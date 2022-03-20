Data Scientist Files Internal Appeal of Bank of Canada’s Mandatory Vaccination Policy

By Ontario Civil Liberties Association

Global Research, March 20, 2022

OCLA 19 March 2022

Dr. Joseph Hickey, a data scientist at the Bank of Canada (Canada’s central bank) was placed on unpaid leave without benefits by his employer in November 2021, for declining to receive injections of a COVID-19 vaccine [See also: OCLA blog post, media article 1, media article 2].

On March 16, 2022, Dr. Hickey submitted an internal appeal of the Bank’s decision. His 766-page submission describes and cites the scientific evidence that demonstrates there are many medical reasons for declining vaccination, including that:

There was no emergency that caused large amounts of deaths in Canada in 2020-2021 that would justify vaccinating the entire population;

There is no reliable evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine products provide any health benefit;

Vaccine products injected via intramuscular routes are in-effect physiologically incapable of preventing infection and transmission of respiratory illnesses;

There is autopsy, surveillance, and statistical evidence of grave dangers of COVID-19 vaccine products;

There are more than 1000 peer-reviewed articles providing evidence of harm from COVID-19 vaccine products;

There is a significantly increased risk of dangerous heart inflammation following injection with a COVID-19 vaccine product, especially for younger males, and this danger is heightened for those who engage in strenuous physical activity;

Natural immunity provides robust and sufficient protection against respiratory illnesses; and

It is a fundamental principle of medicine that individual assessment of risk is a personal and confidential choice and the decision to receive or not receive a medical intervention must be made with free and informed consent.

A copy of the submission can be read at the link here. The sections containing the scientific and medical submissions begin on pg. 14, and can be navigated using the “bookmarks” in the PDF file (in the left column in Adobe PDF reader).

Excerpts from the submission:

Click here to read the submission.

Hickey’s submission also contains sections describing:

his religious and human rights (age & sex) grounds for accommodation (section 3);

Canadian caselaw demonstrating that the vaccine mandates violate the Charter rights to freedom of conscience, freedom of religion, and life, liberty, and security of the person, and other legal principles (section 4).

Joseph Hickey is also the (volunteer) Executive Director of the Ontario Civil Liberties Association (OCLA).

The original source of this article is OCLA

Copyright © Ontario Civil Liberties Association, OCLA, 2022

