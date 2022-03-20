“Sudden Death of Corona Crisis” Versus “Sudden War with Ukraine”

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, March 20, 2022

Today, the dangers of military escalation are beyond description.

What is now happening in Ukraine has serious geopolitical implications. It could lead us into a World War III Scenario.

It is important that a peace process be initiated with a view to preventing escalation.

Global Research does not support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The history of this war must be understood.

The bombing and shelling led by Ukraine’s Armed Forces directed against the people of Donbass started eight years ago, resulting in the destruction of residential areas and more than 10,000 civilian casualties.

A bilateral Peace Agreement is required.

From one day to the next, a sudden change of priorities – of official UN and government, as well as media priorities, that is. Covid is out and war is in. And we, the people, are to believe it. Everything changed. Corona, held our breath for the last two years, suddenly it disappears, as if it never happened, and makes place to a war, practically overnight. A war that risks to escalate – they say – into a nuclear war. And a war where Russia attacks Ukraine and may use nuclear weapons, thereby prompt NATO to retaliate also with nuclear missiles – and bingo, we have WWIII. This a scenario that western media paint.

“A Russian war of aggression.” That’s the common western narrative. The villain has suddenly shifted from covid to Russia.

Nobody seems to ask how and why?

Hardly anybody seems to ask for the motives, the background and the history preceding this war.

It’s the media again that dictates global, or at least western, beliefs.

Klaus Schwab – WEF – has coined several statements denigrating humanity’s intelligence, such as

“You will own nothing and you will be happy”, or a more recent one,

“It’s not the Big Fish eating the Small Fish; but the Fast One swallowing the Slow One.”

It shows a certain disdain against humanity.

Does he have a point, as long as much of humanity is still asleep, is slumbering away in illusions, that the status quo is happiness – living in some kind of cognitive dissonance?

Waking up is not easy under the tremendous western billion-and-billion-dollar funded media lie-propaganda. We, with access to alternative media, should help those, who are still living on Cloud Nine, so they may also see the light.

In fact, I strongly believe, it is our moral obligation to do so. Not only to help them, but to help the world to become a better place, a place of togetherness, of solidarity – a place in the LIGHT.

Yes, we shall prevail, over Klaus Schwab and those whose tool, the WEF, he represents

Parenthesis: My Meeting with Andean Peasant Farmer

The other day I had an interesting conversation with a man, a peasant farmer from Peru’s Andean mountains. He didn’t know much about world affairs, and then asked me some questions about a war in Europe….

With my usual enthusiasm I tried to explain West versus East. He listened carefully, and then he said,

“I‘m so sorry for these people. They are in the dark and would like to see the light, but don’t know how. They feed on our hatred. That’s energy for them. The more we hate them and their actions, the more they thrive – as they cannot see the light. If we are compassionate and feel pity for them, and actually like them – we take away their energy that keeps them in darkness, and may help them see and ascend to the light. Some may not make it – but others will.”

He closed by saying, “the energy that we send around the world with love instead of hate, has an enormous power we can’t see and we don’t know where and when it strikes. But it will never be lost.”

Then he shook my hand and went his way.

This brief interlude left me in awe. It brought to mind The Eagles “Hotel California”, the lyrics of which tell a hidden story, depicting the dark forces trying to govern us. This wise man was perhaps a Shaman – with vibes swinging on a different dimension of consciousness. What a challenge for most of us. But not unsurmountable.

To vibrate on a higher level, loving instead of hating, we also need to know and understand what is happening, open our eyes and ears and be aware that Big Interests want to dominate us. Once we understand this, we become free of fear and may follow the Wise Man’s advice.

The Current War Scare in Ukraine. Spreading Fear

Does anybody believe that the current war scare replacing the covid scare, is a coincidence?

Or is there something else behind it? A sophisticated plan? Pursuing the same goal as Covid – the pursuit of UN Agenda 2030?

What we need to understand: In geopolitics there are no “coincidences”, only plans and strategies – and short, medium and long-erm objectives. So, Covid never exited the world arena and the war didn’t suddenly enter it.

According to Manlio Dinucci,

“the strategic plan of the United States against Russia was elaborated three years ago by the Rand Corporation (the manifesto, Rand Corp: how to bring down Russia, May 21, 2019)”. See this for details.

