Tucker Carlson Claims Biden’s Anti-Russia Sanctions Make US the Loser

Tim Korso

Ever since western nations slapped Russia with new sanctions over the Kremlin’s special military operation in Ukraine, oil prices have skyrocketed, prompting fears of higher global inflation as multinational companies of the west raise the price of fuel and transportation.

Anti-Russia bans and sanctions that US President Joe Biden painted as a “moral victory” against Russian President Vladimir Putin are damaging the US while Putin is “winning” the bilateral standoff, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said.

Carlson criticised a claim made by Biden and repeated by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki that Putin is responsible for rising fuel prices, pointing out that retaliatory actions against the Kremlin have prompted inflation. Carlson additionally asserted that global inflation helps Russia.

“Some people took solace in this. But you have to wonder how exactly is this a moral victory against Putin? Russia is a major oil producer […] That would mean that higher oil prices help Putin. They make Putin, and the Saudis, and the Venezuelans, and Iran much, much richer”.

The Fox News host pointed out that the sanctions against Russia and the ban on Russian fossil fuel deliveries are not supported by every nation in the world. The EU is still buying Russian crude oil, although Brussels is claiming that they could ditch Moscow’s petrochemical flow by the end of 2022 and the EU has not revealed how this would be accomplished. According to industry observers, Moscow can continue to charge a fortune to sell its oil and gas outside of the US, declared Carlson.

“It tells you that the loser in this policy is not Vladimir Putin, he’s the winner. It’s the United States”, asserted the television presenter

US President Joe Biden claimed that a US ban on Russian oil imports would hit “the main artery of Russia’s economy”. While Russia’s energy sector is a significant portion of the Russian export economy, sales of oil to the US represent only 1-2% in overall volume.

Apart from fuel price hikes, the costs of wheat, fertilizer, nickel and many other commodities are also going up due to supply chain issues and corporate opportunism, Tucker indicated.

“Who’s gonna pay for all of this?” Carlson intoned, before adding, “You are. This is the biggest tax increase of your life”.

The highly-paid host further alleged that a ban on fossil fuel purchases from Russia will lead to the Kremlin redirecting its crude oil to “new and competing markets”, undermining US economic positions in the world.

“Who are you destroying?” demanded the presenter, before answering his own question by declaring, “You’re destroying the United States. That’s exactly what they’ve done. When you attack and destabilize the global financial systems to restate, you are attacking and destabilizing the United States, not Putin”.

Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, coal and gas imports to the US early this week, following several other rounds of anti-Russia measures. Over the past few weeks the US and most its allies have slapped crippling sanctions against the Russian economy, particularly in aviation, finance, the central bank, as well as on businesspeople and politicians. The new sanctions are West’s response to the Kremlin’s special military operation in Ukraine, which they dubbed an “invasion”.

The special military operation was specifically ordered by the Russian president, following a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). The two Russia-bordering breakaway regions in Ukraine sought protection from shelling by Ukrainian armed forces. Putin said that the goal of the special military operation was a demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.

