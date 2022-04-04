Corrupt Indonesia Embraces COVID Boondoggle

By Henry Makow

Global Research, April 04, 2022

henrymakow.com 2 April 2022

Ted Hilbert a permanent resident from Luxembourg and Fatoni Rahman, an Indonesian citizen, are suing the Indonesian president Joko Widodo and the Ministry of Health to stop the Covid-19 vaccination mandates currently enforced.

They object to the government’s Covid-19 policy, particularly the vaccine mandate as a requirement to access government administration services/public transportation and be allowed entry to public spaces as well as facing fines for being unvaccinated.

The plaintiffs provide evidence to demonstrate how President Widodo’s mandated vaccination policy violates a number of Indonesian laws, has failed to prevent Covid-19 transmission. They request that the vaccine mandates now be stopped.

In January 2021 the first batches of the Emergency Use Authorized poisons arrived in the country. These (Sinovac, Novavax, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and subsequently Sinopharm, Moderna and Sputnik V) would be mandatory.

To encourage vaccine uptake Jokowi “received” his first Sinovac dose at the presidential palace on the 13th January 2021. Nobody saw whatever was in that vial actually being injected into the President (and, of course, nobody could verify if that was the Sinovac vaccine).

Still, despite the media stunt, uptake in the general population was not high – even with incentives (see this).

So the population needed to be pushed a little harder.

By mid-August 2021 malls in Jakarta announced that visitors had to be vaccinated – see this (this also extended to domestic/international travel by sea/air).

Prior to this, Jakarta’s deputy governor requested financial penalties for vaccine refusers (see this).

Almost overnight the situation changes – vaccine clinics are everywhere with hundreds of people lining up to get jabbed. Now Jakarta is 99.98% vaccinated and Bali, a popular travel destination, 83.13% vaccinated. See this.

But it’s halal right?

Indonesia is 87.2% muslim so great emphasis has been placed on the vaccines being halal to resolve any hesitancy.

This is completely untrue as ALL of the vaccines contain and/or have been tested with HEK-293 (Human Embryonic Kidney cells – aborted foetal tissue…amongst other questionable ingredients such as chimpanzee adenovirus: see this.

All vaccine ingredient listings: https:// http://www.precisionvaccinations.com/vaccines/). All are haram (forbidden) under Islamic law (see this) and can NEVER be halal with the “pandemic” 0.05% Infection Fatality Rate (see this).

The Muslims have been sadly duped…..along with everyone else.

Many citizens are now fully conditioned by the fear-based propaganda and despite receiving up to three vaccine doses are STILL wearing masks (often double masked) and practising social distancing.

You CANNOT wake them up – even with the needless and dangerous vaccination of children (see this).

Light at the end?

Vaccination clinics have been destroyed in Aceh . There’s resistance to Jokowi’s vaccine agenda in Madura. There are increasing reports of children dying from the Covid vaccines, doctors becoming sick after the jab (see this), deaths from vaccination (see this) and those reporting adverse reactions.

The Government dismisses reports of vaccine injuries/deaths as fake news, refuses to provide official health data to justify the vaccine program and proclaims the vaccines are both safe and effective.

With high levels of government corruption, it’s important that news of the lawsuit goes global – especially with the greater threat of trans-humanist modification and population culling.

The vaccines contain what appears to be nanotech/ parasitic organisms.

I pray that the Indonesian people will actively pursue action and justice against their wicked leader and his accomplices.

