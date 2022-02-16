In the Donbass, the Fuse Is Lit

By Manlio Dinucci

Global Research, February 16, 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @globalresearch_crg.

***

While the situation in the Donbas becomes more and more scorching, on the eve of the talk with Putin, Biden convened on 11 February what is in fact NATO and the European Union war council: the Secretary-General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the French President Emmanuel Macron, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the Polish President Andrzej Duda, the Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, the Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau, flanked by the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The NATO-EU war council made it clear that “if Russia carries out a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States together with its Allies and partners will respond decisively and impose immediate and severe costs on Russia”.

This is what Biden said the day after to Putin on behalf of the United States but also of NATO and the European Union. It was a total rejection of any negotiation, in fact, a war declaration signed by Italy at the hands of Mario Draghi under the eyes of a silent and consenting Parliament.

Every day, signs of an imminent war intensify. The State Department is evacuating the Embassy in Kyiv leaving behind only a few diplomats and a team of Marines, and is warning US citizens to leave Ukraine because “it would not be able to protect them from the Russian attack.” The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Farnesina, did the same.

The Pentagon is withdrawing 160 military instructors from Ukraine who have trained the forces in Kyiv. However, there remain military advisers and instructors belonging to the US and NATO Special Forces, who are in fact Kyiv Army and National Guard direction.

In the front row the neo-Nazi Azov battalion, which was already distinguished for its ferocity against the Russian populations of the Donbas, and was promoted for its merits as a special forces mechanized regiment armed and trained by NATO. It has the same insignia as the SS Das Reich Panzer Division, one of the 200 Hitler’s divisions that invaded the Soviet Union in 1941.

They were defeated, but the price paid by the Soviet Union was very high: about 27 million deaths, over half of the victims were civilians corresponding to the 15% of the population (compared to 0.3% of US human losses in the whole World War Two); about 5 million deportees were sent to Germany; over 1,700 cities and large settlements, 70,000 small villages, 30,000 factories were destroyed.

All this is dangerously forgotten, while Russia continues to uselessly repeat that it does not intend to attack Ukraine, and denounces the growing concentration of troops in Kyiv in front of the Donbas area inhabited by Russian populations. Here, Kyiv has deployed over 150,000 soldiers.

They are equipped with Grad rocket vehicles, each is capable of firing up to 40 kilometers in 20 seconds time, forty 122 mm rockets with high-explosive warheads which deflagrating cover a large area with thousands of sharp metal fragments or small delayed blast bombs. A large-scale attack with weapons of this type against the inhabitants of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions would cause a massacre and could not be stopped by the local forces made of about 35,000 men.

War might break out with a false flag operation.

Moscow denounces the presence in Donbas of US mercenaries with chemical weapons. The fuse could be a provocation such as an attack on a Ukrainian town attributed to the Donbas Russians who would be attacked by the overwhelming Kyiv forces. The Russian Federation has warned that in such a situation it would not stand by and watch, but would intervene in defense of the Donbas Russians destroying the attacking forces.

Thus, a war would explode in the heart of Europe to the benefit of the United States which through NATO – 21 nations out of 27 EU countries belong to NATO – and through the collaboration of the European Union would bring Europe back to a similar but even more dangerous situation than the Cold War, strengthening US influence and presence in the European region.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @globalresearch_crg. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

This article was originally published in Italian on Il Manifesto.

Manlio Dinucci, award winning author, geopolitical analyst and geographer, Pisa, Italy. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Manlio Dinucci, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/donbass-fuse-lit/5770817