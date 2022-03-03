The QR Code: “Apocalypse”, COVID Vaccine and the “Mark of the Beast”￼

By Peter Koenig and Michael Mustapich

While Global Research does not normally publish articles pertaining to biblical texts or religious cults, the following 2 articles focus on how religious beliefs, concepts and symbols contained in the Book of Revelation (New Testament) have been (mysteriously) alluded to by powerful Big Money actors.

“Biblical phrasing” is thereby used to provide “self-legitimation” (cognitive dissonance) to the enforcement of far-reaching Covid-19 actions of a criminal nature which derogate fundamental human rights.

We bring to your attention the analysis of Peter Koenig, distinguished author and former senior economist with the World Bank followed by the incisive article of Michael Mustapich.

What is at stake is a controversial quotation in the Book of Revelation (Apocalypse of John, Revelation to John) in the New Testament which bears a canny resemblance to the restrictions imposed on the non-vaxxed, those who do not have the QR code or a vaccine embedded digital ID:

[John stated that this beast] “causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name… his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”[666] (Revelation 13:16-18) emphasis added.

Introduction

by Peter Koenig

The article below by Michael Mustapich was first published on 4 June 2021, in its Spanish version in TierraPura.org.

The article begins with a reference to the Book of Revelation in the New Testament, also known as The Apocalypse, To further enhance the point of the Apocalypse – or the Triumph of the Beast – it also refers to the Triumph’s predecessor, the “Mark of the Beast” which in the context of Covid crisis could be construed (according to the Mustapich) as the Covid or Green Passport (or the QR Code) referring to the forced, or coerced falsely called vaccination.

The article by Mustapich then dives into the science behind what we call the SARS-Cov-2, or Covid-19 plandemic. It is scientifically understood and proven that Covid-19 and its many “derivatives” or “variants” all the way up to Omicron, have never been isolated or identified.

The Tierra.Pura article by Michael Mustapich describes what the false vaxxes inject into people’s body – a potentially highly deadly poison, Graphene Oxide, an electromagnetic (EM) substance that is extremely susceptible to EM ultrashort-waves, like 5G. Thus, graphene oxide may be used to manipulate the human brain – of those who are vaccinated. According to Klaus Schwab, They then become “transhumans”.

The Vaccine Contains Graphene Oxide

Interestingly, the chemical composition of the graphene oxide is 666. It is also symbolically and mystically referred to as the number of The Beast, also a Luciferian symbol.

The composition of graphene is that of a two-dimensional hexagon consisting of 6 carbon atoms. The carbon atom is composed of 6 neutrons, 6 protons and 6 electrons.

Bill Gates’ Patent Number 060606. Digital Cryptocurrency Microchip “Using Body Activity Data”

Bill Gates was talking about a microchip — implanted or not under the skin — which bears the Patent Number 060606. Below is the patent filed by Bill Gates on behalf of Microsoft on June 20, 2019, published on March 26, 2020.

In any case, today it looks very much as if the personal ID or the original Bill Gates, and WEF supported, Agenda ID2020, will be integrated into the QR code technology. The QR code may well be in one form or another put under individuals’ skin. Chip-volunteers are already testing such under-the-skin options in Sweden.

The QR coding system has literally unlimited storage capacity for information about each citizen, so that a worldwide network of human, or eventually transhuman surveillance mechanism could be set up – following every step you take, every move you make, and every penny you spend and even the food you eat. It also will allow the system to block your bank account, if We the People do not stop it. Soon we will have only electronic, digital money. No more cash. We are totally controlled, enslaved and swamped by an all-digitized world.

A Profit Driven “Dark Cult” Managed by “Big Money

Indeed, at closer observation, it becomes increasingly clear that we are dealing with a “dark cult”, perhaps a Luciferian cult, directed and managed by an extraordinarily wealthy elite of financial oligarchs, who are the patrons of the pharmaceutical industry, the media and of those who keep the 193 UN member countries in check – all at once. This means, principally the mega-fund managers, BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street and Fidelity.

Their partnership is shareholder-interlinked, so as to control together assets of some US$ 20 to US$ 25 trillion which gives them a leverage power of more than US$ 100 trillion (2021 world GDP is estimated at US$ 90 trillion). With that power, they can move every government in the direction that suits them. Governments that may want to object or even bail out – as was the case on several occasions in Africa – are in great danger.

