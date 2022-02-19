“COVID-19 The Great Reset” – “Delete” Humanity￼

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, February 19, 2022

First published on February 4, 2021

The Big Picture of the plan is clear. It plays out in front of our eyes. And we do not want to see it. Or we are blinded by the relentless lie- and deceit-propaganda stream flooding us with false news and outright lies about covid – and what’s to come.

When we understand that since more than 70 years the overall concept of the Rockefeller cum Gates plan – and certainly others, like Soros – and the rest of the Bilderberger and the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) members, and yet others – whose affiliates overlap different semi-obscure organizations – is to drastically reduce the world population – and that this moment has come now – then we understand much better what is happening today; then we get a better overview of the Big Picture.

The time has come in the form of an invisible virus called SARS-CoV-2 – later renamed by WHO to “Covid-19 Disease”; with massive and non-stop fear propaganda throughout the west; and with the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) “Covid-19 – The Great Reset”, authored by Klaus Schwab, founder and CEO of the WEF (1971) and his associate, Thierry Malleret.

The Great Reset is a Globalist Agenda that is managed by a small ultra-rich neoliberal group of oligarchs – names shall not be mentioned at this point – who want to implement a world destructive plan, leading to “deleting” humanity to a minimum, so that those who are left, may serve as serfs to these plutocrats, sort of the “Epsilon” people, when you compare the plan to the Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World.

When we understand this, it should come like an awakening what is currently happening with the different purposefully uncoordinated lockdowns around the globe. Especially since covid – the falsely declared pandemic, actually a Plandemic – has engulfed all 193 UN member countries at once. It is physically and scientifically impossible that a virus hits the entire world at the same time. Unless it has been artificially (human-made) spread to every corner of the world at the same time.

Therefore, the current killer-measures – lockdowns, obligatory mask wearing, defacing of our dignity;

humiliating of humanity; “social distancing”;

quarantines; homeoffice work;

separation from colleagues; school from home via Zoom or Skype

The monstruous fear campaign – the repressive police and military measures to implement these society, family and friendship breaking rules – are all the puzzles of a much larger picture.

They are only the beginning of an unraveling Big Picture.

But you remember the end-goal – “deletion” of humanity, and you will not be surprised at what’s planned – and indeed coming – if we do not stop it. We must stop it.

Because, if we, the People – do not stop this horrendous crime on humanity by disobedience and spiritual connection – we will soon look back on 2020 as a year of paradise.

What is in the making – the implementation of the real UN Agenda 21-30 – a disaster and crime on humanity of an epic dimension.

Do not get fooled by the UN Agenda’s 17 noble Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which are designed to make people believe the UN is interested in alleviating poverty in the world, to bring the Global South and the Global North on an even keel. That’s at best an illusion and in reality, a false pretense, to deviate your attention from reality. From the outset it is clear – has been clear since their design – that these goals will not be met.

To even getting closer to meet the 17 SDGs, would require an enormous amount of capital and implementation capacity. Where should capacity and capital come from? – The funding, naturally, from the IMF and the World Bank and the associated regional development banks and bilateral development agencies. Absorptive capacity is secondary. Debt and enslavement are priority.

Such capital “injections” in the form of loans, in some cases grants – would come with terrifying strings attached. For example, developing country governments will have to follow the strict rules of the global covid narrative; they also have to grant concessions for exploitation of their natural resources to foreign corporations – and they have to “structurally reform” their internal economy, meaning massively reducing public employees, making them redundant, unemployed. And of course, the usual – they have to adopt severe austerity programs. Just the contrary of what would allow destroyed economies to breathe and recover.

Back to the big picture of massive population reduction and total digital control of the remaining population under a One World Order (OWO) – as proclaimed by the WEF’s Great Reset. The Great Restructuring, as the IMF calls it, has various phases – the end-phase being – “you own nothing but you are happy”. The Great Reset and the end of the UN Agenda 21-30, is to be achieved in a decade. This will require a fair amount of mind manipulations of the “Epsilon” people (the lowest cast in Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World”).

The current heads of governments (sic-sic) probably have been promised important roles, Alpha or Beta types, in the New OWO government – a compensation for obeying the Global Cabal’s orders, betraying their people, destroying their economy – and driving millions, literally tens of millions into misery and outright death. For this service to the Global Cabal, they deserve a decent compensation, of course.