Both Covid and war are – it appears – instruments for reaching the same objective; multiple purpose instruments, on the one hand to continue spreading fear – actually increasing the fear and panic level of people with a “nuclear scare”, fearful people can be manipulated easier.

And on the other, with the war bringing in a new strategy to hide the real agenda of the darkness-soaked oligarchs, who want to completely subdue the world population and Mother Earth with all her resources.

Yes, let’s not forget, we are sorry about them and we don’t hate them. We just have to be aware what their plan may be.

While all eyes are riveted on Ukraine and the “bad Russians”, the WHO is preparing a special all controlling agenda, that would give the WHO the power over all UN member countries on anything concerning health actually overriding nations sovereignty. We know this as a fact – annihilating the hilarious “fact-checkers”. See this and this.

The light is gradually forging her way into the world arena, the People’s Arena.

US Bio-Labs in Ukraine

By now we know that Ukraine has some 30 US-funded bio-weapon labs, almost all of them category 3-danger / risk level. (All was vehemently denied by the US governments and western media.)

The denial lies were confirmed by multiple fact-checkers. Until a few days ago, when the lies rather abruptly were contradicted by the very State Department.

A few days ago, Senator Marco Rubio from Florida, called Victoria Nuland, Deputy Secretary of State to testifying in front of a Senate Committee about the more than two dozen bio-labs in Ukraine. To most listeners’ surprise, Madame Nuland, THE expert on the Ukraine conflict, admitted to Senator Rubio that the US funded indeed “research labs” in the Ukraine, and that the US was afraid they might get into the hands of the Russian aggressors.

Ms. Nuland was instrumental in engineering the Maidan Coup on 22 February 2014 in Kiev, together with US Ambassador, Geoffrey Pyatt (see this Nuland- Pyatt telephone transcript by BBC):

Nuland: Good. I don’t think Klitsch should go into the government. I don’t think it’s necessary, I don’t think it’s a good idea.

Pyatt: Yeah. I guess… in terms of him not going into the government, just let him stay out and do his political homework and stuff. I’m just thinking in terms of sort of the process moving ahead we want to keep the moderate democrats together. The problem is going to be Tyahnybok [Oleh Tyahnybok, the other opposition leader] and his guys and I’m sure that’s part of what [President Viktor] Yanukovych is calculating on all this.

Video: Ukraine. A Bombshell of Truth. Lara Laugan

Nuland: [Breaks in] I think Yats is the guy who’s got the economic experience, the governing experience. He’s the… what he needs is Klitsch and Tyahnybok on the outside. He needs to be talking to them four times a week, you know. I just think Klitsch going in… he’s going to be at that level working for Yatseniuk, it’s just not going to work.

Pyatt: Yeah, no, I think that’s right. OK. Good. Do you want us to set up a call with him as the next step?

Nuland: My understanding from that call – but you tell me – was that the big three were going into their own meeting and that Yats was going to offer in that context a… three-plus-one conversation or three-plus-two with you. Is that not how you understood it?

Pyatt: No. I think… I mean that’s what he proposed but I think, just knowing the dynamic that’s been with them where Klitschko has been the top dog, he’s going to take a while to show up for whatever meeting they’ve got and he’s probably talking to his guys at this point, so I think you reaching out directly to him helps with the personality management among the three and it gives you also a chance to move fast on all this stuff and put us behind it before they all sit down and he explains why he doesn’t like it.

Nuland: OK, good. I’m happy. Why don’t you reach out to him and see if he wants to talk before or after.

Pyatt: OK, will do. Thanks.

Nuland: OK… one more wrinkle for you Geoff. [A click can be heard] I can’t remember if I told you this, or if I only told Washington this, that when I talked to Jeff Feltman [United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs] this morning, he had a new name for the UN guy Robert Serry did I write you that this morning?

Nuland: OK. He’s now gotten both Serry and [UN Secretary General] Ban Ki-moon to agree that Serry could come in Monday or Tuesday. So that would be great, I think, to help glue this thing and to have the UN help glue it and, you know, Fuck the EU.

More on The Bio Labs

The sudden admission after the weeks-long “fact-checked” denials is hysterical. Victoria Nuland underlined her story by saying that Russia lies, of course as always, and Washington, therefore, has to consider actions to disarm these labs. Hours earlier, the fact that these labs existed, disappeared from the internet.