Manipulation, punishment and death for disobedience would be an easy feast. Like with every cult – especially dark and diabolical cults – they are vulnerable to people waking up. In the first place, for them to reach their goals, as a cult-rule, they have to divulge in whatever hidden way, what their plans are and what they are up to. They have quite successfully done this over the past several decades – see this.

The Crisis in Ukraine

What if the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine is part of the globalist agenda, supposedly leading to Armageddon – or the Triumph of the Beast? All is possible in the warped world and minds of the diabolical masters, with the aim of total global control over Mother Earth, her resources and her inhabitants.

Is it a war that may lead to a World War III Scenario as part of the Apocalypse? In parallel with the vaxx pass agenda, a control instrument of the survivors? Thereby enhancing the population reductionist agenda of the globalists, synonymous with the WEF’s Great Reset?

Would the “Triumph of the Beast” be equal to the Great Reset?

When you own nothing but are happy? A sort of ultra-neoliberal “socialism”, where a small elite owns everything and provides the critters, or more literally the serfs, with the necessary amenities and food to survive? And all is digitally controlled, so no serf can exit the Matrix. Mind you, if he or she would try, the subject could be remotely “neutralized”.

Is that the world we are moving towards and the current hot conflict between Russia and Ukraine is playing right into it?

Incidentally, today, March 2, in an exceptional meeting under the auspices of the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly met on the Ukraine crisis (the first such special meeting since 1982) and condemned Russia as an unjustified aggressor by 141 votes, against four votes for Russia (Eritrea, Belarus, Syria, North Korea) with 35 abstentions including China. The text of the UN resolution deplores Russia’s “aggression against Ukraine” and requests an immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine’s territory. While the vote is not binding, it serves as a stark anti-Russia propaganda.

So far it looks like it is but a local war and the entire western world is up in arms about it, screaming and yelling and propagating Russia-Russia-Russia slurs and condemnations, no matter whether they are substantiated or not.

But is it really only regional? Australia and the UK have already openly committed they would send troops to help defend Ukraine. How many others will follow to please the decaying empire? Almost all EU countries have promised to send weaponry to Ukraine, including of course, the US.

Suddenly it could resemble a WWIII scenario – Escalation up to Nuclear Weapons?

The United States adopted in 2002 under the Bush Administration’s doctrine of “pre-emptive” nuclear strike (2002 Nuclear Posture Review).

This is not a Russian policy. Should Washington decide that they are threatened, they could easily be the first to use a nuclear device on Russia. No doubt, Russia would immediately retaliate. And Bingo! There we go – a live WWIII scenario.

Let’s not forget, Washington needs one or several armed conflicts for their defense (war)-industry and simply for the US economy that depends to almost 60% on the American war machine and related industries and services. The 4-year Trump Administration has not given them a war. So, they are falling behind.

A little “False Flag”, accompanied by a worldwide media propaganda blitz and the entire (and entirely bought) UN system would support and justify Washington’s first nuclear hit.

Let’s hope and pray from the bottom of our hearts in worldwide solidarity that this will not happen, that enough people will wake up to the danger and meditate for PEACE.

As has often been said, We, the People, are many – and they, the globalist commanders of The Reset, are few.

The Book of Revelations talks about several wars, one of them a Final One between East and West.

Is the world currently in the fangs of cult-driven “decision makers”?

Is it possible that this war currently in Ukraine and if Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the EU, has her way and will not only arm Ukraine with EU taxpayer’s money but also the opposition in Belarus – that this “conflict” may soon evolve into a “regional war” and from there…?

Could this potentially escalating war game be part of the “Mark of the Beast”, in the view of those who aim at a consolidated One World Order (OWO) leading perhaps by 2030 — target date for the UN Agenda 2030 — to an all-digitized, all-controlling world; with a fraction of today’s population, under the command-scepter of a few super-rich oligarchs, who are emotionless, and remote from human suffering?

As more and more of their – the obscure cult’s – secrets and intentions come to the fore, We, the People, may evolve and gain a superior consciousness to overcome.

Time is fast running out.

Time to act NOW is of the essence.

With confidence trust and solidarity

VENCEREMOS!

***

Apocalypse, COVID Vaccine and the Mark of the Beast

by Michael Mustapich

For most of human history, civilization has been shaped by belief in gods and divine laws. The major religions have guided man’s morality, and their sacred scriptures were taken as the ultimate authority.

