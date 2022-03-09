Toothless Western Drama Queens Sanction Russian Cats, Ridiculous Beyond Imagination

By Global Times

Today, the dangers of military escalation are beyond description.

What is now happening in Ukraine has serious geopolitical implications. It could lead us into a World War III scenario.

It is important that a peace process be initiated with a view to preventing escalation.

Global Research condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Bilateral Peace Agreement is required.

For some Westerners, anything could be weaponized, including cats. Yes, CATS.

Video: Did NATO Push Ukraine into War?

Amid the spiraling crisis in Ukraine, a ludicrous news story hit the headlines: Russian cats are sanctioned.

The Fédération Internationale Féline, an NGO of cat registries founded in Belgium, announced on Tuesday a ban on Russian-bred cats from its shows, and cat owners who live in Russia are also banned from the organization.

This is the tip of the iceberg among a growing number of drama queens in Western countries who have jumped into a so-called anti-war campaign, with their moves going far beyond people’s understanding, even imagination. Cats are only one target on the very long list.

FIFA and its European counterpart UEFA decided that all Russian teams shall be suspended from participating in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice. Performances of Russian ballets have been canceled across the UK. University of Milan-Bicocca in Italy decided to remove courses on Fyodor Dostoevsky, a notable Russian author, from its program. Valery Gergiev, a star Russian maestro, was fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic.

Turns out sports, arts, and science aren’t apolitical; they all have crystal clear borders in the eyes of some Western forces. Dostoevsky died over 140 years ago, but his legacy couldn’t survive the wave of the West’s anti-Russia sentiment. If the trend goes on, Tetris, a puzzle video game created by a Soviet software engineer, should shiver for possibly being aimed at next. And young Western generations may have to bid adieu to the periodic table, the tabular display of the chemical elements invented by Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev.

