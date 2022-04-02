COVID Out of the Door – What’s Next? Marburg, Ebola or Worse?

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, April 02, 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Earlier this year, the French Prime Minister, Mr. Jean Castex, warned that French elections planned for April 2022 may have to be postponed as there may be an outbreak of Marburg disease.

How does he know?

One dark evening late in February 2022, the Covid narrative left the world arena – mostly in the global west – quietly through the back door. There are some stubborn “hang-ons”, like Canada and Australia, but they may follow suit in time – when the masters tell them so.

In comes through the front door, the devastating Ukraine-Russia war. It takes over the media in storm, from one day to the next – and people’s attention is focused on the atrocities of war. It’s like an overnight switch from health, alias disease, to war. Both are deadly.

That’s almost too much. That’s not what “deep state” wants. They want a moderate switch. The media must dampen their Ukraine war reporting. They want people to enjoy life now, an illusion of “back to normal”; a personal diversion.

A clever socio-psychological game. Pretty much what Edward Bernays, nephew of Sigmund Freud and a pioneer in the field of public relations and propaganda, did to help Woodrow Wilson convince the American people to breaking America’s then “neutrality”, and that entering WWI was necessary for “national security”.

If anybody thinks that Covid is now over and we can go back to normal, or as the Swiss Health Minister recently told an interviewer, “Go and enjoy life”, they are dead wrong.

What is planned makes the Covid plandemic look like a benign training exercise.

But what is planned doesn’t necessarily have to become true. We, the People, when we are aware of the plan and awake, we have the moral, ethical and spiritual capacity to stop it. We don’t just want to enjoy life; we want a spiritual life in a long-lasting Peace. For that we have to know the plan and we have to be awake. We have to connect in binding-solidarity with each other.

Leading Provider of Financial Research Says US Is Headed for Third World Status

Here is the plan.

Earlier this year, the French Prime Minister, Mr. Jean Castex, warned that France’s elections planned for April 2022 may have to be postponed as there may be an outbreak of Marburg disease.

Marburg disease is similar to Ebola, it causes internal bleeding and death. From 2014 to 2016, there was an unusually strong Ebola outbreak, concentrated on the West African countries of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. Over two years, 28,616 cases of Ebola and 11,310 deaths were reported. This is a death to case rate of about 40%; as compared to the average covid death rate of less than 0.1%.

Was the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak a trial for what was to come in the 2020s?

If there is indeed a dark sinister cult behind the UN Agenda 2030, then as part of the cult’s rules, individual steps of their disaster agenda must be revealed to the people in one way or another. This has happened in the past on many occasions with regard to the disastrous events planned for UN Agenda 2030. Mr. Castex’s warning about a “horrible virus” [Marburg], may have been just that. See video below.

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/f632f9cc-424d-4565-aff5-1d456fdd3f53

We are now in the third year of Agenda 2030, alias The Great Reset. There may be many sinister occurrences to follow covid and the war. But we the People, will not allow implementation of Agenda 2030. We shall overcome!

The goal at the end of 2030, foresees depopulation; a monumental shift of properties and assets worldwide from the lower and middle echelon, private and public assets to the top – and full digitization of everything, including the human brain, making of the surviving humans “transhumans”, who “will own nothing but be happy” (Klaus Schwab, WEF).

Again, this is their plan. We can and must resist it.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, German / US international lawyer and leader of the German Corona Committee, interviewed US Attorney Todd Callender, a US international lawyer, specialized in disabled-rights. He has worked in the disability health and life insurance industry for more than 20 years.

Todd is also a leading figure in the movement to defeat the US Federal government’s covid campaign, its medical establishment, and Big Pharma. The interview, part of Reiner Fuellmich’s Grand Jury, a Public Trial, often dubbed “Nuremberg 2.0”, against the criminal perpetrators of the devastating covid plandemic, was first published on 28 March 2022.

In his crucial testimony, Attorney Todd Callender provides evidence on how the wireless 5G technology can kill and produce “Marburg”. He describes in mind-blowing details, how the wireless technology in combination with the graphene oxide spiked mRNA vaxxes causes genocide.

See this full video interview (1:11:51 h); revealing and shocking to the bones – what is planned and what has already taken place in hospitals in terms of organized genocide. People, beware from hospitals. See video below.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/mBMFcW4nKDyB/

Attorney Todd Callender also discloses how “after they modify you, they will own you”, meaning by DNA modifying mRNA-vaxxes. He is referring to a US Supreme Court Decision – No. 12–398. Argued April 15, 2013—Decided June 13, 2013. See this.

This sounds terrifying. But you must not let yourself be plunged into fear, by reading this story. Fear lowers people’s immune response, and fear makes people vulnerable – and obedient.

To resist – and we, who are not only informed but also “spiritually awaken” – we must not be fearful – and

WE SHALL OVERCOME.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020)

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

Featured image is from The Freedom Articles

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2022