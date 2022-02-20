Is Justin Trudeau Waging a War on the National Security of Canada and Canadians?

By Prof. Anthony J. Hall

Global Research, February 20, 2022

The Truckers’ Freedom Convoys that touched down in Ottawa on January 29 have helped set in motion a worldwide showdown. The ante was raised in this showdown as the Truckers’ action in Ottawa sparked a series of supportive actions cutting off the flow of traffic at some crossing points along the Canada-US border. The ante was increased again on February 14 when the minority government of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced its intention to ask Parliament to approve the so-called Emergency Act, the outgrowth of the former War Measures Act.

The invocation of the most consequential of Canada’s Emergency Acts serves to highlight how a medical crisis can suddenly morph into a civil liberties crisis. This transition demonstrates that a genuine showdown with significant global implications is developing in Canada. Essential to this showdown is the question of how “the law” is to be shaped, interpreted and enforced.

Will “the law” continue to be exploited as an instrument available to protect elites and to further concentrate the disproportionate and disreputable distribution of wealth and power? Or will “the law” be liberated from the grasp of its usurpers to become a facilitator of liberty and justice for the overall citizenry?

Justin Trudeau is a fitting embodiment of those who inhabit the peaks of privilege in this unjust society. His recent action personifies how some members of his dynastic class further their unbounded quest for power by disguising their actions behind a veneer of emergency measures.

Such emergency measures are always advanced in the name of protecting the public. The reality is, however, that emergency measures are often more likely to subject average people to greater levels of risk and danger especially from the actions of their own governments. This sad reality is now especially true in the totalitarian plutocracy that Trudeau seems determined to create with his ruthless wedging and creation of artificial divisions.

Beginning in early 2020, many emergency measures enactments were used to give false justification to the actions of protagonists seeking to advance their own self-interest by aggressively manufacturing the overhyped COVID crisis.

Now the COVID pushers and their attending fear mongers seem, for the moment at least, to be moving away from the emergency measures advanced in the name of protecting public health. Instead, the politicians and the chain of command that directs them from places like Davos Switzerland are resorting to a different category of emergency measures.

The new variants in the ongoing emergency scam are meant to impose coercive restrictions and punishments on those citizens deemed to be outside the realm of compliance. Compliance apparently now includes refraining from honking horns to signify that one is harboring grievances against inept government officials like Justin Trudeau.

The Peter Pan Prime Minister

Those who have commandeered the instruments of law enforcement are seeking to counter the sequence of events initiated by the Truckers’ historic pilgrimage along the Trans-Canada Highway. This pilgrimage was accompanied by an unprecedented outpouring of hope and appreciation from the Canadian people, many of whom found ways to urge the Truckers to do their bidding in the nation’s capital.

Once the Truckers got to Ottawa they kept true to their promise that they would do their best to be heard by the government in power. By and large they conscientiously went about the business of trying to influence the national government. Instead of being invited to take part in dialogue, the Truckers were met with a flurry of vindictiveness, hatred, and insults from a power-tripping yet cowardly Justin Trudeau.

The supposedly triple-jabbed Trudeau is showing he is prepared to put the country quite literally on a war footing in order to stand his ground. His attempt at a Rambo-like stance seems to be based on his original position that the federal Liberals must avoid any dialogue with the Truckers, let alone any compromises that might water down Trudeau’s misguided pandemic policies.

Trudeau’s approval rating dropped precipitously to 16% in the wake of his verbal assaults on the Truckers and the people across Canada who showed great appreciation for their initiative. Perhaps he is invoking the Emergency Act to fend off even those in the Liberal Party who understandably would want to drag him from office.

Some followed Trudeau’s lead of intransigence towards the Truckers. For instance, rather than promote the establishment of some middle ground, the city government of Ottawa came up with its own emergency measures enactment.

Then the government of Ontario invoked an emergency measures response largely in reaction to a Truckers’ blockage of northward-flowing traffic across the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor. This bridge carries about a quarter of Canada-US trade and is a crucial corridor in what remains of the shared North American automotive industry still significantly based in the adjoining cities of Windsor and Detroit.

On Valentines Day Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked for the first time since its creation in 1988 the outgrowth of the War Measures Act. In 1970 the War Measures Act was invoked by the current PM’s father, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

Trudeau Senior’s actions have been interpreted as a response to kidnappings conducted by the extreme wing of the Quebec independence movement. It has been argued, however, that Trudeau worked with covert operatives to set up false flag kidnappings in order to justify his crackdown on his political enemies in Canada’s oldest province.

[Reference, Robin Mathews, “Lies Damned Lies and the Globe and Mail,” Dialogue Magazine, Vol. 35, no 2, winter 2021-2022, opp. 38-39]

Many have observed that Trudeau basically made a fool of himself in his efforts of self-justification when he denied the Truckers any opening even for conversation with representatives of the federal government. Again and again Trudeau demonstrates he wants to turn Canadians against one another even as he ludicrously promotes his self-image as a champion of “inclusion.” See this.