For details of the Senate Rubio-Nuland hearing see this transcript of Fox News analyst, Tucker Carlson, of 9 March 2022 and this actual Tucker Carlson video analysis.

This debunks all the fake “fact-checkers”.

The Kiev-planned Donbas offensive

On 9 March 2022, Tass allegedly released a news bulletin, asserting that the Russian Defense Ministry got hold of a Secret Plan concocted and issued by the Commander of the Ukrainian National Guard Colonel General Nikolay Balan, on January 22, 2022. – The Kiev Government apparently had planned an attack on the Donbas area in early March 2022, on the People’s Republics Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (PRL). See this for details.

Allegedly, based on this information, President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, apparently decided on 24 February to intervene in Ukraine, primarily to save the about 4.1 million mostly Russian-origin inhabitants from yet another Kiev assault.

In the 8 years since the western US / NATO / EU organized Maidan coup on 22 February 2014, close to 14,000 Donbas citizens were killed by Kiev aggressions. Some 2 million have fled Donbas, mostly for Russia.

It might be assumed that the WEF and its handlers – whom, as we should not forget have a much larger agenda, namely the UN Agenda 2030 – had “organized” the document to prompt the timely Russian invasion, thus, coinciding with the apparent disappearance of covid. Yet, given Mr. Putin’s intelligence background and savvy, Russia most likely new independently of the so-called “leaked” secret document about the impending Kiev attack on the Donbas Republics.

Russia has three stated goals with her intervention in Ukraine, (i) demilitarize Ukraine and make her into a neutral nation; (ii) denazification of Ukraine, and (iii) obtain a tangible commitment by the west, that NATO would never enter Ukraine, and, furthermore, that NATO should pull back to the geographic lines before 1997. This was part of an agreement by the “allied forces” vis-à-is the new Russia, at the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and later confirmed by the Minsk Agreement of 5 September 2014.

The Agreement was never adhered to. See this map with NATO in 1998 and in 2022.

Now, western and world media “warn” of a nuclear war, literally a WWIII Scenario. True, this could happen, but unlikely provoked by Russia.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the western empire, including Europe, risks an imminent collapse. During the onset of this collapse, the empire may act like a dying beast, lashing around, pulling with it down the drain, as much as possible. This might happen, but I’m positive it won’t. There is too much at stake. The devastation of at least a good portion of Europe.

The risk of a WWIII may be further reduced, as a massive war, a nuclear war, might run out of hand and interfere with the Agenda 2030 – when the major goals of the Great reset ought to be completed. Let me repeat them:

i) massive depopulation – yes, a WWIII would contribute to this goal, but would also destroy crucial, uncalcuable and vital infrastructure the surviving elite might need to further their cause;

ii) gigantic capital and assets transfers from the lower and middle class and especially from small and medium-size enterprises’ bankruptcies to the top, creating widespread unemployment, misery, famine and death; and

iii) digitization of everything. This includes the end of cash and the ascent of fully digitized money, monetary transactions and commerce; implementation of Bill Gates Agenda ID2020, in the form of the QR-code which already today is everywhere. It has literally infiltrated itself in people’s daily lives, and nobody seems to specially care.

The QR-code is poison. It has literally unlimited data storage capacity. Since it covers your bank account, your health records, your criminal record, your every step you take, it will allow total surveillance of everybody’s every move they make.

Bad behavior may be punished by closing down or (temporarily) blocking your bank account. Total surveillance could remotely “neutralize” undesired and / or unnecessary subjects, as robots and AI may gradually take over – first manual jobs, then increasingly intellectual jobs – eliminating humans and transhumans – unnecessary eaters.

Sounds brutal?

Yes, but that’s the plan. The Great Reset.

Will they achieve it? – Think positive and they won’t. Human dynamics and spiritual capacity, as well as solidarity and sovereign thinking — and foremost believing in mankind’s potential to move into the LIGHT and vibrate on a higher consciousness, one that doesn’t hate, but love, and aspires cooperation, worldwide – in a non-globalized format of nation-states’ sovereignty and, foremost, local money – cash not digital.

Remember the story of the Andean wise man – about Love, Compassion and Peace?

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020)

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

