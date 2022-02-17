Video: Fired 20-year Global News, News Director Anita Krishna Speaks Out

By Anita Krishna

Global Research, February 17, 2022

Michael Tripper 13 February 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @globalresearch_crg.

***

Anita Krishna tells everyone how things changed in 2020…when Justin Trudeau’s Liberals handed out 600M dollars to “news” organizations, calls out some specific bad actors, her former news rivals/colleagues and more.

Watch the video below.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @globalresearch_crg. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

The original source of this article is Michael Tripper

Copyright © Anita Krishna, Michael Tripper, 2022