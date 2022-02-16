Short Victorious War against Russia for The City of London and Wall Street?

By Konrad Rękas

British soldiers will leave Ukraine – informed James Heappe. UK Minister of the Armed Forces. The United States also confirms readiness to evacuate its own citizens as well as the troops in case of a full-scale Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Is this already capitulation? Too early for joy. The Western media still bomb the audience with the next dates of alleged Russian aggression, and the voices of reason are still drowned out by Goebbels-like screams about “Putin’s influence agents”.

BJ In Maggie’s shoes

The British newspapers, both related to the ruling Tories and the Labour Party play a special role in fuelling the war hysteria.

Threatening with Vladimir Putin takes on grotesque proportions, which observers associate with the weaking position of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

One can believe that in this situation, following the example of the infamous Mrs Thatcher, some short victorious war could possibly reverse the polls and cover up the scandals of the Conservative Government.

The problem is that even a single British soldier’s coffin returning from Ukraine could be the coffin of the entire Cabinet.

The international embarrassment of the UK Foreign Minister, Liz Truss, echoed in the UK as well. When B. Johnson is each week weaker – this politician has already been announced among the War Hawks as the new Iron Lady.

Meanwhile, during talks with Minister Sergey Lavrov, she was not only treated as an under-educated teenager, but also confirmed her own ignorance how the Russian-Ukrainian border runs.

All war provocations and Tory gaffes are publicised by the growing anti-war movement, cooling down the mood. They are condemned by i.a. the popular blogger George Galloway, the leader of the radically anti-imperialist Workers Party of Britain.

Peace efforts are becoming increasingly effective across Europe. NATO’s military intervention in Ukraine is supported by less than half of the population of the UK. Proportions in Germany and France are quite similar. Interestingly, the position of the Britons is the most negative what must be considered by the Tory Government. Europeans do not want to die for the neo-Nazi-oligarchic Kiev junta, neither the City nor the Wall Street another bloody businesses.

The Scots don’t want to fight for the Empire anymore

However, the war scarecrow is still used, also to mitigate UK centrifugal tendencies. “Scottish independence supporters leave us at Putin’s mercy!” – the Tory newspapers attacked couple days ago. MPs of the Scottish National Party (turning more and more towards the Liberal establishment) obediently participated in mission to Ukraine, de facto legitimising the Kiev junta politics. This met with strong criticism from the pro-independence but opposition ALBA Party, distancing itself from the vision of the future sovereign Scotland’s membership in NATO.

“I have been watching with growing concern the apparent and increasing appetite for conflict in Ukraine. In recent days this has developed into a determined hyping of impending conflict with many weekend newspapers running front-page headlines that lacked any credible evidence to support such alarm in the copy below. What we have repeatedly heard is assertions from UK and US sources of intelligence that such a conflict is imminent, but again there has been a distinct lack of evidence beyond those assertions when the matter has been pressed. Memories may be short in some journalistic and political circles, but I know that many have not forgotten the catastrophic consequences of the dodgy dossier that took us to war in Iraq. We must not repeat such mistakes and we cannot go to war based on assertions” – declared in the House of Commons Neale Hanvey, ALBA Party MP.

“I don’t want to see an independent Scotland turn into an uber-bellicose NATO cheerleader, just to prove our European credentials. Independence allows Scotland to chart its own course. Naturally, we will be internationalists because we want to be good neighbours. But that does not mean we should run blindly into other people’s conflicts” – George Kerevan, a popular publicist and the undisputed authority of the Scottish national left, is of a similar opinion.

“Putin is going to invade Ukraine [he] is the new Saddam who can deploy WMD in 45 minutes. And precisely the same mainstream media puppets who sneered at us for not believing the first lie, are still in their jobs to sneer at us for not believing the second” – mocked Craig Murray, a very popular Scottish writer and columnist, former diplomat and recently political prisoner of the Johnson’s regime.

The Scots are fed up with dying for the glory of the British Empire and the City’s profits. But why are other Western societies so easily terrorised by war psychosis?

Final Alternative

Well, we all know these sects waiting for subsequent dates of the End of the World. Did the believers draw any conclusions as the date passed and the World did not end?

No, they just adapted smoothly to another one, again quite certain and final. Reactions to the next “absolutely certain and final dates of the Russian invasion” come straight from the same madhouse.

And yet it is still worth catching propagandists on lies and manipulations on every such occasion, extending the front for the peace and common sense. Above the historical divisions into Left and Right, in the face of a much more important today alternative: for the life and survival of mankind – or for war, destruction, exploitation and tyranny.

