Deeply Compromised Biden Is Driving the West Toward a Nuclear War with Russia

By Vasko Kohlmayer

Global Research, March 29, 2022

Notes from the Twilight Zone

On Thursday, March 24, the Russian government held a press conference in which it presented evidence that Hunter Biden, the disgraced son of American president Joe Biden, helped to finance bioweapons research in Ukraine.

Hunter’s untoward activity took place in 2014. The proof comes from emails and other forms of communication found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which he recklessly abandoned in a computer repair shop in Delaware in 2019.

When Hunter was facilitating bioweapons research in Ukraine, his father, Joe Biden, served as vice president of the United States. Because of his background in foreign affairs, Joe Biden was tasked by then President Obama with overseeing America’s foreign policy. Joe Biden relished the assignment and took deep personal interest in countries such as Ukraine, Russia, and China.

But rather than advancing the interests of the United States, the Bidens used Ukraine – and other countries – to enrich themselves through brazen influence peddling schemes. Hunter Biden was paid, for example, one million dollars a year by a shady gas and oil Ukrainian company called Burisma. Since Hunter Biden does not appear to know much about oil or gas, he was obviously given his appointment and lavish pay because the company’s owners believed he could influence – through his father – American policy in ways that were favorable to the company.

Joe Biden would get a cut from Hunter’s takings, a fact which was communicated by Hunter in his emails. In their drive to enrich themselves, the Bidens would go into business with some of the unscrupulous characters around. Burisma, for instance, was co-founded by a well-known corrupt Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky who is now a fugitive from justice.

When Burisma was being investigated for money laundering, tax evasion and other serious offences by Ukraine’s top prosecutor Viktor Shokin, a Burisma executive by the name of Vadym Pozharskyi sent an email to Hunter Biden asking him how he could use his political influence on Burisma’s behalf. This is what he wrote, in part, to Hunter:

“We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message / signal, etc. to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions.”

When Joe Biden subsequently visited Ukraine in his role as vice president of the United States, he pressured Ukrainian government officials to have the prosecutor fired. This he did by threatening to withhold one billion dollars in US aid which had been promised by Barrack Obama. After some resistance, the Ukrainian government officials caved in and fired the prosecutor. Joe Biden later boasted about it in a talk which was recorded on video.

Joe Biden brags about having effected firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating a company by which his son was paid a million dollars per year

Notice what Joe Biden was doing: He was using US taxpayers’ money to bully a foreign government for the purpose of enriching his own family.

While Joe Biden served as vice president of the United States, the Bidens ran their influence peddling ploy in numerous places across the world. By directing US foreign policy in ways that would enrich himself and his family, Joe Biden sold out his country and betrayed the trust of the high office he held.

Rudy Giuliani, a former prosecutor himself, called the Bidens a “crime family.” It is painful to admit, but the contents of Hunter’s hard drive clearly show that this is, indeed, an apt description of their activities.

As you may know, Joe Biden and other American high-level officials have been repeatedly calling in recent weeks for a regime change in Russia. They have been openly urging the Russian people to remove or kill Vladimir Putin.

Just the other day, Joe Biden declared on his visit to Poland that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” According to a report by CNN:

“President Joe Biden declared forcefully Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin should no longer remain in power, an unabashed challenge that came at the very end of a swing through Europe meant to reinforce Western unity.”

In response to the calls of US politicians, Russian government called a press conference and showed its people the incontrovertible evidence of Biden’s corruption and malfeasance. In the process, they used Hunter Biden’s crooked dealings in Ukraine and elsewhere to paint the United States as a corrupt and hypocritical nation.

The Russian government officials showed that the United States was involved with bioweapons labs in Ukraine, a country that borders with the Russian Federation. Such labs are illegal under American and international laws. The Biden administration had until recently denied the existence of such facilities, calling those who said otherwise “conspiracy theorists.”

A couple of weeks ago, however, Victoria Nuland, American Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs and one of the architects of the 2014 Orange Revolution in Ukraine haltingly admitted the existence of these labs while testifying under oath before a senate committee.

Victoria Nuland admits the existence of a biolabs in Ukraine in a Senate hearing

Using material from Hunter Biden’s hard drive, the Russians showed the world that the president’s own son was involved in this illicit enterprise. Hunter tried to profit from it by investing in a company called Metabiota. Metabiota is a Department of Defense contractor that specializes “in research on pandemic-causing diseases that could be used as bioweapons.”

Hunter raised millions for that company and also put half a million of his own cash into the project. He also connected the leadership of Metabiota with that of notorious Burisma, the corrupt enterprise on whose board he served.

This is what we read in the Mail Online:

Emails and defense contract data reviewed by DailyMail.com suggest that Hunter had a prominent role in making sure Metabiota was able to conduct its pathogen research just a few hundred miles from the border with Russia.

What do you think was the Russian people’s reaction when they were shown this evidence by their government last Thursday?

Do you think that they feel like rising against Putin as Joe Biden urges them to do?

Quite to the contrary, they must have been enraged at the Americans’ apparent malfeasance.

They must have been shocked that such a corrupt man as Joe Biden could hold the highest public office in the United States.

It is Joe Biden who should be removed from office for betraying his nation and by selling his influence to corrupt foreign entities through his lamentable son Hunter.

The incriminating evidence of his crimes and betrayal of his nation is on his son’s own laptop. But when this laptop was presented to the authorities in 2019 by Rudy Giuliani, they refused to do anything about it.

Rather than doing what is right, the establishment turned on Giuliani and those who tried to call attention to the corruption that exists at the highest places of our government.

They claimed that the hard drive was a product of a Russian misinformation campaign even though they knew full well that it was not the case. Their false claim has been soundly disproved and now even the hyper-partisan New York Times admits that the incriminating hard drive is genuine.

What in the world has happened to America? How can our country be led by such corrupt people?

The evidence of their malfeasance is right there for everybody to see on Hunter Biden’s own computer, but our agencies tasked with investigating these kinds of crimes refuse to touch it.

And now the compromised Joe Biden, the man who has cynically sold out his country, is leading us toward World War III.

As part of the US foreign policy elite for decades, Joe Biden has been pushing for NATO’s expansion to the very doorstep of Russia. Russia has correctly and rightly perceived this as a vital national security threat.

Over the years the Russian government pleaded and warned against NATO’s incursion into the former Soviet republics. Rather than acknowledging Russia’s legitimate concerns, Joe Biden upped the ante as president by treating Ukraine as a de facto NATO partner by arming, equipping, and training its army.

When Russia finally responded, he falsely called its president “a war criminal” and demanded a regime change. This is an astonishingly arrogant and reckless way to treat the leader of a nuclear superpower.

One thing is quite certain: Having been shown evidence of Joe Biden’s shocking corruption, the Russian people are not going to heed his call. They doubtlessly see him as a crooked bully who should be despised and not listened to.

Yet Biden’s increasingly belligerent rhetoric and actions leave less and less room for compromise or peace. If Joe Biden and his globalist cronies are not stopped soon, these dishonest operatives will wreck the whole world in a nuclear holocaust.

The American people must insist that their government investigate the crimes of Joe Biden and his family. The authorities have hard evidence of their misdeeds on Hunter Biden’s own hard drive. Not acting on this evidence constitutes a gross dereliction of duty.

Appointing an independent counsel to investigate their sordid business dealings in Ukraine, Russia and beyond would be a good start.

The original source of this article is Notes from the Twilight Zone

Copyright © Vasko Kohlmayer, Notes from the Twilight Zone, 2022