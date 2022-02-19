Video: Ottawa. Freedom Convoy. Livestream, February 19

By Global Research News

The Trudeau government is carrying out a major and ongoing police operation directed against the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.

The protest movement is peaceful. There is evidence of Police Violence and Brute Force. See Global Research’s Report.

The decision to take action against the Freedom Convoy was implemented by the Trudeau government prior to the vote on the National Emergency which is scheduled for Monday.

The leaders of the movement Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were arrested and are in police custody.

