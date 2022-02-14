Video: Up to Seven Years in Prison for Four Year-old Facebook Posts?

By Resistance GB

Tahra of the Freedom Festival faces trial in the Old Bailey, with up to seven years in prison if declared guilty, over a pair of Facebook posts from four years ago, widely distributed by The Times newspaper six months after being posted.

Whilst the Times has faced no repercussions, despite having spread the posts to thousands of people, Tahra faces prison for sharing to Facebook.

Supporters speak near the Old Bailey and question the ethicacy, implications and motives behind her prosecution.

