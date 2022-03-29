COVID-19 Vaccine Massacre: 68,000% Increase in Strokes, 44,000% Increase in Heart Disease, 6,800% Increase in Deaths Over Non-COVID Vaccines

By Brian Shilhavy

The corporate media is now controlled by the interests of Big Pharma which has spent over $1 BILLION in promoting COVID-19 vaccines. See: Local, National Media Paid $MILLIONS To Push COVID-19 Vaccines

Even last night’s Oscar’s show was sponsored by Pfizer and BioNTech.

So when this corporate media now switches their focus to trying to convince the American public that Russia and Putin are a threat to our national security, that’s an indication to look around and see what they are trying to cover up and hide.

And one does not have to look very far to see the damaging effects of their COVID-19 vaccines. The government’s own database of Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) through March 18, 2022 shows that there are unprecedented increases in recorded deaths and injuries following COVID-19 vaccines for the past 15 months since they were issued emergency use authorizations (EUAs), as compared to recorded deaths and injuries reported following all FDA-approved vaccines for the previous 30 years.

These government statistics show there is no greater danger to the lives of Americans today than our own government which is sitting on data that show the following increases of reports in VAERS following COVID-19 vaccines:

68,000% increase in strokes

44,000% increase in heart disease

6,800% increase in deaths

5,700% increase in permanent disabilities

5,000% increase in life threatening injuries

4,400% increase in hospitalizations

This is mass murder and genocide.

If the corporate media switched from covering the war in Ukraine and published this data directly from the government’s own database, there would be riots all across the U.S. right now, if not a Civil War.

But the largely brain-dead American consumer is content to watch their corporate news and blame all the world’s problems on Russia right now instead, as we face huge labor shortages and supply chain bottlenecks due to all these deaths and injuries from the COVID-19 vaccines that will now be blamed on Russia.

A false flag attack on American soil that will be blamed on Russia seems imminent now.

Here is a summary of the raw data in VAERS for the past 15 months following COVID-19 vaccines. (Source.)

Here is the same raw data in VAERS following all non-COVID vaccines for the previous 30 years. (Source.)

The majority of cases now found in the 31+ year history of VAERS are from after 12/1/2020 when the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccines.

To check our math on the percentage increase, take the numbers from the non-COVID vaccines and divide by 360 months for the previous 30 years to get the monthly average, and then take the numbers from the COVID-19 vaccines and divide by the 15 months since they were approved in December of 2020.

The number of strokes following COVID-19 vaccines is found here, and the number of strokes following all vaccines for the previous 30 years is found here.

The number of cases of heart disease (all cases of *carditis) following COVID-19 vaccines is found here, and the number of cases of heart disease following all vaccines for the previous 30 years is found here.

The greatest threat to the national security of the United States today is our own government, and the Wall Street Billionaires and bankers who fund Big Pharma who seem to have the government in their pocket, and that includes both political parties.

Government is the problem, NOT the solution.

A sampling of the hundreds of tragic stories we have covered since the COVID-19 vaccines started.

