Divisions and Chaos within the Ottawa Police. Violence and Brute Force Ordered by Trudeau Government

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, February 19, 2022

At the time of writing, the Trudeau government is carrying out a major and ongoing police operation directed against the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.

The decision to take action against the Freedom Convoy was implemented prior to the vote on the National Emergency which was scheduled for Monday.

The leaders of the movement Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were arrested and are in police custody. Former RCMP bodyguard of Justin Trudeau Daniel Bulford was arrested on February 18th.

Declaration of the Freedom Convoy

Issued on Saturday 19th of February:

“The Freedom Convoy 2022 is shocked at the abuses of power by the law enforcement in Ottawa. The police have horse-trampled on demonstrators and deployed riot control agents. They have also beaten peaceful protestors with batons and with the stock of their guns. We have therefore asked our truckers to move from Parliament Hill to avoid further brutality. To move the trucks it will require time. This has been communicated with Ottawa Police, and we hope that they will show judicious restraint. The truckers are moving, and the use of more force will only be used to punish people, and not to preserve or establish order.” (emphasis added)

Violent Actions and Brute Force by Police: See Videos below

Chaos and Divisions Within the Police Forces

There is currently a state of chaos and a lack of leadership within Ottawa’s Police Services (OPS). The operation against the Freedom Convoy is conducted by the Ottawa Police, the RCMP and the Ontario Provincial Police. The Sureté du Québec is also involved.

There are divisions both within the Ottawa Police force and the Ottawa City Council. It’s a situation of utter chaos.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly “resigned” on Tuesday February 15 following Trudeau’s announced intent to apply the Emergencies Act. Visibly he was pressured to resign. Press reports intimate that “he was fired”.

Peter Sloly was accused of “mishandling”.

While police forces are currently involved in acts of violence and brutal repression, large sectors of the Ottawa Police and the RCMP had from the outset expressed their solidarity with the Freedom Convoy. See below.

Chaos at the Ottawa City Council

Was the firing of police chief Peter Sloly ordered by the Trudeau government?

“Ottawa Councillor. Diane Deans went to the board to fire previous police chief Peter Sloly, sources said.”

“After that, she and the board tried to hire a new interim chief from southern Ontario without a competition“

Members of the Ottawa City Council were not consulted.

Former Waterloo police chief Matthew Torigian was contacted and hastily offered the job:

“A former Waterloo police chief who was hired for Ottawa’s top job, only to have the person who hired him turfed from her position, has withdrawn from the job.”

A contract was offered to Matthew Torigian on February 15, as interim Ottawa Police chief to lead Trudeau’s police operation against the Freedom Convoy. He never came to Ottawa. Two days later he resigned and requested for his two day contract to be rescinded.

At the time of writing:

A Major Police Operation Without a Duly Appointed OPS Police Chief

Following the firing of Peter Sloly and Matthew Torigan’s refusal, OPS Deputy Chief Steve Bell was put in charge “as interim chief until further notice”. By whom? Was he approved by the Ottawa City Council?

On the day following Trudeau’s announcement to apply the Emergencies Act, Ottawa Deputy Chief Steve Bell called a Press Conference confirming his commitment to “ending the protest movement”.

Below is the statement of the de facto “interim police chief” Steve Bell pointing to “lawful techniques” against an “unlawful” protest movement:

Who Are the Criminals?

The ongoing Police Operation in Ottawa is an illegal and criminal act against Canadians ordered by a corrupt Prime Minister who is acting on behalf of prominent members of the financial establishment.

Ironically, the intrusion of Big Money interests in the conduct of Canadian politics was raised during the House of Commons Question Period (19 February, 2022).

The Criminalization of Justice

On February 15, following the statements of Trudeau and Freeland, “An Ottawa judge frozen the bank accounts and digital “wallets” of convoy leaders”.

