by Thierry Meyssan

By evoking “a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis” in power in Kiev, President Putin has shocked many. The Atlanticist press tried to present him as a mental patient. However, the facts are there: the power in Ukraine is verily occupied by a bunch of drug addicts who stole the gas revenues. A racial law has been passed. Monuments to the Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera have been erected. And two Nazi battalions have already been incorporated into the regular army.

VOLTAIRE NETWORK | PARIS (FRANCE)

President Zelenski elevates Nazi Dmytro Kotsyubaylo to the title of «Hero of the Nation» in the Rada (National Assembly). Kotsyubaylo succeeded Dmitro Yarosh as head of the Right Sector.

Russia’s military strategy is impossible to decipher today because we do not have an accurate record of operations on the ground. Only the Russian and NATO staffs have them. What is being broadcast is clearly false, in the case of Western newspapers and the Ukrainian government, and unverifiable, in the case of the Russian armies, of Donestz and Lugansk.

The only thing that is certain is that -for the moment- the fighting is limited to Ukrainian territory, while the conflict concerns Russia and the United States, and only incidentally Ukraine.

We expect that on March 5, 2022, Russia will raise its voice and take the conflict to a second theater of operation.

In the meantime, I will explain what President Vladimir Putin meant when he described the Ukrainian authorities as “a bunch of drug addicts and neo-Nazis,” an extremely shocking, but very substantiated phrase.

Perhaps President Putin is giving too much importance to these facts, or perhaps we in the West are downplaying them.

From left to right: David Archer and his wife, Joe Biden and his son Hunter playing golf.Source : Fox News

“A BUNCH OF DRUG ADDICTS”

The government of Viktor Yanukovych (2010-14) tried to keep Ukraine in a middle ground between its Russian neighbour and its American friend. However, in the words of President Bush Jr., “Those who are not with us are against us”. Therefore the West considered him to be “pro-Russian”. He was overthrown by the United States, under the command of the Assistant Secretary of State for Eurasia, Victoria Nuland, during the “Revolution of Dignity” in Maidan Square. The transitional regime was in the hands of professional rioters. The extent of the corruption of the Yanukovych team was discovered and the Straussians decided to make even more money.

On April 3, one of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s former advisors, con man David Archer, and his fellow stoner, Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, met with billionaire Stephen Schwartzman, head of the Blackstone investment fund (not to be confused with Blackrock) in Italy, on the shores of Lake Como, at the Ambrosetti Club.

David Archer was placed on the board of Burisma Holdings, one of the main Ukrainian gas companies, whose owner was under investigation by the FBI and MI5 in the West. The U.S. and British police were convinced that the owner of Bursima, the oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, who was the Minister of Natural Resources under Yanukovych’s regime, had illegally granted licenses for his oil and gas companies. Archer was paid 83,333 dollars a month for this straw man position. A photo of him at the White House with Vice President Biden was placed on the company’s website.

Then Vice President Joe Biden and his advisers Jake Sullivan and Antony Blinken arrived in Kiev to pledge U.S. support for the new regime and to organize credible elections. However, the Donestzk and Lugansk oblasts rejected the provisional government, which included five Nazi ministers, and in a referendum proclaimed their independence. The next day, May 12, 2014, Vice President Biden’s son, junkie Hunter Biden, joined the board of directors of Burisma Holding. Subsequently, a third man, Secretary of State John Kerry’s son-in-law Christopher Heinz, joined David and Hunter on Burisma’s board.

During the second half of 2014, at the direction of David Archer and Hunter Biden, Burisma paid $7 million in kickbacks to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine under the new Poroshenko regime to draft forgeries and close the legal case against it and its oligarch owner. A wiretap heard President Petro Poroshenko confirm to Vice President Biden that the deal was “fixed.” The United States had recycled the former minister of “pro-Russian” Yanukovych. Subsequently, the Prosecutor General, who was decidedly greedy, was ousted by a vote in Parliament provoked by the United States, the European Union, the IMF and the World Bank, who also wanted to save the oligarch and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, but at a lower price.

All these events have been widely reported in the Ukrainian press. They are only the tip of the iceberg. For example, according to the Wall Street Journal, US Energy Secretary Rick Perry pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to fire the directors of the state-owned gas company Naftogaz and replace them with others, including the Straussian Amos Hochstein.

In July 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate these cases of corruption (including that of his own Secretary of Energy), the latter refused. As Trump became more and more insistent, a U.S. intelligence official revealed the content of this conversation and accused President Trump of using Ukraine to harm his rival, the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This led to the impeachment of President Trump in Congress, the Ukrainegate.

The least we can say is that a large number of corrupt acts are proven, that they were perpetrated for the benefit of Ukrainian and American personalities, and that in the end, tens of billions of dollars disappeared and the standard of living of the Ukrainian population collapsed. All this was done thanks to straw men who have no expertise in gas, but have in common to participate in Hunter Biden’s drug parties. This is what Russian President Vladimir Putin rightly referred to.

From a European point of view, everyone has noticed that the consumer price of gas has increased tenfold in the last year. It is true that the increase in demand is greater than the increase in supply, but this cannot in any way explain the extent of this price increase. In fact, long-term gas contracts are still priced slightly higher than in the past, while short-term contracts have soared. The difference can be explained exclusively by speculation. And precisely Blackstone and friends of President Joe Biden were the first to speculate. They obviously expected a crisis in one of the producing countries.

It is easy to understand why the Atlanticist press is downplaying the Hunter Biden affair, in which his father, now President of the United States, is up to his neck in trouble. In the end, the current military operation in Ukraine is causing a further increase in gas prices, again to the benefit of the friends of the US president and to the detriment of the Europeans.

