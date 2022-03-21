Video: Never Broadcast Channel 4 News Report from 1998: “Challenging Existence of HIV ‘Virus’”￼

By Channel Four

Global Research, March 21, 2022

DavidIcke 17 March 2022

The challenge to the existence of HIV was made public on the first day of the 1998 Geneva World AIDS Conference.

A team of international scientists presented their conclusions. HIV has never been identified and there’s no proof that such a virus exists.

