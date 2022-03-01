Democracy Is Shedding Its Skin

Take a Stance Against “Silent Dictatorship”

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel

Global Research, March 01, 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @globalresearch_crg and Twitter at @crglobalization.

***

No one will deny the progress of civilization; but the problem of violence and its taming has not yet been resolved by mankind.

Excessive and moderate brutality is making its mark on our age, as it has in previous periods of our history.

An epidemic of greed for power and brutality in politics and business repeatedly leads to catastrophes such as war and terror that kill millions of people, similar to the plague of the Middle Ages.

Not only the events of the past 120 years with two world wars and countless other wars, but also the events of the last two years in relation to the so-called “corona pandemic” have given us a thorough visual lesson on the historical significance of power and violence.

A new cautionary tale is the social upheaval that is happening before our very eyes in Canada under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: a democracy or “silent dictatorship” is rapidly becoming open despotism. And this is because the citizens no longer blindly obey the government like subjects, but demand their freedom and exercise their right to resist tyranny.

Don’t give power to anyone!

We have knowledge of humanity, and we know that human beings will always strive for a better life, for peace and freedom.

The focus is on peace: no war, no violence.

And as long as citizens remain silent, accept and puts up with everything imposed by the authorities, who pays taxes and enlists in the military at the prescribed time, we live in a certain way in a silent dictatorship.

But as soon as the citizen throws off his timidity and gives up his acceptance and obedience, that is, he no longer blindly obeys those in government, but has the courage to use his own understanding and trust in his common sense and then also demands his freedom rights and against everyone else.

When subjugation and tyranny is the object of rebellion, the silent dictatorship or fake democracy without any inhibitions very quickly turns into an open dictatorship or tyranny — as the example of Canada shows.

Anyone who has had problems with the fact that Leo N. Tolstoy, more than 100 years ago, described the ruling politicians as “the most cruel” people who often rule, will be reminded of the example of Justin Trudeau or the Australian government’s handling of tennis star Novak Teach Djokovic otherwise.

The question also arises as to where is the worldwide outcry of the governing politicians of other democracies and their distancing themselves from the brutal actions of the Canadian government against their citizens are staying?

Or does no one want to get on with his colleague Justin Trudeau — like many other Western politicians, a pupil of Klaus Schwab’s Davos cadre factory?

The problem begins with free citizens giving other people power over their lives.

In the western world, for example, corrupt politicians are elected to high government offices every four to five years and the citizens look up to them as children look up to respectable authorities.

But the politicians immediately associate this attribution with claims to power, create a relationship of superiority and subordination and enforce their will on the citizens — more precisely: the will or the instructions of their clients, a sinister global financial “elite”.

A glimmer of hope after Friedrich Schiller: “No, a border has tyrannical power!”

The free man, conscious of his human nature according to natural law and unwilling to be subjugated by any other being, will exercise his right to resist tyranny.

Natural law, which man is entitled to because he is human, says that there is something that is by nature in indelibly right.

Freedom, equality and fraternity as well as bodily integrity and the inviolability of human dignity must be the inalienable basis of a free social order.

All citizens are called upon to restore the “ancient state of nature”! So Friedrich Schiller in the Rütli scene of his last drama “Wilhelm Tell”.

The man who stands up has nothing against the ruler.

The man in revolt has dedicated himself to transformation, to change.

He fights for a fairer order, a fairer coexistence between people.

He has nothing against the ruler, he does nothing to him.

He’s just fighting for his rights, while the other side – throughout the whole story – always acts brutally, without any sympathy.

If people do not claim their individual and collective rights to resist, Canada’s example could set a precedent in the western world.

Translation and editing by Global Research

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @globalresearch_crg. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

This article was originally published in German on Rubikon.

Dr. Rudolf Hänsel is a graduate psychologist and educationalist. He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from Rubikon

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, Global Research, 2022