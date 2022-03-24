” Trojan Horse” in Russia’s Central Bank: Will Putin Wake Up to the Threat of Russia’s Atlanticist Integrationists? Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, March 24, 2022

PCR Institute for Political Economy

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @globalresearch_crg and Twitter at @crglobalization. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Yesterday I reported that Anatoly Chubais, who created the Russian oligarch system during the Yeltsin years, the system in which wealth and capital flowed out of Russia, has fled Russia. He was a member of the Gang of Three with Latvian Alexei Kudrin and central bank chief Nabiullina. They convinced Putin of an economic policy that has severely damaged Russia economically and left her unprepared for Washington’s sanctions.

The Chubais-Kudrin-Nabiullina policy had Russia borrowing from the West for no reason other than to have her vulnerable to sanctions.

The policy had Russia supporting the currencies of the US and EU to the detriment of the ruble, thus making the Russian currency another vulnerable point of Western attack and gave away Russian income to foreigners by privatizing Russian assets. The policy held back Russian economic development. For reasons I don’t know, Putin trusted these leaders of the pro-Western Atlanticist Integrationists who built dams against Russian economic development.

Putin’s recent announcement that henceforth “unfriendly countries” (why only unfriendly countries) will have to pay for Russian energy in rubles indicates that finally economist Sergei Glazyev, who has Russia’s interest at heart rather than Washington’s interest, is being heard in the Kremlin.

That the Russian traitors and Washington agents Kudrin and Nabiullina are still in office indicates that Putin still has much to learn.

Chubais, Kudrin, and Nabiullina are Washington’s candidates to be installed as president of Russia once Putin can be overthrown. Although Chubais has fled, Putin has taken no action against Kudrin and Nabiullina.

Nabiulina bears sole responsibility for Russia’s loss of her foreign exchange reserves. The central bank chief had most of Russia’s reserves in foreign banks where they were easily seized by the sanctions. As Glazyev has said, this is open undisguised treason, and Putin just nominated Nabiulina for reappointment!

It is the presence of Atlanticist Integrationists, who are willing to sacrifice Russian sovereignty to be part of the West, in the Russian government, and their representation in the intellectual and upper classes and billionaire oligarchs, that encourages Washington’s efforts to shame Russia with a psyops campaign and punish her with economic sanctions. The same campaign of demonization that was used against Donald Trump is being used against Putin. Washington hopes that the Atlanticist Integrationists will overthrow Putin or cause his overthrow by their economic policies that weaken the Russian economy and turn the people against Putin.

The increase in the pension age is one of their policies that they sold to Putin that weakened his support among the Russian people.

Perhaps one day Putin will wake up and have Kudrin and Nabiulina arrested for high treason. If not, their presence will continue to encourage more Washington provocations until they bring nuclear war.

Addendum:

As this article is about Russia, I did not mention the fact that China has the same Trojan Horse of pro-American elements, including oligarchs who are members of the ruling CCP.

.

Reportedly, Bloomberg finances the Tsinghua University School of Journalism and Communication. The school even has a chair named after the Western globalist, Jean Monnet and indoctrinates its students into happy impressions of the Western enemy. The irrational openness of Russia and China to the West is the reason Washington believes it can bring both governments in line with Washington by using psyops against the two countries. Washington’s belief will end in war.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @globalresearch_crg and Twitter at @crglobalization. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts writes on his blog site, PCR Institute for Political Economy. He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image: Anatoly Chubais (Licensed under CC BY 4.0)

The original source of this article is PCR Institute for Political Economy

Copyright © Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, PCR Institute for Political Economy, 2022