Video: Justin Trudeau Should Fall Over Handling of Canadian Trucker Protest. Douglas Murray

By Douglas Murray and GBNews

Global Research, February 19, 2022

GBNews

Douglas Murray, author and associate editor of Spectator, was interviewed by GBNews on Justin Trudeau’s response to the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.

According to Murray,

“It’s perfectly clear that Justin Trudeau has no empathy to the truckers and the others in his country who are disagreeing with his policies. He is trying to freeze them out of Ottawa, he is ordering police to steal the gasoline. He ordered GoFundMe to seize the funds that was sent to the truckers. He ordered the banks in Canada to freeze the accounts of people supporting the truckers.”