But with the degradation of religious institutions and the assumption of science as the new god, man lost contact with the divine, and atheism grew, fueled by disillusionment, rebellion against dogmas and the pursuit of limitless hedonism.

In a decadent society, what is presented as progressivism can only accelerate the fall of civilization. That is why the idea of returning to tradition is gaining momentum, and along with it the study of the sacred scriptures in search of answers.

The book of Revelations in the New Testament of the Christian Bible, also known as The Apocalypse, is attributed to St. John the Apostle and is considered to be prophetic in nature. It narrates his visions while he is imprisoned on the island of Patmos in Greece (1st century AD). It describes with images rich in symbolism the events accompanying the battle between Good and Evil and the Day of Judgment.

One of the parts circulating strongly on social networks for its possible connection to the Covid pandemic, vaccination and the restrictions imposed is the following:

“To all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, shall be given a mark on the right hand and on the forehead, and that no one may buy or sell except the one who has the mark and the number of the beast, or the number of his name…” (Revelation 13:16 ).

The Covid Passport, also known as Green Passport is already a reality, and is being imposed in the USA and the EU, and in other countries in the form of APP for cell phones or vaccination cards. Anyone who does not have it will not be able to travel, study, work or access shows, restaurants, cinemas….

But what is most disturbing in relation to this issue is what is associated with the vaccine….

“Here is wisdom. He who has understanding, let him calculate the number of the beast, and his number is 666” (Revelation 13:16).

Comment from Peter Koenig:

Bill Gates developed a kind of a micro-chip in the form of a tattoo with the patent number 060606 – it would eventually incorporate also his invention Agenda ID2020 – today in the form of an QR code with unlimited information storage capacity. Any reference to this patent has been “fact-checked” out by google and other “fact-checkers” – see for yourself. What they are actually “fact-checking” away is giving away “the fact”. It will tell you what you want to know. “Fact checking” is like “there is no smoke without a fire”.

Serious allegations by experts point out that the components of the Covid vaccine include graphene nanoparticles.

Graphene is a material, that has among other characteristics, biocompatibility, superconductivity and properties of acquiring electromagnetism that makes it attractive in the development of nanotechnology and neuroscience.

Numerous studies are applying it in nanoparticle form next to neurons to send and receive information. They have already managed to manipulate the behavior of living organisms in laboratory tests.

Comments from Peter Koenig:

See this Spanish “Fifth Columns” Doctors and researchers analyzing the mRNA Covid Injections – Graphene Oxide – and the Substances Impact on the Human Body; and this Video: Graphene Hydroxide in the mRNA Vaccine Vial: Assassination of Dr. Andreas Noack. Shortly after or even during producing this video, Dr. Noack was arrested and then mysteriously found dead in his apartment – indications of murder? See this)

See also these links: State of the Nation – Stealthy Global Depopulation Scheme, explained in details (text and video 12 min by Dr. Shankara Chetty of South Africa) Covid-19 Vaccine – a Highly Advanced Bioweapon for Mass Genocide and Graphene COVID Kill Shots: Let the Evidence Speak for Itself by Dr. Ariyana Love.

One of the driving forces behind the development of this technology is Bill Gates, funding several universities and companies, and it is also in line with the ambitions of the founder of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, in his desire to implement transhumanism (the symbiosis between human and machine).

Graphene nanoparticles have not only been found in the misnamed Covid vaccine, but also in the masks and swabs used for PCR tests.

The composition of graphene is that of a two-dimensional hexagon consisting of 6 carbon atoms.

The carbon atom is composed of 6 neutrons, 6 protons and 6 electrons?

Is it related to the number of the beast?

Is it part of an agenda to access total population control?

Is it connected to the numerous cases of magnetism found in people who had the vaccine?

Does 5G play a role in inducing or controlling these nanoparticles?

Comments from Peter Koenig:

See this: Video: Ex-Pfizer Chief Scientist Dr. Michael Yeadon: Mass Murder with Vaccine Passports/Top Up Vaccines

Unfortunately, those who dare to ask such questions today are considered eccentric or conspiracy theorists. There is no choice but to continue investigating, keeping alert so as not to fall into either the official version or those attractive conspiracy theories, although in the long run they end up being, as they often are, true.

The opinions and ideas expressed by the author of this article do not necessarily represent the position of Pure Earth. TP does not obtain a personal benefit or interest with these publications, but only seeks to inform and hopes that readers exercise discernment, broaden their minds and develop a critical and upright thinking.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world.

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

