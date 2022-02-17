Jaime C.

Video: #Freedomconvoy2022: Police Ready to Move In

Live coverage from Ottawa

By Maverick Multimedia

Global Research, February 17, 2022

Maverick Multimedia

***

Freedom Convoy 2022: Live Coverage from Ottawa, where Ottawa Police appear ready to make their move and take action to disperse demonstrators.

Join hosts Rick Walker, Brendan Kennedy, and Carla Olson for LIVE VIDEO from Parliament Hill, analysis, interviews, and commentary.

Tonight’s special guest: Brian Everaert PPC Canadidate and political analyst.

*