One of the key priorities in this “satanic” plan is getting everybody injected, what they call officially “vaccinated”. Though what the west so far has to offer are not vaccines, but mRNA, “gene-therapy” injections, that are supposed to modify the human genome, so as to produce antibodies for the corona virus… that’s what they pretend. In fact, they contain many toxic substances that have already now, as immediate reactions – horrendous side effects, with many people dying.

RT reports on 1 February 2021 that 7 die at a Spanish care home after getting Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. ALL 78 residents test positive for the virus after the jab. The second doses are still to come.

On 22 January CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) lists the latest numbers of 329 deaths, of which 285 were from the US and 44 from other countries. The average age of those who died was 76.5, which shows that “vaccinating” the elderly as part of the most vulnerable – is like a death sentence for them. Its purposefully “deleting” those who cost society the most – medical expenses, housing and food. These figures represent vast under-reporting. Perhaps only one percent of all vaccine-related adverse effects are reported.

*

Dr. Lee Merrit, from American Frontline Doctors AFLDS.com, says in an interview with Alex Newman, The New American (TNA) – 16 January 2021, that the covid statistical survival rate is 99.991%; that conventional drugs, like ivermectin, hydrochloroquine and other anti-viral drugs are efficient treatments for covid infections, even with strong symptoms, but they are forbidden, against the code of medicine – under fines and possible job-loss for medical personnel who disobey these orders.

Because, with effective medication, “they cannot terrorize us with more viruses and new vaccines, because anti-viral drugs will be sufficient to treat them.” And second, the vaccine industry, a US$ 69 billion-dollar business – goes to zero if conventional drugs are used.

For prevention there are also a number of highly efficient food supplements, like Zinc, Selenium, vitamin C, D – and almost all vitamins enhance your immune system. According to an Indonesian study, the vitamin D-level is of key importance; “If above 30, your chance of having to be admitted to a hospital, is less than 4%”.

On the vaccines (Modern, Pfizer, AstraZeneca), she says they are not really vaccines, but by the pharma-companies’ own admission, they are experimental injections, inserting messenger RNA (mRNA) into your body, hoping they will “produce a spike-protein in every cell of your body, creating the actual pathogen in your body to enhance your immune system. But we have so far, no experience.

We don’t know how and whether they work. In the few animal trials that were carried out, all animals died. We have no long-term human experience with these injections, and short-term experiences with side effects and sudden deaths, look far from satisfactory.” She adds, “We are not getting informed consent for these experimental injections.”

Dr. Meritt’s final words of wisdom: “If you wanna get out of the pandemic, it’s really easy: Turn off your TV, take off your mask, you reopen your business, and you relive your life; you hug your relatives and friends, you go see your elderly relatives and you have neighborhood parties. Let me tell you, we cannot live in a basement. Even if you think masks work, don’t do this to our children. How many decades are you gonna do this? Every winter with masks on? – Masks don’t work.”

See her full-length interview (30 min) below.

*

The mRNA injections are also known to have a sterilization / infertility effect, helping reducing the population. And who knows what “side effects” (maybe principal effects) will occur over time, when, say in one, two, three years, it may be difficult to trace a strange rise in mortality back to the vaccine. It will then be sheer speculation. This may be the reason for Bill Gates smirkingly saying – in the latter part of January 2021 – after Covid there will be another, much stronger pandemic.

Will see.

Maybe its fear-mongering. He is good at it. Maybe it’s true. Such Plandemics are planned with long hands – especially now, when the US with Globalist Joe Biden is back in WHO, with, of all people, Anthony Fauci having been chosen as the US representative on WHO’s Governing Board. Gates, Fauci and Dr. Tedros, WHO’s Director General, are good buddies and share the same (conflicts of) interests – launching viruses so that their patented vaccines may come to multi-billion-dollar fruitions.

The infamous 2010 Rockefeller Report which predicted the “Lockstep Scenario” that we are living today, had several viral attacks on humanity in store for us.

*

Scientists with integrity are exiting the Globalist Matrix by the thousands, maybe tens-of-thousands – telling the people the truth – but the truth is slow in penetrating and piercing the corporate propaganda wall.

