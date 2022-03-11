Facebook and Instagram to Permit Posts Calling for Violence Against Russians and Death of Putin

Once-banned content will be accepted under revised hate speech rules in context of war

By The Independent

Global Research, March 11, 2022

The Independent 10 March 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @globalresearch_crg and Twitter at @crglobalization.

***

Facebook and Instagram users in some countries will be allowed to call for violence against Russians and the death of Vladimir Putin, according to leaked emails.

Meta, the social media platforms’ parent company, will temporarily change its hate speech policy for posts regarding the war in Ukraine for the countries involved and most neighbouring European countries.

Posts calling for the death of Mr Putin or Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko will be allowed in a change to the company’s rules on violence and incitement, according to a series of internal emails to its content moderators.

Such posts will not be allowed if they include two suggestions that the threat is credible – such as the location and method – or other targets, one email said.

The emails said calls for violence against Russians were acceptable when the post is clearly talking about the invasion of Ukraine.

And calls for violence against Russian soldiers would be considered a proxy for the Russian military – though this would not extend to prisoners of war.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

The temporary policy changes apply to Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Russia and Ukraine.

Many major social media platforms have announced new content restrictions around the conflict and have made exceptions to policies during the war.

Meta has allowed praise of the right-wing Azov battalion, which is normally prohibited.

To read complete article on The Independent click here

Our thanks to the Independent for having brought this article to our attention

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @globalresearch_crg and Twitter at @crglobalization. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums, etc.

Featured image is from New Eastern Outlook

The original source of this article is The Independent

Copyright © The Independent, The Independent, 2022