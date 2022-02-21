Video: Ottawa: Protesters Closing Cop’s Fence on Themselves Is the Most Canadian Thing Ever

By The 4K Guy

Global Research, February 21, 2022

The 4K Guy – Fire & Police

At 10 pm last night Saturday evening after two days of crackdown from the police onto freedom convoy protesters and this unfolding scene at the corner of Queen Street and Bank Street in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, police secured a safety perimeter using high metal fences before one protester broke it open at one of the ends.

When police noticed the breach, this person quickly fled away southbound on Bank while other protesters took on the task of putting the fence back in place and securing the perimeter.

The gesture quickly de-escalated the tension and police officers dismissed the incident before going back into position.

The freedom convoy truckers protest that has lasted since the last weekend of January was dismantled this weekend, three weeks into the demonstration against Covid-19 vaccine rules.

The original source of this article is The 4K Guy – Fire & Police

Copyright © The 4K Guy, The 4K Guy – Fire & Police, 2022