These facts should be linked to what I wrote in the previous article in this series. Jake Sullivan, Antony Blinken and Victoria Nuland, who piloted these schemes, are Straussians. And as the first of them, Paul Wolfowitz, wrote in 1992: The first rival of the United States is the European Union, whose development must be prevented.

By the way, these facts are internal Ukrainian and Western European affairs. They do not justify external intervention.

Arrival of the Nazi Azov Batalion in Mariopol in August 2020.

“A BUNCH OF NEO-NAZIS”

President Vladimir Putin also referred to a band of neo-Nazis. This time, it is no longer a small group of a few dozen people, but a few thousand, between 10 and 20 000.

To understand, one must remember that at the end of the Second World War, the United States and the USSR each took many Nazi dignitaries prisoner. All tried to collect their information. But if, after eight months, the Soviets sent them back home, the United States kept some of them and recycled them. Everyone knows that, for example, the Nazi scientist who imagined the V2, Werner von Braun, became the director of NASA (operation “Paperclip”). Or that Chancellor Adolf Hitler’s special advisor for the New Order in Europe, Walter Hallstein, became the first president of the European Commission. Or that the mountaineer Heinrich Harrer was commissioned by the CIA to raise the Dalai Lama. What is less known is that the CIA also recycled many SS and Gestapo policemen around the world. It placed, for example, the gestapist Klaus Barbie at the head of Bolivia where he succeeded in assassinating Che Guevara, or the SS Alois Brunner in Syria (then an ally of Washington).

Throughout the Cold War, the CIA used Nazis. However, President Jimmy Carter appointed Admiral Stansfield Turner to bring order to the agency, to limit the role of these agents and to end the dictatorships. Most of the Nazis were dismissed, but those who could operate in the Warsaw Pact were retained. Thus, President Ronald Reagan celebrated the “captive nations” of Eastern Europe, creating a host of associations to destabilize the Warsaw Pact member states and even the USSR.

It is therefore quite logical that in 2007, the CIA organized in Ternopol (Ukraine) a congress to gather European neo-Nazis and Middle Eastern anti-Russian jihadists. It was chaired by the Ukrainian Nazi, Dmitro Yarosh and the Chechen emir, Doku Umarov. However, the latter, wanted by Interpol, could not go there. He sent a video message of support. Subsequently, neo-Nazis and jihadists fought together to impose the Islamic Emirate of Ichkeria in place of the Chechen Republic.

In 2013, Nato trained the men of the same Dmitro Yarosh in Poland in street fighting. In this way, they were operational during the regime change in Ukraine, led by Victoria Nuland: the “Revolution of Dignity”, also known as “Euromaidan”. Most of the journalists on the spot noticed the disturbing presence of these Nazis, but the Western personalities who came to participate in this “revolution”, like Bernard-Henri Lévy, were blind.

In the following months, the presence of five Nazi ministers in the transitional government provoked the independence referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk oblasts. President Petro Poroshenko, on the advice of Hunter Biden’s friends, organized them into military units and placed them on the border of the new Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The neo-Nazi groups were financed by the local mafia godfather Ihor Kolomoysky. The fact that Kolomoysky was president of the Ukrainian Jewish Community did not prevent him from choosing his henchmen in this way. However, when Kolomoysky tried to take control of the European Jewish organizations with his money and threats, he was ejected.

In order to overthrow President Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoysky fabricated a new politician by producing a television series, Servant of the People, whose main actor was a certain Volodymyr Zelensky. When Zelensky was elected president and the Straussians returned to the White House, he accepted all their suggestions. He erected monuments to Stepan Bandera, the leader of the Nazi collaborators during World War II. In the end, he supported his ideology according to which the Ukrainian population has two origins, on the one hand Scandinavian and proto-Germanic, on the other hand Slavic, only the first are true Ukrainians, the second are only Russians, subhuman. He then promulgated a “Law on Indigenous Peoples” which deprived the Ukrainians of Slavic origin of the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms. This law has not yet been implemented.

For seven years, Nazi groups massacred inhabitants of Donbass at random. Germany and France, guarantors of the Minsk agreements, have done nothing. The United Nations itself turned a blind eye. For seven years, these groups have grown. They have grown from hundreds of soldiers to thousands.

At the request of Victoria Nuland, President Zelensky appointed Dmitro Yarosh as special advisor to the army chief. The latter, obviously embarrassed, refused to comment on this strange duo for reasons of “national security”. Yarosh reorganized the neo-Nazis into two battalions and urban groups. He launched a massive attack on the separatist oblasts on the weekend of the Munich Security Conference, triggering the Russian response.

On March 3, the Nazi Aidar Battalion was defeated by the Russian army. President Zelensky then appointed its commander as governor of Odessa with the task of preventing the Russian armies from linking Crimea and Transnistria.

All these facts are indisputable. Russia’s response may be seen as disproportionate and inappropriate, but not as unjustified.

We must bear in mind that the Second World War was experienced differently in the West and in the East. In Western Europe, Nazism was a dictatorship that preyed on minorities, the Gypsies and the Jews, whom it abducted and exterminated by the millions in camps. In Eastern Europe, the project was quite different. It was a matter of freeing up a living space by exterminating the Slavic population. There was no need for camps. Everyone had to be killed. The levels of destruction are not comparable. The USSR alone counted 27 million dead. Modern Russia was built on the memory of this Great Patriotic War against Nazism. For the Russians, it is unacceptable to wear swastikas and to vote a racial law. One must act without waiting for it to be applied.

Thierry Meyssan

