Video: Current Medical Paradigm Suppresses Healing Cancer with “Cocktail” Approach. Dr. Raymond Chang

By Dr. Raymond Chang and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, February 20, 2022

One of the earliest pioneers in the field of alternative cancer therapies who uses, among other things, low-cost, re-purposed drugs including anti-parasitic and diabetes drugs to heal cancer patients, Dr. Chang details the serious problems with the current medical paradigm that inhibits mainstream use of his successful “cocktail” approach to healing cancer patients.

Dr. Chang’s book, Beyond the Magic Bullet, the Anti-Cancer Cocktail: A New Approach to Beating Cancer, is available here.

Watch the interview below.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/lmK0K0wTrUKR/

This interview was originally published on The Whistleblower Newsroom.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Dr. Raymond Chang and Kristina Borjesson, Global Research, 2022