To the contrary. Despite all the evidence opposing the official narrative, the lies continue being propagated in all the official media. They are rolling with bulldozers over facts and studies and foremost over the truth.

The government-compradores do not shy from slandering these doctors, virologists and other scientists, making them lose their jobs and even medical licenses, in some cases putting them into psychiatric wards – yet they prevail. And little by little their message is coming through to the common people, and when a critical mass has been awakened – we may see the light.

For example, this past weekend 30 / 31 January 2021, massive anti-lockdown demonstrations took place in Vienna, Austria – and the police took off their helmets and walked with the people. Is this the beginning of a turn-around? – See this.

Will others follow their Austrian brothers? Of course, this is not covered by the mainstream – but this type of act of solidarity has a high frequency of vibration – and is transmitted spiritually to other police officers around the globe, who start questioning themselves their role in defending an elite. They start realizing, once they have successfully helped the elite to reach their goal, they will be dismissed, or just be put in the pot of “Epsilons”.

*

Once everybody has received their jab – not necessarily vaccines – according to Bill Gates 7 billion-plus people, the bulk of the work with people manipulation has been done.

This may take a while. Russia and China have real vaccines; the traditional type, where a weakened virus is injected to trigger an immune reaction in the body. It looks like these true vaccines become increasingly popular in many parts of the world, especially in Latin America and Asia. Will the west accept vaccination certification, or “vaccination passports”, from people who have received the Russian or Chinese jabs?

These people, who received Russian and Chinese – and possibly other traditional vaccines that may be in the making, may, over time be a real stumbling block for the implantation of Agenda ID2020 (see this, and therefore, the implementation of the Great Reset, for the Globalist Cabal. Many of Reset’s achievements depend on the human body being transformed into an electromagnetic field (EMF), so as to be digitally receptive for signals to influence their brain waves, to read their brain functions and to transform them into semi-robotic “transhumans”.

This is for “full spectrum” control over your person, including your bank account – which of course, contains by then only digital money that can no longer be withdrawn from an ATM. No, this is not conspiracy theory. This is their conspiracy upon humanity – it is their diabolical plan. These monsters are dangerous psychopaths, mass murderers, to be brought to justice, once light prevails over darkness.

On 28 January 2021, Natural News reports on the Joe Biden Globalist Agenda to Delete Humanity. The article refers to the Brain Computer Interface (BCI), Neurolink – developed by Elon Musk.

The BCI consists of electronic waves linking up with the human brain which previously had been converted into an EMF, so that it can receive digital commandos that will influence our behavior. The EMF would be achieved by mRNA injections (erroneously called “vaccines”) that contain a nano-EMF substance, eventually spreading throughout the cells within the human body, thanks to the mRNA programmed spike-protein production.

In other words, at the end of the decade, when the eugenists (Gates / Rockefellers et al) have fulfilled their dream to drastically “delete” large segments of the world population, the survivors will become mere serfs of a ruthless ultra-rich ruling class, the Globalist Cabal, also called Deep State – or the Powers That Be (PTB).

The diabolical plan that underwrites these massive changes in socioeconomic structures, coincides with UN Agenda 21-30 which is the base for the Great Reset. Neurolink founder and CEO, Elon Musk, is now in close collaboration with Bill Gates and the WEF, the executioners of the Great Reset — that’s another reason why Covid may be just the precursor for much worse to come.

It will not happen. We will not let it happen.

It is most likely that 2021 (the beginning of the UN Agenda 20-30) and subsequent years, may be much worse than 2020. Twenty-twenty was the “precursor year” – the year in which the “virus” had to be implanted – if not physically, then at least as an agent of fear – because fearful people are manipulable – they have a psychologically-proven behavior like a herd of sheep.

Is the Agenda to “delete” a significant share of humanity? It’s hard to believe, and We, Humanity, will not allow this to happen.

We increase the level of our spiritual vibration, and the cadence of peaceful anti-covid-measures protests throughout the western cities and count on police and even military to take off their helmets and riot gear – and march with us, The People – into a bright sunrise, where people will reshape a new world of sovereign nation states, interconnected, aiming at a common future for mankind.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter Koenig is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2022