it was well known by the leading vaccine maker that high injury and death rates were inflicting irreparable harm on an unacceptably high proportion of those on the receiving end of the company’s jabs. Pfizer’s withholding of this data clarifies the company’s unwillingness to allow the option of informed consent to the human subjects participating in the most massive experiment ever conducted on human subjects.

The frequent twisting of contorted language and logic in the manufactured COVID crisis often complicates rational assessments of what is really taking place. Dr. Joseph Mercola highlights the linguistic contortions with special reference to those of the American Medical Association. The leadership of the AMA decided to use its influence by instructing its members to downplay or ignore altogether the deaths and injuries being caused by the COVID injections.

The confusions linking the concept of immunity with the identification of various kinds of human herds, offers an example of devious linguistic alterations. The very idea of describing groups of human beings in the same language usually applied to cattle, suggests the very terminology of the manufactured COVID crisis is calculated to denigrate human dignity.

The basis of so-called “herd immunity” was formerly considered a function of high numbers of people with healthy natural resistance to disease. As the manufactured COVID crisis unfolded, however, the term was quickly appropriated to describe the intended outgrowth of high rates of vaccination.

Those who have been able to avert “herd stupidity” will well understand that recognition that the front line of protection against the invasion of infections lies in the good health of our innate systems of natural immunity.

The term, immunity, also has important meaning in the language of legal concepts. For instance, the makers of the COVID jabs are made to enjoy immunity from being sued for the harm caused by their products? Ironically, part of the menace of COVID jabs and the so-called “boosters shots” that are following them is that they attack and degrade the natural immune system of injection recipients.

The destruction of natural immunity through repeated vaccination is a part of a process of creating the kind of dependencies on which the pharmaceutical industry thrives. The pharmaceutical business together with its agents and proponents in the medical profession have developed techniques for degrading human health in ways that profit them over the long run. The accelerating cycle of mounting health problems has the effect of increasing the demand for widening arrays of prescription drugs as well as medical procedures and devices such as nebulizers.

The unleashing of the fear campaign accompanying the introduction of COVID-19 pushed sky high the worst features of the pharmaceutical industry’s primary business model. Many of those who ended up taking injections were convinced by the false promises they would be protected from COVID infections or from passing the contagion along to others.

Of course injected people experienced no such outcomes. In fact all over the world, populations receiving high rates of vaccinations subsequently experienced high death rates. COVID injectees can “catch” the contagion and infect others. In fact it seems they become more infectious after the injections that have been shown to do much more harm than good.

