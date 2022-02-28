Selected Articles: US Nuclear Attack Against USSR Planned During World War II

By Global Research News

Global Research, February 28, 2022

Dear Readers,

As everyone faces difficult times, the company which deals with the fulfillment of book sales on behalf of Global Research is no longer able to provide its services. We are unfortunately suspending the sale of print books until further notice.

Meanwhile, PDF versions are still available for purchase.

Thank you for your valuable support.

***

Today the Threat of Nuclear War Is Real: “Wipe the Soviet Union Off the Map”, 204 Atomic Bombs Against 66 Major Cities, US Nuclear Attack Against USSR Planned During World War II

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, February 27, 2022

The world is at a dangerous crossroads. The dangers of nuclear war are real. In recent developments, President Putin has “ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces to be on highest alert in response to “hostile” rhetoric by top NATO officials”.

Russia’s Advance Slowed Down. Ukrainian Forces Resist

By South Front, February 27, 2022

Throughout February 26, sporadic exchanges of fire occurred on the streets of Kyiv between groups of residents who had previously been given weapons, including SBU officers, militia from the territorial defense units, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Francis: A Pope of the Poor? A Pope for the Environment? Or a Pope for the Global Elite?

By Matt Smyth, February 27, 2022

It is with Bayer-Monsanto and BP that Francis hopes to save the planet, with Bank of America as well as Big Pharma’s own Merck and Johnson & Johnson he fancies conjuring up an ethical capitalism. Would he be then more like the pope of a new marketing logic?

Ukraine Will Never be the Same Again

By Konrad Rękas, February 27, 2022

First of all, in the current situation, let’s demand seriousness, not cabaret. This is not the time, nor a place, for empty gestures and tearful “declarations of solidarity”. Responsible leadership should focus on the specifics. It is important not only how to de-escalate the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, but also how to limit its scope.

UK Commanders in Ukraine Met Neo-Nazi-linked National Guard to ‘Deepen Military Cooperation’

By Matt Kennard, February 27, 2022

Ukraine’s National Guard says that in meeting last year the UK military agreed to start training its forces, which include a thousand-strong neo-Nazi unit. The UK Ministry of Defence disputes the claim. Details and photos of the meeting in the capital, Kyiv, were posted in Ukrainian on the website of Ukraine’s National Guard (NGU) last year.

Think Carefully About Accepting the Concept of Vaccine Passports

By Sundance, February 27, 2022

Right now, as you are reading this, under the guise of enhancing your safety, the U.S. federal government is in discussions with multinational corporations and employers of citizens to create a more efficient process for you to register your vaccine compliance.

Video: Herding Human “Livestock” Under Elite Rule: Deep COVID Crisis History

By Kristina Borjesson, Reiner Fuellmich, and Alex Thompson, February 27, 2022

During a grand jury hearing held by an international group of attorneys, including Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Alex Thompson, a veteran of Britain’s equivalent of the U.S.’s National Security Agency details how London is the power center of the world and how the handful of elites who control it—along with their Wall Street proxies in the U.S.—have been working to gather the world’s population, or “livestock” as they refer to the world’s people, under their rule, using wars, psychological operations and crises (manufactured or otherwise), like the pandemic, to further their one-world government agenda.

The Economic Consequences of the Ukraine War

By Dr. Jack Rasmus, February 27, 2022

A large collapse of financial markets is typically accompanied by a fall in the value of a country’s currency and Russia’s Ruble was no exception. It too fell. A currency collapse means a country must pay more for imports of goods. However, existing import contracts don’t change in price.

Immune to Irony: Nazi Collaborators and Authoritarian Personalities Denounce Russia

By Matthew Ehret-Kump, February 27, 2022

In response to Russia’s recognition of the East Donbass republics, Justin stated “Canada and our allies will defend democracy”. Referring to the wide array of sanctions and Canadian troop deployments to Latvia, Trudeau said “we are taking these actions to stand against totalitarianism.”

Ukraine: Understanding the Concern of the Other

By Dr. Chandra Muzaffar, February 26, 2022

The roots of the present conflict have to be traced back to the end of the Cold War in 1991. The leader of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), Russia’s predecessor, Mikhail Gorbachev felt that if peace is to greet the demise of the Cold War then the military posturing that signified that era should be buried once and for all.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2022