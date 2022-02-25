Global Research Weekender: Why Did Russia Attack Ukraine?

By Global Research News

The ongoing Russian military invasion of Ukraine is a stark illustration of an ever increasing security dilemma.

Putin maximized diplomatic efforts to resolve the protracted tension between the two states but the warmongers in the West only added fuel to the fire by reneging on NATO assurances, relentlessly spitting baseless propaganda and provoking the military superpower.

Yet, do these premises constitute the legitimacy of the Russian invasion?

As the world embarks on virtue signaling, will the US invoke its Responsibility to Protect (R2P) and extend military aid to Ukraine?

Various opinions are expressed. The geopolitical context is exceedingly complex. Global Research is not supportive of Russia’s invasion.

From the Black Sea to the East Med, “Don’t Poke The Russian Bear”

By Pepe Escobar, February 25, 2022

The (nuclear) straw that (nearly) broke the Bear’s back – and forced it to pounce – was Comedian/Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelensky, back from the Russophobia-drenched Munich Security Conference where he was hailed like a Messiah, saying that the 1994 Budapest memorandum should be revised and Ukraine should be nuclear-rearmed.

Ukraine Intervention: How NATO Stirred Resting Bear into Action?

By Nauman Sadiq, February 25, 2022

It’s noteworthy that all the militaries of the NATO member states operate under the integrated military command led by the Pentagon. Before being elected president, General Dwight Eisenhower was the first commander of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).

The US Is the Major Instigator of the Ukraine Conflict. The Historical Facts

By Rick Sterling, February 24, 2022

Fact 1. In February 2014, a coup overthrew the Ukrainian government which came to power in an election certified by the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation). The president, Viktor Yanukovich, was forced to flee for his life.

Putin Crosses the Rubicon. What Next?

By M. K. Bhadrakumar, February 24, 2022

Russia’s recognition of the ‘people’s republics’ of Luhansk and Donetsk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass on Monday is a watershed event. In a manner of speaking, by this decision President Vladimir Putin crossed the Rubicon. But a tumultuous period lies ahead.

Eyewitness Reports Indicate Ukrainian Army Fired First Shots in War with Russia

By Don Hank and Jeremy Kuzmarov, February 24, 2022

The U.S. has since provided extensive military aid and training to Ukrainian armed forces as they brutalized the people of Eastern Ukraine who voted to secede after the 2014 coup. The U.S. has also applied extensive sanctions on Russia–tantamount to an act of war.

Hyenas in the Kitchen

By The Good Citizen, February 24, 2022

Listening to Putin’s recent speech that preceded the declaration to recognize the independent republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, it was difficult not to notice that something was incredibly off about his claims. They simply did not match what the western corporate press, those dutiful stenographers for NATO power have been reporting for years.

Sanctions Will Not Stop Russians from Shopping and Partying in Europe

By Paul Antonopoulos, February 24, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 21 his decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, after which friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance agreements were signed. At the same time, the Russian president ordered the Ministry of Defense to guarantee the maintenance of peace by the Russian Armed Forces in both republics – thus inspiring the pre-emptive strikes against Ukraine’s provocative military.

Russia to the US: Your Aggression Stops Here

By Christopher Black, February 23, 2022

The Americans and their satellites states go further and claim a right to expand their alliance, but on what legal, moral or security grounds this right is based they cannot say. They claim that nations have the right to join NATO of their own free will, but this again is a distortion of the facts.

What Are the Minsk Agreements and What Are Their Role in the Russia-Ukraine Crisis?

By Prof. As’ad Abdul Rahman, February 23, 2022

The situation in Ukraine today is attributed to the rise of ultra-nationalist and Russophobe groups that compelled the then Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich to resign during the Euromaidan protests in February 2014.

Video: Moscow’s Recognition of Lugansk and Donesk People’s Republics. Russia “Provides Peace Keeping Forces”

By South Front, February 23, 2022

February 21 marked a historic event that shapes a new system of international relations for the entire world community. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia recognizes the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in the east of Ukraine as sovereign entities.

West Remains Divided on Sanctions Against Russia

By Paul Antonopoulos, February 22, 2022

Washington, despite its never-ending rhetoric of an imminent Russian invasion, had a Biden administration official meekly say that the presence of Russian troops in Donestsk and Lugansk alone may not lead to the “swift and severe” sanctions that the White House has been warning about for months now.

The 2014 Neoliberal Neo-Nazi Coup in Ukraine. The World Is at a Dangerous Crossroads

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and James Corbett, January 22, 2022

This report dates back to the immediate aftermath of the 2014 Kiev coup d’état, which consisted in an act of war by US-NATO directed against Ukraine, leading to the formation of a full-fledged Neo-Nazi government in Ukraine.