When they arrived in Ottawa the Truckers scored much higher in the court of public opinion than the Peter Pan Prime Minister who seems caught somewhere in the NeverNever Land of his own infantile fantasies. It seems he shares some of Michael Jackson’s predispositions.

One can well anticipate the possibility of the formation of a public safety movement within the segment of Canadian police and Armed Forces who might very well refuse to take orders from Justin Trudeau. Trudeau’s own high-level criminality is being avidly discussed inside and outside the Armed Forces. See this.

Financing Terrorism?

Part of the current discussion about Trudeau’s fitness for high office involves his political decision to reject the applicability of Canada’s self-described “supreme law.” The Charter of Rights and Freedoms, a Canadian equivalent to the US Bill of Rights, is a prominent part of Canada’s supreme law. As Prof. Michel Chossudovsky observes,

“Justin Trudeau is not only in blatant violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, he is now threatening Canadians who uphold the basic tenets of Canadian democracy.”

In demonstrating his point about Trudeau’s threats, Prof. Chossudovsky cites former Newfoundland Premier Brian Peckford. In 1981 and 1982 Mr. Peckford helped draft and enact the Charter. Brian Peckford is presently leading a court challenge criticizing Trudeau’s political decisions that violate the rights and freedoms of Canadians as constitutionally protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Peckford has indicated,

“When I heard Prime Minister Trudeau call the unvaccinated ‘racists,’ ‘misogynists, ‘anti-science’ and ‘extremist’ and his musing, ‘do we tolerate these people?’ it became clear he is sowing divisions and advancing his vendetta against a specific group of Canadians—this is completely against the democratic and Canadian values I love about this country”

In a press conference many of the most shocking aspects of Trudeau’s war on the Truckers were described by Christia Freeland. Freeland is one of the most influential figures in the cabinet of the Liberal minority government. Like Trudeau and NDP Leader, Jagmeet Singh, Freeland is a World Economic Forum alumnus.

Ms. Freeland is also currently on the WEF Board during a time when WEF founder, Klaus Schwab, stated that:

I have to say then I mention names like Mrs Merkel, even Vladimir Putin and so on they all have been Young Global Leaders of The World Economic Forum. But what we are really proud of now with the young generation like Prime Minister Trudeau, President of Argentina and so on, is that we penetrate the cabinets… It is true in Argentina and it is true in France now… (Klaus Schwab) (emphasis added)

Click here or image to access Video

With all this influence from the Great Reset’s headquarters in Davos, what room is left for average working people to have any say whatsoever in the formulation of the Canadian government’s policies?

Freeland is reported in Rebel News to have announced,

“the government has ordered banks to review their relationships with anyone involved in the blockades and report them to the authorities. As of today, any bank or financial service provider will be able to immediately freeze or suspend any account without a court order and will be protected from civil liability “for actions provided in good faith.”

“This is about following the money,” stated Freeland. “This is about stopping the financing of these illegal blockades and occupations. We are today serving notice. IF your truck is being used in these illegal blockades and occupations, your corporate accounts will be frozen. The insurance on your vehicle will be suspended. Send your semitrailers home.”

The implications of authorizing banks to freeze or suspend private and corporate accounts without the need to provide notice or proof is all-too indicative of where we seem to be headed. Will we allow our government to dive even deeper into the depths of totalitarianism?

The Liberals are advancing the war on the middle class. Even after the disastrous lockdowns, government intentions to cancel insurance policies seem like a formula for yet further destruction of small businesses.

The Trudeau government is moving in this draconian direction on the basis of claims that has not been proven to meet any of the criteria set by the legal text of the Emergency Act. Will our corrupt judges once again do a dive on this issue like they did on challenges to the extremely destructive, futile and totally unscientific lockdowns?

Just like the vaccine manufacturers cannot be sued for the abundant deaths and injuries caused by the COVID clot shots, so it seems the banks are establishing the precedent that they too cannot be sued for the damage their arbitrary actions do to customers. How many other financial sectors will line up now to get their own indemnification deals with Canada’s dangerous and unpredictable national government?

The whole initiative is framed as the “broadening of the scope of Canada’s anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules.”

See this.

So there it is. The Truckers and their supporters are to be made subject to laws involving “terrorist financing.” What comes next? Will it be the prolonged incarceration of Truckers in Canadian dungeons. Such government barbarity would resemble the nightmare experiences of Biden’s human trophies captured in the wake of the January 6 entrapment at the US Capitol Building?

How is it possible not to see Justin Trudeau as a fanatical zealot who is waging a war that will surely undermine the national security of Canada and Canadians? Who can intervene to take Trudeau’s finger off the political nuke he is flippantly aiming at us all?

*

Dr. Anthony Hallis editor in chief of the American Herald Tribune. He is currently Professor of Globalization Studies at University of Lethbridge in Alberta Canada. He has been a teacher in the Canadian university system since 1982. Dr. Hall, has recently finished a big two-volume publishing project at McGill-Queen’s University Press entitled “The Bowl with One Spoon”.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

