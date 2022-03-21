Jaime C.

Video: Never Broadcast Channel 4 News Report from 1998: “Challenging Existence of HIV ‘Virus’”￼

By Channel Four

Global Research, March 21, 2022

DavidIcke 17 March 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @globalresearch_crg and Twitter at @crglobalization. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

The challenge to the existence of HIV was made public on the first day of the 1998 Geneva World AIDS Conference. 

A team of international scientists presented their conclusions. HIV has never been identified and there’s no proof that such a virus exists.

Watch the video below.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/J4HUyN43AuMQ/

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @globalresearch_crg and Twitter at @crglobalization. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.  

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

Video: 2339…. Publicity for President Macron’s “Election Campaign”

The original source of this article is DavidIcke

Copyright © Channel FourDavidIcke, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-never-broadcast-channel-4-news-report-from-1998-challenging-existence-hiv-virus/5774785

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.