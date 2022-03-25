The CDC Just Quietly Slashed Its COVID Death Tally by Over 70,000

A total of 26 state death records were affected, and statistics from all age groups were part of the update. The CDC called it a ‘coding logic error.’

By Kennedy Hall

Global Research, March 25, 2022

LifeSiteNews 24 March 2022

***

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its death tally last week and slashed over 70 thousand deaths from the provisional COVID-19 death count.

The Daily Wire reported the information through an updated analysis of what is available on the CDC website.

“The Centers for Disease and Control updated its COVID-19 death statistics last week, revealing that the agency had included an additional 72, 277 deaths that should not have been counted as COVID-19 deaths,” wrote the Daily Wire.

A total of 26 state death records were affected, and statistics from all age groups were part of the update. The CDC called it a “coding logic error.”

Almost 970 thousand deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the US, and the update would mean that the numbers were inflated by almost 8%.

One notable revision was the removal of 416 child deaths from the tally; this is significant because children represent such a small portion of overall COVID-attributed deaths.

Mairead Elordi told the Daily Wire, “The huge change in the pediatric death count drops the estimate of COVID deaths in children down to 1,341 nationwide.”

The update was part of an initiative to clean up how data is reported to the CDC. It is called the Data Modernization Initiative.

Other regions around the world have also started adjusting their COVID-related death statistics by significant margins.

The Canadian province of Ontario admitted in March that deaths attributed to COVID had been inflated by 30%, and the prevalence of false-positives associated with PCR testing could reduce the numbers further.

In October 2020 Scientific American published an article calling Donald Trump a “conspiracy fanatic” for suggesting that deaths related to COVID had been inflated due to dubious statistical records.

The idea that deaths attributed to COVID could be lower than the official record was called a “debunked conspiracy fantasy [from] QAnon.”

*

Featured image is from Shutterstock

The original source of this article is LifeSiteNews

Copyright © Kennedy Hall, LifeSiteNews, 2022