The Mainstream Media Now Acknowledges that The PCR Test is Flawed

By Jo Macfarlane and Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, March 14, 2022

Daily Mail Online 12 March 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @globalresearch_crg and Twitter at @crglobalization

.

Introductory Note

From the very outset of this crisis in January 2020, the media has deliberately ignored the scientific evidence concerning the PCR test.

The results of the PCR test routinely tabulated by the WHO have been used to justify the lockdown policies imposed on more than 190 member states of the United Nations. Economic and social chaos has been triggered Worldwide.

Media disinformation has prevailed for more than two years despite the fact that the WHO and the CDC (with the usual innuendos) have confirmed what was known from the very outset in January 2020, namely that the RT-PCR test used to justify every single policy mandate including lockdowns, social distancing, the mask, confinement of the labor force, closure of economic activity, etc. is flawed and invalid.

The WHO issued its Mea Culpa more than a year ago on January 20, 2021. A few months later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (July 21, 2021) called for the withdrawal of the PCR test as a valid method for detecting and identifying SARS-CoV-2. As of December, 31 2021, the PCR test is longer considered valid by the CDC in the U.S.

For more details see: CDC No Longer Recognizes the PCR Test As a Valid Method for Detecting “Confirmed Covid-19 Cases”?

Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, March 14, 2022

Below are excerpts of The Sunday Mail article entitled:

Did Flawed PCR Tests Convince Us COVID Was Worse Than It Really Was? Britain’s Entire Response Was Based on Results – but One Scientist Says They Should Have Been Axed a Year Ago

by Joe MacFarlane

March 12, 2022

***

It has been one of the most enduring Covid conspiracy theories: that the ‘gold standard’ PCR tests used to diagnose the virus were picking up people who weren’t actually infected.

Some even suggested the swabs, which have been carried out more than 200 million times in the UK alone, may mistake common colds and flu for corona.

If either, or both, were true, it would mean many of these cases should never have been counted in the daily tally – that the ominous and all-too-familiar figure, which was used to inform decisions on lockdowns and other pandemic measures, was an over-count.

And many of those who were ‘pinged’ and forced to isolate as a contact of someone who tested positive – causing a huge strain on the economy – did so unnecessarily.

Such statements, it must be said, have been roundly dismissed by top experts. And those scientists willing to give credence such concerns have been shouted down on social media, accused of being ‘Covid-deniers’, and even sidelined by colleagues.

But could they have been right all along?

Today, in the first part of a major new series, The Mail on Sunday investigates whether ‘the science’ that The Government so often said they were following during the pandemic was flawed, at least in some respects.

In the coming weeks we will examine if Britain’s stark Covid death figure was overblown. We will also ask if lockdowns did more harm than good.

Were the pandemic infection figures deliberately ‘sexed up’ to scare people in complying with lockdown rules?

But this week, we tackle the debate around Covid tests, and examine whether there is any truth to the claims that they were never fit for purpose.

(emphasis added)

To Read complete article, click here

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @globalresearch_crg and Twitter at @crglobalization. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums, etc.

Featured image is from Shutterstock

The original source of this article is Daily Mail Online

Copyright © Jo Macfarlane and Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Daily Mail Online, 2022