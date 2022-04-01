US Military Deaths Up 1100% and Exponentially Rising: Two-thirds of US Military Have Chosen to Receive this Life-altering Vaxxine

By Greg Reese

Global Research, April 01, 2022

Forbidden Knowledge 30 March 2022

The young men and women who have volunteered to serve to protect their communities as members of the United States military have been under attack by their own government for over a century, experimented on like laboratory animals, with mustard gas, plutonium, Agent Orange and depleted uranium.

But what we’re experiencing now is the final destruction of the entire US military from within.

Those with enough sense to refuse the gene therapy shots are being forced out of military service.

Navy SEALs who have refused the jab have been denied deployment and even denied permission to travel for medical treatment.

But more than two-thirds of the US military have chosen to receive this life-altering vaxxine, which has now proven to be catastrophic.

Attorney-at-Law Todd Callender, who is representing the US Navy SEALs vs President Joe Biden has recently reported an 1100% increase in US military deaths as a result of these mRNA injections and based on their latest data, they expect this number to soon rise above 5000%.

A leaked military database from the Department of Defense shows us that while the public was being told that it’s a “crisis of the unvaccinated”, the Defense Secretary and Upper Command knew 71% of all new cases were among the fully-vaxxinated.

The Department of Defense knew what they were doing and the proper charges are genocide.

[TruNews clip] Todd Callender:

“If you look at all of the documentation; Pfizer’s documentation, we did mass spectrometry on their vials. We know what’s in these things.

“And in fact, they even admitted that they added an HIV protein into the shots for the purpose of disabling peoples’ autoimmune (sic).

“They couldn’t slip these lipid nanoparticles, which are, in fact little bombers that carry pathogenic proteins to effectuate gene modification in an individual – ‘gene therapy’, as they call it.

“In order to get those lipid nanoparticles past your cellular defense, your body’s defense, they had to disarm your immune system – and they did that. It’s in all the scientific papers.

“What they didn’t do is undo that and right now, they’re coming to understand this. People are showing up HIV positive. People that have had three shots have no immune system left over, whatsoever.

“There is no way to characterize this other than intentional homicide, the intentional taking of a human life – except that it’s in large numbers, which makes it a genocide.

Rick Wiles: A vaccine-delivered AIDS epidemic.

Todd Callender: That’s right. That’s correct.

The original source of this article is Forbidden Knowledge

Copyright © Greg Reese, Forbidden Knowledge, 2022