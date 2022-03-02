Video: Canadian Dissident Doctors Speak Out against “Covid Mandates”

By Michael Welch, Sam Dubé, and Dr. Patrick Phillips

Global Research, March 02, 2022

Last January, the Minister of Health in the province of Ontario, Christine Elliott, put out a letter to the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSO). She indicated that the expression of measures of treatment for the COVID-19 illness practiced and promoted by some doctors that lie outside of what is allowed under the rules of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Health Canada given the danger of the pandemic was “unacceptable.”

She would urge the CPSO to consider all options to remedy the situation involving such “dissident doctors” including the removal of their license to practice medicine.

Global Research had an opportunity to interview such doctors to hear their side of the story.

They will explain their problems with WHO/Health Canada standards for treating COVID-19, and the price of defying the norm.

The doctors in the interview are Dr Patrick Phillips and Dr Sam Dubé.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/UsLw31vPidYz/

