Global Research Weekender: Ukraine War Illuminates the Declining US Hegemony

Historical precedents demonstrate the withering of US hegemony. From international terrorism to COVID-19, Pax Americana is not only proven dysfunctional but is also challenged for its viability for all actors in the international system.

The deleterious sanctions on Russia that include a blanket ban on Russian citizens witness growing polarities in the international community where even Western allies question the motives of their masters. Is the Ukraine war the final nail in the coffin of US hegemony?

Ukraine: No-fly Zone Proposal Rejected by Americans

By Lucas Leiroz de Almeida, March 18, 2022

One of the most debated topics in recent days, related to the conflict in Ukraine, is the “no-fly zone” issue. The measure was initially proposed by Kiev to establish an aggressive response to Russia, but it has been treated with some resistance by NATO itself, although it receives absolute approval from the western media.

Why a Ukraine ‘No-fly Zone’ Would Mean the End of the World…Literally

By C.J. Atkins, March 18, 2022

The proposal for a no-fly zone is getting a lot of attention right now. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is making the pitch for one every time he has the attention of Western politicians. Many anti-war demonstrations around the world feature posters and signs demanding it. Reporters constantly pepper the White House with questions about why it’s not moving to close Ukraine’s skies.

U.S. Threatens Nuclear War or Sanctions

By Sara Flounders, March 18, 2022

The well-established capitalist disorder, dominated by U.S. imperialism and in place since World War II, is on shaky ground. Extreme economic sanctions imposed on Russia are dragging the whole world into a war that started long before the Russian intervention in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Opportunistic Diplomacy: Biden Embraces Rivals to Isolate Russia

By Nauman Sadiq, March 17, 2022

The thaw in the frosty relations between the Western powers and Iran signals that a tentative understanding on reviving the Iran nuclear deal has also been reached behind the scenes, particularly in the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis and the Western efforts to internationally isolate Russia. After sanctioning Russia’s 10 million barrels daily crude oil output, the industrialized world is desperately in need of Iran’s 4 million barrels oil production to keep the already inflated oil price from causing further pain to consumers.

Say Hello to Russian Gold and Chinese Petroyuan

By Pepe Escobar, March 16, 2022

The Eurasian system is bound to become a serious alternative to the US dollar, as the EAEU may attract not only nations that have joined BRI (Kazakhstan, for instance, is a member of both) but also the leading players in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as well as ASEAN. West Asian actors – Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon – will be inevitably interested.

West Pressures Thailand to Take Their Side Against Russia

By Brian Berletic, March 15, 2022

These same representatives blatantly violating Thailand’s sovereignty and interfering in the nation’s internal political affairs in recent years, now want to recruit Thailand to support them and their efforts to do likewise – undermine peace, stability, and sovereignty – in Eastern Europe.

Beijing-Riyadh Oil Sales Cooperation And the “De-dollarization Process”

By Lucas Leiroz de Almeida, March 16, 2022

The value of the offshore Yuan has risen considerably compared to the dollar across the Asian market, generating many expectations of investments in the Chinese currency. The impact is expected to be even greater in the coming days or weeks, considering that, amidst the current context of tensions and conflicts, Riyadh has the ideal scenario to make public and advance its financial measures of de-dollarization without waiting for large-scale international sanctions on the part of the West – which has other priorities at the moment.

The Last American War … Will be in Europe

By Abdel Bari Atwan, March 11, 2022

It is Europe, after all, which will be the main theater of a nuclear clash unless current mediation efforts bear fruit. And any ‘political solution’ of the conflict spells victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country, as Moscow will not accept anything short of a complete purging of NATO’s strategic depth in Ukraine.

Ukraine Makes Strange Bedfellows. “Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Called Vladimir Putin Offering Mediation on Ukraine”

By M. K. Bhadrakumar, March 01, 2022

The world community is aghast over the acute tensions between the United States and its NATO allies on one side and Russia on the other, which is poised critically on the brink of a military confrontation, the like of which the world didn’t see in the entire Cold War era.

War Propaganda About Ukraine Becoming More Militaristic, Authoritarian, and Reckless

By Glenn Greenwald, February 28, 2022

Having the U.S. risk global nuclear annihilation over Ukraine is an indescribably insane view, as one realizes upon a few seconds of sober reflection. We had a reminder of that Sunday morning when “Putin ordered his nuclear forces on high alert, reminding the world he has the power to use weapons of mass destruction, after complaining about the West’s response to his invasion of Ukraine” — but it is completely unsurprising that it is already being suggested.

