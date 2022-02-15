Leading Russian MP: U.S. Has Placed Ukraine Under Its Control, May Stage Provocation Soon

By Rick Rozoff

***

Russian State Duma announces preparation of “serious military provocation in Ukraine”

By 112 Ukraine

February 11, 2022

Following a recent statement by US President Joe Biden urging Americans to leave Ukraine, Vyacheslav Nikonov, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for International Affairs of the State Duma of Russia, said that “Ukraine is under US external control, it is possible that there is a serious military provocation”.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page.

“An important event today is Biden’s statement urging Americans to leave Ukraine immediately. As Ukraine is under US external control, it is possible that a serious military provocation is being prepared there,” the statement reads.

In addition, Nikonov stressed that there are currently 30,000 Americans in our country.

“This is a very large number. In addition, there are 3,000 American citizens with diplomatic passports in Kyiv. These are the people who run Ukraine. Given the scale of arms supplies that have been going to Ukraine in recent weeks, I admit that some kind of signal for an attack may follow,” the Russian politician wrote.

*

Kiev designs plan for military solution of Donbass conflict – Pushilin

By Donetsk News Agency

February 11, 2022

The Ukrainian leadership aims to resolve the Donbass conflict by force, Donetsk People’s Republic Head Denis Pushilin said at a press conference in Donetsk on Friday.

“Ukraine is getting more insolent; probably not for nothing as it is drawing a plan for seizing Donbass by force and military resolution of the conflict,” Pushilin said. “Ukraine has such a plan. If we look at the latest events and the forces and hardware on the contact line, everything becomes clear: Ukraine is preparing for war.”

Tensions in Donbass have been mounting since mid-January. After the New Year and Christmas holidays, Ukrainian forces stepped up strikes in Donbass and began to deploy reinforcements to the region. The DPR militia said that enemy group had been reinforced with radicals, multiple launch rocket systems and NATO weapons. Drills by chemical warfare troops were reported as well.

*

Movement of Ukrainian MLRS recorded next to contact line

By Donetsk News Agency

February 11, 2022

The Donetsk People’s Republic intelligence has recorded the movement of Ukrainian army multiple launch rocket system next to the contact line, DPR People’s Militia deputy commander Eduard Basurin said on Friday.

“The movement of enemy MLRS and reload vehicles was recorded in the Konstantinovka, Zhelannoye, Ilyinka, Khlebodarovka and Topolinoye settlement areas in the responsibility zones of 95th, 53rd, and 36th Brigades, at a distance of less than 30 kilometers from the contact line,” Basurin said.

He also said that Ukrainian army units were ready to deliver strikes at vital civil infrastructure facilities in the DPR territory.

Tensions in Donbass have been mounting since mid-January. After the New Year and Christmas holidays, Ukrainian forces stepped up strikes in Donbass and began to deploy reinforcements to the region. Earlier, DPR militia said that enemy group had been reinforced with radicals, multiple launch rocket systems and NATO weapons. Drills by chemical warfare troops were reported as well.

*

Kiev army fires 37 ammunition rounds at DPR over 24 hours

By Donetsk News Agency

February 11, 2022

Ukrainian armed formations opened fire at the Donetsk People’s Republic territory three times over the past 24 hours, the DPR Office at the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) reported on Friday.

Strikes were delivered at the Vesyoloye village area and the Lozovoye settlement on the Donetsk axis and the Golmovsky settlement area on the Gorlovka axis, the JCCC said. The enemy used grenade launchers and small arms, firing 37 rounds of ammunition of calibre over 12.7mm. There were no reports on civilian casualties or new damage.

In the previous reporting period, Kiev forces violated the ceasefire twice.

No ceasefire violations were recorded on the contact line between Ukraine and the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours.

The package of tighter ceasefire control measures has been formally in effect in Donbass since July 27, 2020. The document bans, among other things, the use of weapons, deployment of hardware next to settlements and engineer works at troops’ positions. Tensions in Donbass mounted after the New Year and Christmas holidays.

*

Situation in Europe becomes increasingly tense, and Russia not to blame – Shoigu

By TASS

February 11, 2022

The situation on the European continent is becoming increasingly tense, and it is not Russia’s fault, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said during the meeting with his UK counterpart Ben Wallace Friday.

“I am happy to welcome you in Moscow, in the Russian Defense Ministry. The military and political situation in Europe is becoming increasingly tense. And it is not our fault at all. We do not entirely and not always understand the reasons behind the escalation of those tensions. Still, we see that the tensions are growing,” Shoigu said.

He expressed his hope that it would be possible to discuss the “pressing issues on reduction of these tensions” during the meeting.

*

