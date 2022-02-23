Justin Trudeau is a “Groomed Politician” Controlled by Klaus Schwab on Behalf of “Big Money”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, February 23, 2022

First published on February 18, 2022

***

Trudeau is a groomed politician controlled by the financial establishment. He was a “student” of Klaus Schwab‘s “Leaders of Tomorrow” initiative (1992)

Klaus Schwab made the following statement in January 2016 at the Davos annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, less than three months after Justin Trudeau’s accession to the position of Prime Minister of Canada following the November 2015 elections.

The following statement by Schwab was made a year later in 2017:

I have to say then I mention names like Mrs Merkel, even Vladimir Putin and so on they all have been Young Global Leaders of The World Economic Forum. But what we are really proud of now with the young generation like Prime Minister Trudeau, President of Argentina and so on, is that we penetrate the cabinets… It is true in Argentina and it is true in France now… (Klaus Schwab)

Click here or image to access Video

The financial establishment not only controls Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland as well Jagmeet Singh are also members of Schwab’s “Leaders of Tomorrow”.

With regard to the enactment of a National Emergency put forth by Trudeau, Klaus Schwab plays a key role.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) (acting on behalf of powerful financial interests) oversees both the Prime Minister of Canada as well as the Leader of the NDP Jagmeet Singh.

Trudeau relies on the support of the NDP to enact the National Emergency under Emergencies Act R.S.C. , 1985, c. 22 (4th Supp.)

Canada’s Parliament is in the Hands of “Big Money”

Trudeau, Merkel, Macron et al are proxies.

Right from the outset of this crisis, powerful financial groups ordered the “Covid Mandates” from the March 11, 2020 Lockdown Onwards.

UPDATE: Following the publication of this article:

The Role of Klaus Schwab in Canadian politics was raised in the House of Commons

An MP raises the question:

***

our thanks to Number one Waffler and Lucian Scott

***

It is important that Canadians in all electoral districts across the land, contact their representatives (MPs) demanding that they exercise a:

NO VOTE in relation to Trudeau’s proposed enactment of a National Emergency, in violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is a protégé of Klaus Schwab.

The NDP has a longstanding history of progressive politics going back to Tommy Douglas, Ed Broadbent and Jack Leyton.

At this crossroads in our history:

We call on all NDP Members of Parliament to SAY NO to Jagmeet Singh’s decision to support Trudeau.

*

