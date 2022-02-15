Ukraine Demands US Provide Evidence of Russian Invasion Claims, Warning Media to Tone Down Hysteria

By Steve Sweeney

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky has demanded the US provide evidence of its claims that Russia plans to invade his country on Wednesday February 16, warning against provoking panic.

He said that he has not seen details regarding Russia’s alleged plans amid claims of a major psy-ops and misinformation campaign being waged through Western media.

“If you have additional, 100 per cent certain information about a Russian invasion of Ukraine, please share it with us. We are aware of all risks and we realise the risks are there,” Mr Zelensky said.

He reiterated previous calls urging the media to stop provoking hysteria and fears of an all-out war.

“Panic is the best friend of our enemy, and all this information only creates panic, it doesn’t help us,” the Ukrainian leader said.

The Ukrainian Communist Party has warned of an “information genocide” with the closure of the opposition NASH TV the latest act of censorship by Kiev.

Its general secretary Petro Symonenko called on journalists and all opposition forces “to unite to fight the political, legal and economic lawlessness of the ruling regime and the neonazi scum…”

“The silence of democratic Europe clearly shows that, together with the United States, they are accomplices and inspirers of the civil war in the Donbass, patrons of neonazis and criminals who seized power in Ukraine,” he said.

The communist leader was referring to the 2014 EU-backed fascist coup which ousted the elected government of Viktor Yanukovych after he rejected a deal with Brussels.

Washington has continued to ratchet up tensions in the region with claims of an imminent Russian invasion drawing comparisons with the confabulated “weapons of mass destruction” used to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Ukraine has amassed some 120,000 troops, including British and US-trained fascist militia close to the Donbass contact line with officials in Donetsk and Lugansk saying they fear an imminent invasion.

The US has flooded Ukraine with weapons and mobilised thousands of troops to forward positions in Poland and other countries.

Separatist leaders accused Kiev of breaching a fragile ceasefire on at least three separate occasions over the weekend.

The southern Donetsk village of Kominternovo was struck by four grenades in the latest aggression by armed forces, monitors of the ceasefire said.

Russia continues to deny plans for military intervention, calling on Washington to abide by the 2014 Minsk Accord and promises that Nato would not expand eastwards.

