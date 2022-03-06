Video: Dr. Nass’s Orwellian Nightmare: Med License Suspended for COVID “Misinformation”

By Dr. Meryl Nass and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, March 06, 2022

Maine physician Dr. Meryl Nass, who has been successfully treating covid patients with hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin and who exposed massive corruption in the suppression of chloroquine drugs for treating covid, talks about finding herself in the Orwellian position of having her medical license suspended by the Maine’s Board of Licensure in Medicine for “public dissemination of misinformation” regarding the covid pandemic and covid vaccines and being ordered to undergo a psychological examination to ensure she is fit to continue treating patients.

This article was originally published on The Whistleblower Newsroom.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Dr. Meryl Nass and Kristina Borjesson, Global Research, 2022